Calls to protect 200 Methil jobs as Harland & Wolff seek emergency funding

The future of Harland & Wolff’s Methil yard has been plunged into uncertainty amid fears over the company’s financial stability.

Calls have been made to protect the site’s 200 jobs while top-level discussions continue.

The firm’s yards Methil and Arnish yards are considered vital for the UK’s renewable energy ambitions.

However, an application by Harland & Wolff for a £200 million government loan guarantee has been knocked back.

And chief executive John Wood has taken a leave of absence while the company seeks to secure new finance.

Glenrothes and Mid Fife MP Richard Baker plans to meet union representatives at Methil on Monday.

And he says everyone must work together to ensure a positive future.

Protecting Harland & Wolff Methil jobs ‘essential’

The Labour MP said: “There are 200 skilled jobs and apprenticeships at Methil and this skilled workforce is crucial in our mission to turn the UK into a clean energy superpower.

“Protecting these jobs is essential.”

Mr Baker was involved in a House of Commons meeting with Industry Minister Sarah Jones and Western Isles MP Torcuil Crichton this week.

And Mr Baker said: “The key issue for me is for a workable, sustainable plan to be in place to secure the future of the yard and, crucially, the jobs.

“These workers have faced too much anxiety in recent years.”

The MP described the uncertainty as unwelcome.

But he added: “I have been in close discussions with the relevant departments of government and trade unions.

“All are committed to a future for Methil and for Arnish as well.”

Restructuring expert brought in

Harland & Wolff saved Methil’s BiFab yard from administration when it bought it out in 2001.

It promised to bring up to 1,000 jobs but laid off dozens of workers last year.

That followed the termination of a contract to build eight wind turbine jackets due to escalating costs.

Now restructuring expert Russell Downs has been brought in as interim executive chairman.

And, in a statement the company said: “He is well placed to lead the board at this time as it seeks to complete a recapitalisation intended to give the company a sustainable financial footing into the medium and long term.”

The UK business secretary is expected to make a parliamentary statement about the firm on Monday.