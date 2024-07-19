Calls to protect 200 Methil jobs as Harland & Wolff seek emergency funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls to protect 200 Methil jobs as Harland & Wolff seek emergency funding

The company has been denied a £200 million government loan guarantee and is trying to secure new finance.

By Claire Warrender
Harland & Wolff's Methil yard.
Harland & Wolff's Methil yard. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCThomson

The future of Harland & Wolff’s Methil yard has been plunged into uncertainty amid fears over the company’s financial stability.

Calls have been made to protect the site’s 200 jobs while top-level discussions continue.

The firm’s yards Methil and Arnish yards are considered vital for the UK’s renewable energy ambitions.

Around 200 people are employed at Harland & Wolff in Methil. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

However, an application by Harland & Wolff for a £200 million government loan guarantee has been knocked back.

And chief executive John Wood has taken a leave of absence while the company seeks to secure new finance.

Glenrothes and Mid Fife MP Richard Baker plans to meet union representatives at Methil on Monday.

And he says everyone must work together to ensure a positive future.

Protecting Harland & Wolff Methil jobs ‘essential’

The Labour MP said: “There are 200 skilled jobs and apprenticeships at Methil and this skilled workforce is crucial in our mission to turn the UK into a clean energy superpower.

“Protecting these jobs is essential.”

Labour MP Richard Baker says protecting Harland & Wolff jobs at Methil is essential. Image: Allan Milligan.

Mr Baker was involved in a House of Commons meeting with Industry Minister Sarah Jones and Western Isles MP Torcuil Crichton this week.

And Mr Baker said: “The key issue for me is for a workable, sustainable plan to be in place to secure the future of the yard and, crucially, the jobs.

“These workers have faced too much anxiety in recent years.”

The MP described the uncertainty as unwelcome.

But he added: “I have been in close discussions with the relevant departments of government and trade unions.

“All are committed to a future for Methil and for Arnish as well.”

Restructuring expert brought in

Harland & Wolff saved Methil’s BiFab yard from administration when it bought it out in 2001.

It promised to bring up to 1,000 jobs but laid off dozens of workers last year.

That followed the termination of a contract to build eight wind turbine jackets due to escalating costs.

Now restructuring expert Russell Downs has been brought in as interim executive chairman.

And, in a statement the company said: “He is well placed to lead the board at this time as it seeks to complete a recapitalisation intended to give the company a sustainable financial footing into the medium and long term.”

The UK business secretary is expected to make a parliamentary statement about the firm on Monday.

