James McPake frustrated by Premier Sports Cup rule after Dunfermline’s goalkeeping dilemma

James McPake has questioned the ban on clubs playing trialists in the Premier Sports Cup after Dunfermline were left with no substitute goalkeeper for their opening two ties.

The Pars went into their clashes with The Spartans and Forfar Athletic with Deniz Mehmet as the only shot-stopper in their squad.

They were only an injury or a red card away from having to turn to an outfield player between the sticks.

It is understood the East End Park men are now close to signing temporary back-up.

Freed Huddersfield Town youngster Giosue Bellagambi would have been one solution for the Fifers in the last two outings had the competition rules allowed him to be included during his trial.

But, after coming through the two games without an emergency scenario, McPake insists he feels for out-of-contract players once the League Cup kicks off and they do not have a chance to prove their worth in competitive football.

“It’s massively frustrating, not just for goalkeepers but for any position,” he said ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Livingston.

“This might look like sour grapes because we lost on Tuesday night [2-0 against Forfar] and I might be seen to be in a mood and slamming a cup or a competition.

No opportunity to play

“But I’ve said it from day one I was in this cup with Dundee, through to now.

“There are so many players who are out of football and coming in training with clubs, right up and down the country, but they don’t have the opportunity to play.

“It’ll never happen but I would love someone to come out and say the reason for not allowing trialists.

“Players get released at the end of a season, clubs are looking at their budgets, teams are trying to recruit and have other players they’re trying to bring in.

“For me, it’s a big problem in terms of the players, because they’re not having that opportunity to play competitive football.

“And I don’t get the reason behind it.

“Sometimes it’s someone you’re casting your eye over, sometimes you’re looking to see how fit they are and sometimes they might have other options but would be willing to play.

“I can’t get my head around it.”