Dunfermline trialists and when boss James McPake is expected to make a decision on contract offers

Dunfermline are expected to make a decision on two trialists following this week’s final friendly against Dundee.

Left-back Adam Supyk and goalkeeper Giosue Bellagambi have been training with the Pars during their pre-season preparations.

Both have been involved in all three warm-up games so far and are due to be presented with another opportunity to impress manager James McPake on Wednesday night.

The duo were given 45 minutes each in the 2- 0 defeat to East Fife and in the 1-1 draw with Cove Rangers.

Against St Mirren at the weekend, Supyk played the final 22 minutes of the 1-0 defeat. Bellagambi was an unused substitute.

Supyk is a New Zealand youth internationalist who was part of his country’s side at the FIFA Under/20s World Cup in Argentina last year.

The 20-year-old is available as he seeks a move to Europe from Wellington Olympic in his homeland.

He has previously had trials with Brentford, Stoke City and Ipswich Town south of the border.

“I felt like I was thrown into the deep end a bit, which was tough,” said Supyk of those English trials after returning to New Zealand.

Uganda cap

“Being the new guy and having a different accent meant that most players didn’t even know where I was from. They just assumed I was Australian.

“They also see you as an enemy, in a way, because you’re there to take their position.

“I started to feel a lot more comfortable when I got out onto the pitch, though. I started to do my thing, and all the nerves seemed to go away after that.”

Bellagambi, meanwhile, is looking for a new club after being freed by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season.

The 22-year-old spent six years with the newly-relegated English League One. But he failed to make his top-team breakthrough amidst loans at a host of non-league clubs and League Two side Salford City.

The London-born shot-stopper attended youth training camps with England and Italy, due to his Italian father.

But his international debut came with Uganda, his mother’s country, in a friendly against Libya in September 2022.

Dunfermline currently need a second goalkeeper to provide competition for Deniz Mehmet after Max Little was released earlier this summer.

Left-back is another area to be strengthened after the sale of Josh Edwards to Charlton Athletic and the departure of youngster Miller Fenton.

Kieran Ngwenya has been recruited and has impressed against Cove and St Mirren so far, but back-up is required.