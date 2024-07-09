Dunfermline trialists and when boss James McPake is expected to make a decision on contract offers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline trialists and when boss James McPake is expected to make a decision on contract offers

The Pars still have gaps in their squad to fill in the coming weeks.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. trialists Adam Supyk and Giosue Bellagambi.
Dunfermline have been running the rule over trialists Adam Supyk and Giosue Bellagambi. Images: SNS.

Dunfermline are expected to make a decision on two trialists following this week’s final friendly against Dundee.

Left-back Adam Supyk and goalkeeper Giosue Bellagambi have been training with the Pars during their pre-season preparations.

Both have been involved in all three warm-up games so far and are due to be presented with another opportunity to impress manager James McPake on Wednesday night.

The duo were given 45 minutes each in the 2- 0 defeat to East Fife and in the 1-1 draw with Cove Rangers.

Dunfermline trialist Adam Supyk warms up ahead of the friendly against St Mirren. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Against St Mirren at the weekend, Supyk played the final 22 minutes of the 1-0 defeat. Bellagambi was an unused substitute.

Supyk is a New Zealand youth internationalist who was part of his country’s side at the FIFA Under/20s World Cup in Argentina last year.

The 20-year-old is available as he seeks a move to Europe from Wellington Olympic in his homeland.

He has previously had trials with Brentford, Stoke City and Ipswich Town south of the border.

“I felt like I was thrown into the deep end a bit, which was tough,” said Supyk of those English trials after returning to New Zealand.

Uganda cap

“Being the new guy and having a different accent meant that most players didn’t even know where I was from. They just assumed I was Australian.

“They also see you as an enemy, in a way, because you’re there to take their position.

“I started to feel a lot more comfortable when I got out onto the pitch, though. I started to do my thing, and all the nerves seemed to go away after that.”

Bellagambi, meanwhile, is looking for a new club after being freed by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season.

The 22-year-old spent six years with the newly-relegated English League One. But he failed to make his top-team breakthrough amidst loans at a host of non-league clubs and League Two side Salford City.

Giosue Bellagambi has been on trial with Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Giosue Bellagambi has been training with Dunfermline over the past fortnight. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The London-born shot-stopper attended youth training camps with England and Italy, due to his Italian father.

But his international debut came with Uganda, his mother’s country, in a friendly against Libya in September 2022.

Dunfermline currently need a second goalkeeper to provide competition for Deniz Mehmet after Max Little was released earlier this summer.

Left-back is another area to be strengthened after the sale of Josh Edwards to Charlton Athletic and the departure of youngster Miller Fenton.

Kieran Ngwenya has been recruited and has impressed against Cove and St Mirren so far, but back-up is required.

