Josh Edwards says emotional farewell to Dunfermline fans as he completes his move to Charlton Athletic

The 24-year-old has penned a four-year-deal with the English League One side.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. defender Josh Edwards leans against the dugout at East End Park.
Josh Edwards has completed his move from Dunfermline to Charlton Athletic. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Josh Edwards has said an emotional goodbye to Dunfermline and issued a ‘thank you’ to fans after completing his move to Charlton Athletic.

The 24-year-old has penned a four-year-deal with the English League One outfit following five years with the Pars.

In a switch understood to be worth a near-six-figure sum to the East End Park side, Edwards plumped for Charlton over Bristol Rovers.

Both clubs met the fee set out in the release clause in the defender’s contract extension that tied him to the Fifers until next summer.

Dunfermline Athletic FC defender Josh Edwards.
Josh Edwards has left Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

After nearly 200 appearances since joining from Airdrie in 2019, the left-back has been a dependable presence in that time, playing all but 11 minutes in the league last season.

His performances earned him the respect of his peers and a place in the PFA Scotland Championship team of the year.

But they also won him admirers south of the border and Charlton have beaten off competition from the likes of Blackpool, Wycombe Wanderers and Oxford United for Edwards’ signature.

In a video message to supporters, the full-back showed his gratitude to the East End Park club he has called home for the majority of his career so far.

‘I’ve loved every minute’

He said: “Hi Pars fans. By now I’m sure you’ll all have seen that I’ll be moving to Charlton this summer.

“I just wanted to thank you all for the support I’ve had over the five years.

“It’s been incredible and I’ve loved every minute at the club.

“I’ll be making sure to keep up to date with the club and I’ll be keeping a keen eye on the boys to see how they get on this season.

“Thanks again for your support and I wish everybody associated with the club all the very best.”

Dunfermline Athletic FC defender Josh Edwards in action.
Josh Edwards in action for Dunfermline against Airdrie last season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Speaking to the Charlton website, he added: “I’ve wanted to play in England since I was a wee boy, so I’m really excited to do this.

“I really liked what [Charlton manager Nathan Jones] told me about the club and the direction it’s going in. So I’m really looking forward to getting started and seeing where it takes us.”

The challenge now for Dunfermline will be finding a successor to Edwards, whose pace, strength and crossing ability will be difficult to replace.

McPake will be hopeful of getting the funds from the sale to strengthen his squad, with just Chris Kane arriving so far this summer after turning his loan from St Johnstone into a permanent move.

