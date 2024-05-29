Bristol Rovers set to fight it out with Charlton Athletic for Dunfermline defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bristol Rovers set to fight it out with Charlton Athletic for Dunfermline defender

Josh Edwards is attracting interest from south of the border as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

By Iain Collin
Josh Edwards in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Josh Edwards in action for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Bristol Rovers look set to battle it out with Charlton Athletic for in-demand Dunfermline Athletic defender Josh Edwards.

The left-back is attracting interest from south of the border this summer following an impressive campaign for the Pars.

The 24-year-old played all but 11 minutes of the Fifers’ 36 league outings and his performances landed a place in the PFA Scotland Championship team of the year.

His displays also led to potential suitors heading north to run the rule over the former Airdrie player, who has 12 months left on his contract at East End Park.

Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards and striker Lewis McCann celebrate the opening goal against Airdrie.
Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards (right) celebrates with Lewis McCann after scoring against Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Barnsley had an offer rejected during the January transfer window and Charlton have so far been knocked back with a bid since the end of the season.

Reports south of the border have indicated the Addicks are keen to strike a deal before the end of this week.

But it is understood there has so far been no progress since the terms of the initial approach were knocked back by the Dunfermline hierarchy.

Blackpool, Lincoln City, Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers have all been credited with an interest in Edwards.

Competition for defender Edwards

However, it seems that Bristol Rovers could be the most serious competition to Charlton for the former Kilmarnock trainee.

Rovers watched Edwards in action this term and are thought to be keen on firming up their interest in the versatile wing-back.

Dunfermline activated an option to extend Edwards’ contract until 2025.

But it is expected he will leave the club ahead of the new season as the Pars avoid losing him for nothing in future.

