Bristol Rovers set to fight it out with Charlton Athletic for Dunfermline defender

Bristol Rovers look set to battle it out with Charlton Athletic for in-demand Dunfermline Athletic defender Josh Edwards.

The left-back is attracting interest from south of the border this summer following an impressive campaign for the Pars.

The 24-year-old played all but 11 minutes of the Fifers’ 36 league outings and his performances landed a place in the PFA Scotland Championship team of the year.

His displays also led to potential suitors heading north to run the rule over the former Airdrie player, who has 12 months left on his contract at East End Park.

Barnsley had an offer rejected during the January transfer window and Charlton have so far been knocked back with a bid since the end of the season.

Reports south of the border have indicated the Addicks are keen to strike a deal before the end of this week.

But it is understood there has so far been no progress since the terms of the initial approach were knocked back by the Dunfermline hierarchy.

Blackpool, Lincoln City, Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers have all been credited with an interest in Edwards.

Competition for defender Edwards

However, it seems that Bristol Rovers could be the most serious competition to Charlton for the former Kilmarnock trainee.

Rovers watched Edwards in action this term and are thought to be keen on firming up their interest in the versatile wing-back.

Dunfermline activated an option to extend Edwards’ contract until 2025.

But it is expected he will leave the club ahead of the new season as the Pars avoid losing him for nothing in future.