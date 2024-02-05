Dunfermline boss James McPake on decision to reject bid for Josh Edwards and what future holds for defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline boss James McPake on decision to reject bid for Josh Edwards and what future holds for defender

The Pars knocked back an offer from Barnsley during the transfer window.

By Iain Collin & Craig Cairns
Dunfermline Athletic defender Josh Edwards leans against the dugout at East End Park.
Dunfermline turned down a bid for Josh Edwards during the transfer window. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

James McPake has told Josh Edwards he WILL get a move away from Dunfermline in the future, after the club rejected a bid from Barnsley during the transfer window.

The English League One strugglers offered what is understood to have been a six-figure sum for the defender but were knocked back by the East End Park board.

McPake has praised the club’s decision-makers for recognising the significant value of Edwards to the Pars and turning down the approach.

The 23-year-old joined the Fifers in 2019 from Airdrie and has been a key figure in recent seasons.

Dunfermline FC defender Josh Edwards is tackled by David Carson in a game against Inverness Caley Thistle earlier this season.
Josh Edwards has been a key performer for Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

McPake is adamant it would have been extremely difficult for him and his backroom team to replace the powerful left-back.

And he is convinced the former Kilmarnock youth, who has one more season on his contract at Dunfermline, will go on attracting suitors if he maintains his high performance levels.

He said: “A bid was knocked back from the club, but that was a worry right up until (the transfer deadline) last Thursday.

“We know how important he is and the club were great with that; David (Cook, CEO), the board. It was quite a simple decision for them.

“Obviously, if a daft bid comes in then of course it gets looked at – but by daft I mean a high bid.

‘Real intent’ from DAFC

“For what Josh is worth to us and what he can do, the club knocked that back. It shows real intent from them as well.

“Keeping Josh was very important, for what he does in the team. He could get injured, that’s just the way football is, but a player of his profile is really hard to find.

“And the way he plays that left wing/left wing-back role, I don’t see many like that out there.

“It was very important we kept him. He’s performing at a really high level.”

McPake added: “I’ve said to him, the moves will come for him.

“If he keeps doing what he’s doing for us, he’ll go and have fantastic career because he’s doing everything right.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Josh Edwards walks down the touchline at East End Park holding his phone and Pars manager James McPake claps the supporters.
Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards (left) and manager James McPake. Images: SNS and Craig Brown/DAFC.

“He’s training right, he’s working right and he’s looking after himself right.

“He’ll deserve whatever comes for him in football, but we’re delighted to keep him.”

The retention of Edwards gains further significance when Dunfermline’s injury list is taken into account.

He was the only one of McPake’s preferred back five from the start of the campaign to feature in Saturday’s chastening 5-0 hammering at home to Morton.

With skipper Kyle Benedictus, Rhys Breen, Aaron Comrie and, now, Sam Fisher all out of action with long-term injuries, the Pars have struggled with continuity in defence.

Defeat for Pars ‘not acceptable’

That was in stark evidence at the weekend as they conceded some astonishing goals against ‘Ton.

But with Malachi Fagan-Walcott playing for only the second time and his Cardiff City team-mate Xavier Benjamin making an inauspicious debut, McPake knows the capitulation was not acceptable.

He added: “It’s not as simple as moving on.

“When we win, we analyse the game, and when you lose any game you analyse it.

“But particularly one like that (Saturday’s). You need to take the time to go over that and put that right, because it’s not acceptable.”

Dunfermline slumped to eighth in the table at the weekend.

They are back in action this weekend when they host Queen’s Park in a rearranged Championship fixture.

They then face bottom side Arbroath seven days later in the second of two massive games in the next fortnight.

More from Football

Dundee United new loan signing Sam McClelland at Tannadice.
Sam McClelland checks in at Dundee United as St Johnstone defender makes loan switch
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray looks dejected as his side lose to Airdrie.
Ian Murray picks out one positive from Raith Rovers' defeat to Airdrie as he…
Martin Buglione.
Martin Buglione: St Johnstone's last non-league star who scored a 'van Basten goal', represented…
Moult, No.9, and McAllister, second from left, moments before their coming together
Jim Goodwin and Scott Brown address 'headbutt' accusation during feisty Dundee United victory
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee set to submit planning permission for new stadium
Ross Docherty, right, celebrates scoring for Dundee United
3 Dundee United talking points: Captain's catharsis and the substitution that spoke volumes
Tony Watt was a game-changer after climbing from the bench on Saturday
Tony Watt: Dundee United squad is good enough to go up – and stay…
Shankland shoots and Ashcroft blocks - referee gives penalty.
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft on Hearts penalty decision: 'I've no idea what I'm supposed to…
Raith Rovers defender Ross Millen.
Ross Millen hopes week off can restore Raith Rovers' early-season form in time for…
Benji Kimpioka is up and running.
St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka sets goals target after getting off the mark with…