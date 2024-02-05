700+ well-wishers raise £30k in memory of Dunblane teen who took his own life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
700+ well-wishers raise £30k in memory of Dunblane teen who took his own life

The money will help other young people who may be struggling.

By Stephen Eighteen
Stirling Albion fan Murray Dowey.
Murray Dowey took his own life in December. Image: Stirling Albion FC

Hundreds of well-wishers have raised £30,000 in memory of a Dunblane teen who took his own life.

Murray Dowey, 16, passed away at his home on December 30.

Tributes were paid by Dunblane High School, where he was a pupil, and Stirling Albion FC, who held a minute’s applause in honour of the Binos fan.

Now a fundraiser set up by his mother Ros Dower has yielded £29,639, including gift aid.

£30k raised in Murray Dowey fundraiser

The money was raised by 770 people over 28 days.

Ros wrote on the Crowdfunder: “Our beautiful son Murray tragically took his own life on 30th December 2023.

“In his memory, instead of flowers, we would like to raise money to try and help other young people who may be struggling.

“All monies raised in Murray’s name will be given to charities and organisations that help young people through different challenges such as mental health, trauma and poverty.

“We will update this page once we have decided which specific charities and organisations will benefit from this fundraising.”

Tributes to Stirling Albion FC fan

Many of the donors paid tribute on the fundraising page.

Sarah Holmes wrote: “Hi Ros and Mark – no words are right and we just wanted you to know that you and all three boys are in our thoughts constantly.”

Joan Walsh posted: “Thoughts and prayers are with you today. What a wonderful thing you have done for other young people.”

The Dunblane High School statement said Murray would be remembered as a “good friend and classmate” by those who knew him.

The football club said Murray’s death had “touched everyone within the Stirling Albion family”.

Conversation