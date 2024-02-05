700+ well-wishers raise £30k in memory of Dunblane teen who took his own life

Hundreds of well-wishers have raised £30,000 in memory of a Dunblane teen who took his own life.

Murray Dowey, 16, passed away at his home on December 30.

Tributes were paid by Dunblane High School, where he was a pupil, and Stirling Albion FC, who held a minute’s applause in honour of the Binos fan.

Now a fundraiser set up by his mother Ros Dower has yielded £29,639, including gift aid.

£30k raised in Murray Dowey fundraiser

The money was raised by 770 people over 28 days.

Ros wrote on the Crowdfunder: “Our beautiful son Murray tragically took his own life on 30th December 2023.

“In his memory, instead of flowers, we would like to raise money to try and help other young people who may be struggling.

“All monies raised in Murray’s name will be given to charities and organisations that help young people through different challenges such as mental health, trauma and poverty.

“We will update this page once we have decided which specific charities and organisations will benefit from this fundraising.”

Tributes to Stirling Albion FC fan

Many of the donors paid tribute on the fundraising page.

Sarah Holmes wrote: “Hi Ros and Mark – no words are right and we just wanted you to know that you and all three boys are in our thoughts constantly.”

Joan Walsh posted: “Thoughts and prayers are with you today. What a wonderful thing you have done for other young people.”

The Dunblane High School statement said Murray would be remembered as a “good friend and classmate” by those who knew him.

The football club said Murray’s death had “touched everyone within the Stirling Albion family”.