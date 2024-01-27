Fresh tribute to Stirling Albion fan, 16, who took his own life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh tribute to Stirling Albion fan, 16, who took his own life

Murray Dowey passed away at his home in Dunblane on December 30.

By Chloe Burrell
Stirling Albion fan Murray Dowey.
Murray Dowey took his own life last month. Image: Stirling Albion FC

A fresh tribute will be held for a Stirling Albion fan who took his own life last month.

Murray Dowey, 16, passed away at his home in Dunblane on December 30.

The Dunblane High School pupil has been remembered as a “good friend and classmate” by those who knew him.

Stirling Albion FC have released a statement confirming there will be a minute’s applause ahead of the cinch League 1 clash against Kelty Hearts today.

The statement said: “Murray’s family will attend as guests of honour and we have invited friends and family along for some pre-match and half time refreshments.

“We hope this will bring a small moment of respite to all who have been affected by this tragedy.

Minute’s applause to be held for Dunblane teenager

“Murray was a season-ticket holder and we would like to accommodate as many of his friends and family as possible in the area near to Murray’s seat.

“The area in question is the second block from the left (Section B) at the Morrisons end of the West Stand.

“We plan to cordon off some seats in that section so you may find that your normal seat is unavailable.

“Season ticket holders in the near vicinity (around seat I23) have been contacted to ask if they would sit elsewhere to allow this area to be dedicated to Murray’s immediate family and friends who wish to place a scarf on his seat and remember him in their own way.

“We are sure that everyone understands and would ask you to follow the guidance and advice of our stewards and volunteers who will be on hand to make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible.”

It added: “We would like to express our thanks to our club chaplain, Duncan Strathdee, who has been liaising with the family since the tragedy came to light and has been an inspirational figure in helping everyone in Murray’s family and the wider community come to terms with what has happened.

“This terrible event has touched everyone within the Stirling Albion family and we hope that tomorrow we can bring some small relief to those who knew and loved a young man whose life ended so tragically and far too soon.”

Stirling Albion’s match against Kelty Hearts kicks off at 3pm today at Forthbank Stadium.

