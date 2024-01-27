Fresh tribute to Stirling Albion fan, 16, who took his own life

A fresh tribute will be held for a Stirling Albion fan who took his own life last month.

Murray Dowey, 16, passed away at his home in Dunblane on December 30.

The Dunblane High School pupil has been remembered as a “good friend and classmate” by those who knew him.

Stirling Albion FC have released a statement confirming there will be a minute’s applause ahead of the cinch League 1 clash against Kelty Hearts today.

The statement said: “Murray’s family will attend as guests of honour and we have invited friends and family along for some pre-match and half time refreshments.

“We hope this will bring a small moment of respite to all who have been affected by this tragedy.

Minute’s applause to be held for Dunblane teenager

“Murray was a season-ticket holder and we would like to accommodate as many of his friends and family as possible in the area near to Murray’s seat.

“The area in question is the second block from the left (Section B) at the Morrisons end of the West Stand.

“We plan to cordon off some seats in that section so you may find that your normal seat is unavailable.

“Season ticket holders in the near vicinity (around seat I23) have been contacted to ask if they would sit elsewhere to allow this area to be dedicated to Murray’s immediate family and friends who wish to place a scarf on his seat and remember him in their own way.

“We are sure that everyone understands and would ask you to follow the guidance and advice of our stewards and volunteers who will be on hand to make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible.”

It added: “We would like to express our thanks to our club chaplain, Duncan Strathdee, who has been liaising with the family since the tragedy came to light and has been an inspirational figure in helping everyone in Murray’s family and the wider community come to terms with what has happened.

“This terrible event has touched everyone within the Stirling Albion family and we hope that tomorrow we can bring some small relief to those who knew and loved a young man whose life ended so tragically and far too soon.”

Stirling Albion’s match against Kelty Hearts kicks off at 3pm today at Forthbank Stadium.