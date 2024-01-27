Mark Birighitti latest as Dundee United keeper’s Kilmarnock loan is extended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Birighitti latest as Dundee United keeper’s Kilmarnock loan is extended

The Australia international is being utilised as cover for Derek McInnes' side.

By Alan Temple
Mark Birighitti in action for Dundee United
Mark Birighitti's time at Dundee United looks to be coming to an end. Image: SNS

Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti will spend another seven days on loan with Kilmarnock after his short-term deal was extended.

The Australia international linked up with Derek McInnes’ side for their Scottish Cup win over Dundee last weekend, having slipped out of the first-team picture at Tannadice.

He was immediately named on the bench after Killie No.1 Will Dennis suffered an injury.

Mark Birighitti on Dunddee United duty
Mark Birighitti in action. Image: SNS

And with Dennis still unavailable for Saturday’s Premiership showdown against Hibernian, Birighitti has been kept on and was again in McInnes’ match-day squad as cover for Kieran O’Hara.

Interest?

Birighitti endured a forgettable debut season in Scottish football as United slipped to relegation, making a slew of high-profile errors.

He still has six months left on his deal but Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin has made it clear that the player is available to leave, and has interested parties.

