Mark Birighitti latest as Dundee United keeper’s Kilmarnock loan is extended

Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti will spend another seven days on loan with Kilmarnock after his short-term deal was extended.

The Australia international linked up with Derek McInnes’ side for their Scottish Cup win over Dundee last weekend, having slipped out of the first-team picture at Tannadice.

He was immediately named on the bench after Killie No.1 Will Dennis suffered an injury.

And with Dennis still unavailable for Saturday’s Premiership showdown against Hibernian, Birighitti has been kept on and was again in McInnes’ match-day squad as cover for Kieran O’Hara.

Birighitti endured a forgettable debut season in Scottish football as United slipped to relegation, making a slew of high-profile errors.

He still has six months left on his deal but Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin has made it clear that the player is available to leave, and has interested parties.