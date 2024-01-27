Arbroath business owners ‘devastated’ after second break-in in less than a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath business owners ‘devastated’ after second break-in in less than a week

The Old Brewhouse and the The Golden Haddock have both been targeted in recent days

By Lindsey Hamilton
Old Brewhouse break in Arbroath
CCTV showing the intruder at the Old Brewhouse. Image: The Old Brewhouse.

The owners of two Arbroath business are ‘devastated’ after their premises were broken into within days of each other.

The popular Old Brewhouse restaurant and The Golden Haddock fish and chip shop, both in the town’s High Street,  have both been targeted in recent days.

Nothing was taken in either break-in but the owners say a lot of upset has been caused.

CCTV footage of break-in

CCTV footage has been posted of the person who broke into the Old Brewhouse in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police are now investigating the break ins at the premises. The Old Brewhouse is owned by Paula Batard and The Golden Haddock by her former husband, Claude Batard.

Posting on social media the Old Brewhouse said: “We’re absolutely devastated to have to type another post regarding a break-in, this time with us here at The Old Brewhouse.”

Two Arbroath businesses broken into
The Old Brewhouse. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

Sharing the CCTV footage the owners said: “Just after 4am this morning this delightful individual broke in to our restaurant, thankfully leaving with nothing and nobody was harmed in any way other than more upset for the family.”

Six days ago The Golden Haddock posted: “We’re very sad and disgusted this morning to share that The Golden Haddock was broken into overnight.

“Aside from a till of coppers stolen and damage, nobody was onsite or harmed in anyway, but needless to say this has caused a lot of upset.”

The post continued: “As a lot of you will know, Claude has owned the chip shop since 1993 and nothing like this has ever happened before.”

Two Arbroath business broken into
The Golden Haddock. Image: The Golden Haddock

Speaking to The Courier Paula said: “We are very upset and devastated at the break-ins.

‘We feel violated’

“We are wondering if they are linked but police have told us they don’t believe so.”

She said: “It’s a horrible feeling to know that someone has been in your premises – you feel violated.”

Paula said that apart from a broken window there was no damage at the Old Brewhouse.

She said the person who broke into The Golden Haddock took the till away but it was recovered shortly after a few streets away.

She said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support and kindness shown to us by people in Arbroath, including other businesses, since the break-ins.

“Although we are devastated we have been left feeling a huge sense of community for which we are really grateful.”

Police making enquiries

Police Scotland has confirmed they are investigating both break-ins.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 6.55am on Saturday we were called to a housebreaking at business premises in High Street, Arbroath.

“Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.”

They added: ““Around 3.00am on Sunday, January 21, we were called to a housebreaking at business premises in High Street, Arbroath.

“Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.”

