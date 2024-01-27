Arbroath business owners ‘devastated’ after second break-in in less than a week

The owners of two Arbroath business are ‘devastated’ after their premises were broken into within days of each other.

The popular Old Brewhouse restaurant and The Golden Haddock fish and chip shop, both in the town’s High Street, have both been targeted in recent days.

Nothing was taken in either break-in but the owners say a lot of upset has been caused.

CCTV footage of break-in

CCTV footage has been posted of the person who broke into the Old Brewhouse in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police are now investigating the break ins at the premises. The Old Brewhouse is owned by Paula Batard and The Golden Haddock by her former husband, Claude Batard.

Posting on social media the Old Brewhouse said: “We’re absolutely devastated to have to type another post regarding a break-in, this time with us here at The Old Brewhouse.”

Sharing the CCTV footage the owners said: “Just after 4am this morning this delightful individual broke in to our restaurant, thankfully leaving with nothing and nobody was harmed in any way other than more upset for the family.”

Six days ago The Golden Haddock posted: “We’re very sad and disgusted this morning to share that The Golden Haddock was broken into overnight.

“Aside from a till of coppers stolen and damage, nobody was onsite or harmed in anyway, but needless to say this has caused a lot of upset.”

The post continued: “As a lot of you will know, Claude has owned the chip shop since 1993 and nothing like this has ever happened before.”

Speaking to The Courier Paula said: “We are very upset and devastated at the break-ins.

‘We feel violated’

“We are wondering if they are linked but police have told us they don’t believe so.”

She said: “It’s a horrible feeling to know that someone has been in your premises – you feel violated.”

Paula said that apart from a broken window there was no damage at the Old Brewhouse.

She said the person who broke into The Golden Haddock took the till away but it was recovered shortly after a few streets away.

She said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support and kindness shown to us by people in Arbroath, including other businesses, since the break-ins.

“Although we are devastated we have been left feeling a huge sense of community for which we are really grateful.”

Police making enquiries

Police Scotland has confirmed they are investigating both break-ins.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 6.55am on Saturday we were called to a housebreaking at business premises in High Street, Arbroath.

“Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.”

They added: ““Around 3.00am on Sunday, January 21, we were called to a housebreaking at business premises in High Street, Arbroath.

“Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.”