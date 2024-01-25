Dundee United target centre-back as Jim Goodwin reveals interest in Mark Birighitti

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United target centre-back as Jim Goodwin reveals interest in Mark Birighitti

Goodwin is calm as next week's transfer deadline approaches.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin hopes to continue Dundee United's fine form
Jim Goodwin hopes for one more first-team signing this window. Image: SNS

Dundee United have stepped up their chase for a centre-back following Ollie Denham’s return to Cardiff City.

The Wales under-21 international played just two games for the Tangerines following his arrival on loan last summer, with the Bluebirds opting to recall him earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Declan Gallagher faces another “three-to-four weeks” on the sidelines following surgery on a persistent groin complaint.

Although calm about the situation ahead of next Thursday’s transfer deadline, Goodwin is hopeful United can get “one more in” following the captures of Alex Greive and David Wotherspoon.

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher. Image: SNS

“The window has got a week left and we’ll work right up until the end of that to see if we can bring in one more defender,” said Goodwin. “But I’m not overly concerned about it.

“Declan Gallagher is still three or four weeks away from being back and available to play.

“If there is one good one out there that we feel is going to bolster the squad then we’re definitely in a position to do something – but it’s not an easy window.

“A lot of teams are looking for players in similar positions and we just have to be patient and see what comes.”

Goodwin: United in Birighitti “conversations”

Meanwhile, Goodwin has confirmed that United are in talks with “one or two” clubs regarding an interest in goalkeeper Mark Birighitti.

The Australia international is currently on a seven-day emergency loan with Kilmarnock after the Premiership side’s No.1 Will Dennis suffered an injury last Friday.

While that would be unlikely to result in a longer deal once Killie are back to full strength, there are other options.

Mark Birighitti warming up with Dundee United
Birighitti has been made available for transfer. Image: SNS

“It was just an emergency loan initially, and we’ll see what the situation is with Kilmarnock,” continued Goodwin.

“If they get their keeper back fit and available then Mark might be surplus to requirements over there.

“But there are conversations going on with one or two clubs at this moment.”

Wantaway

The United gaffer also dismissed the notion that Birighitti may be happy to simply see out the final months of his deal, having fallen out of the picture at Tannadice.

He added: “Mark wants to get out and get his profile lifted and be involved on a match-day.  He’s still a young guy who has plenty of years left in the tank, especially as a goalkeeper.

“In the conversations I’ve had with him, his thought process is around trying to stake a claim in a team somewhere.

“We’ve been very adult about the situation. Mark’s been a good professional around the place and has a good attitude – but he needs to go and play games. He knows that.”

