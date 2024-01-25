Dundee United target centre-back as Jim Goodwin reveals interest in Mark Birighitti

Dundee United have stepped up their chase for a centre-back following Ollie Denham’s return to Cardiff City.

The Wales under-21 international played just two games for the Tangerines following his arrival on loan last summer, with the Bluebirds opting to recall him earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Declan Gallagher faces another “three-to-four weeks” on the sidelines following surgery on a persistent groin complaint.

Although calm about the situation ahead of next Thursday’s transfer deadline, Goodwin is hopeful United can get “one more in” following the captures of Alex Greive and David Wotherspoon.

“The window has got a week left and we’ll work right up until the end of that to see if we can bring in one more defender,” said Goodwin. “But I’m not overly concerned about it.

“Declan Gallagher is still three or four weeks away from being back and available to play.

“If there is one good one out there that we feel is going to bolster the squad then we’re definitely in a position to do something – but it’s not an easy window.

“A lot of teams are looking for players in similar positions and we just have to be patient and see what comes.”

Goodwin: United in Birighitti “conversations”

Meanwhile, Goodwin has confirmed that United are in talks with “one or two” clubs regarding an interest in goalkeeper Mark Birighitti.

The Australia international is currently on a seven-day emergency loan with Kilmarnock after the Premiership side’s No.1 Will Dennis suffered an injury last Friday.

While that would be unlikely to result in a longer deal once Killie are back to full strength, there are other options.

“It was just an emergency loan initially, and we’ll see what the situation is with Kilmarnock,” continued Goodwin.

“If they get their keeper back fit and available then Mark might be surplus to requirements over there.

“But there are conversations going on with one or two clubs at this moment.”

Wantaway

The United gaffer also dismissed the notion that Birighitti may be happy to simply see out the final months of his deal, having fallen out of the picture at Tannadice.

He added: “Mark wants to get out and get his profile lifted and be involved on a match-day. He’s still a young guy who has plenty of years left in the tank, especially as a goalkeeper.

“In the conversations I’ve had with him, his thought process is around trying to stake a claim in a team somewhere.

“We’ve been very adult about the situation. Mark’s been a good professional around the place and has a good attitude – but he needs to go and play games. He knows that.”