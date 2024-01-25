Mark Ogren in Scotland trip as Dundee United chief gears up for transfer talks and AGM appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Ogren in Scotland trip as Dundee United chief gears up for transfer talks and AGM appearance

The Tangerines' owner has touched down in Scotland.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Gussie Park
Mark Ogren in the Foundation Park main stand. Image: Paul Reid
By Alan Temple

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has arrived in Scotland ahead of the final days of the transfer window and the club’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Ogren touched down this week and will be in attendance for Saturday’s Championship fixture against Dunfermline Athletic.

Face-to-face meetings with boss Jim Goodwin will be on the agenda, with United still in the market to sign a centre-back before the end of the month.

While major outgoings are not expected, the Terrors are still seeking to offload goalkeeper Mark Birighitti and there could be loan exits.

Mark Ogren watches United slip to the Championship
Ogren watches United slip to the Championship last term. Image: SNS

Ogren is also due to field questions at an upcoming meeting of the Dundee United Supporters Group, before facing shareholders at next Thursday’s AGM at Tannadice. 

The accounts for the year ending June 2023 made for stark reading, with a loss of £2.8 million posted. That included an operating loss of £5 million, reflecting an eye-watering bill of £6.9 million for a relegated club. 

Nevertheless, Ogren stated: “The board are confident that despite the difficulties of 2022/23, we remain on course to achieve the long-term aim of being a sustainable and leading competitor within the Scottish Professional Football League.”

Conversation