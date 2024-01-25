Mark Ogren in Scotland trip as Dundee United chief gears up for transfer talks and AGM appearance

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has arrived in Scotland ahead of the final days of the transfer window and the club’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Ogren touched down this week and will be in attendance for Saturday’s Championship fixture against Dunfermline Athletic.

Face-to-face meetings with boss Jim Goodwin will be on the agenda, with United still in the market to sign a centre-back before the end of the month.

While major outgoings are not expected, the Terrors are still seeking to offload goalkeeper Mark Birighitti and there could be loan exits.

Ogren is also due to field questions at an upcoming meeting of the Dundee United Supporters Group, before facing shareholders at next Thursday’s AGM at Tannadice.

The accounts for the year ending June 2023 made for stark reading, with a loss of £2.8 million posted. That included an operating loss of £5 million, reflecting an eye-watering bill of £6.9 million for a relegated club.

Nevertheless, Ogren stated: “The board are confident that despite the difficulties of 2022/23, we remain on course to achieve the long-term aim of being a sustainable and leading competitor within the Scottish Professional Football League.”