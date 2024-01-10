Dundee United post £2.8 million loss in annual accounts as HUGE post-relegation budget cut is revealed

Dundee United have posted a loss of more than £2.8m following their relegation to the Championship last season, accounts for the year ending June 2023 show.

The Tannadice outfit sustained an operating loss of £5m, up by £3.1 from the previous year.

United’s total wage costs during the 2022/23 campaign stood at £6.9m following a signing spree that saw the likes of Steven Fletcher, Aziz Behich and Dylan Levitt arrive in Tayside.

Those costs were up by 18% compared to the 2022/23 campaign, while the wage-to-turnover ratio rose to 86% from 71%.

While the likes of Glenn Middleton, Mark Birighitti and Levitt arrived for undisclosed fees, United spent a combined £377,000 on new arrivals.

It was candidly acknowledged within the accounts that the “club and in particular the footballing department over-extended itself in expenditure which resulted in the club exceeding budgeted costs”.

The overall loss includes a £425,000 notional interest charge on loans from the Scottish Government and owner Mark Ogren.

Those figures were slightly assuaged by a solid turnover of £8.1m, boosted by 5,800 season ticket sales which contributed more than £1m to the coffers.

Around £700,000 was pocketed from their European tie against AZ Alkmaar.

A major source of income came from player sales, a category which included the sell-on received for Harry Souttar’s £15m switch from Stoke to Leicester City.

United earned £2.6m – up from £1.2m in 2022/23 – and, given there were few other financially consequential outgoings in the period, most of that fee can be credited to Souttar.

“Extremely challenging”

Ogren, who has overseen more than £13 million of investment since arriving in December 2018, told Dundee United’s official website: “A full review was conducted in the summer across the club.

“Dropping down to the Championship is extremely challenging financially for the business. The board estimate a £2-3 million drop in turnover.”

And United spelled out the stark steps taken to remedy that shortfall.

The accounts noted that United’s 2023/24 budget is a mammoth £4.6m less than the actual costs spent in 2022/23, while costs from July to December in 2023 are more than £2 million less than at a similar stage last season.

Ogren added: “The board are confident that despite the difficulties of 2022/23, we remain on course to achieve the long-term aim of being a sustainable and leading competitor within the Scottish Professional Football League.”

United’s AGM will take place in Lounge 87 at Tannadice Park on February 1.