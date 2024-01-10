Dundee United post £2.8 million loss in annual accounts as HUGE post-relegation budget cut is revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United post £2.8 million loss in annual accounts as HUGE post-relegation budget cut is revealed

United's £6.9m wage bill contributed to an operating loss of £5m - but Harry Souttar was an unlikely silver lining

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Tannadice home
Dundee United's Tannadice home. Image: SNS

Dundee United have posted a loss of more than £2.8m following their relegation to the Championship last season, accounts for the year ending June 2023 show.

The Tannadice outfit sustained an operating loss of £5m, up by £3.1 from the previous year.

United’s total wage costs during the 2022/23 campaign stood at £6.9m following a signing spree that saw the likes of Steven Fletcher, Aziz Behich and Dylan Levitt arrive in Tayside.

Steven Fletcher applauds Dundee United supporters.
Steven Fletcher was one of United’s marquee arrivals. Image: SNS

Those costs were up by 18% compared to the 2022/23 campaign, while the wage-to-turnover ratio rose to 86% from 71%.

While the likes of Glenn Middleton, Mark Birighitti and Levitt arrived for undisclosed fees, United spent a combined £377,000 on new arrivals.

It was candidly acknowledged within the accounts that the “club and in particular the footballing department over-extended itself in expenditure which resulted in the club exceeding budgeted costs”.

The overall loss includes a £425,000 notional interest charge on loans from the Scottish Government and owner Mark Ogren.

Those figures were slightly assuaged by a solid turnover of £8.1m, boosted by 5,800 season ticket sales which contributed more than £1m to the coffers.

Around £700,000 was pocketed from their European tie against AZ Alkmaar.

Dundee United's Craig Sibbald acknowledges the fans at full-time.
A bumper home crowd and UEFA prize money saw United back £700,000 from their tie with AZ. Image: Shutterstock

A major source of income came from player sales, a category which included the sell-on received for Harry Souttar’s £15m switch from Stoke to Leicester City.

United earned £2.6m – up from £1.2m in 2022/23 – and, given there were few other financially consequential outgoings in the period, most of that fee can be credited to Souttar.

“Extremely challenging”

Ogren, who has overseen more than £13 million of investment since arriving in December 2018, told Dundee United’s official website: “A full review was conducted in the summer across the club.

“Dropping down to the Championship is extremely challenging financially for the business. The board estimate a £2-3 million drop in turnover.”

Mark Ogren in attendance at Motherwell vs Dundee United last season.
Mark Ogren hopes to see United rise again this season. Image: SNS

And United spelled out the stark steps taken to remedy that shortfall.

The accounts noted that United’s 2023/24 budget is a mammoth £4.6m less than the actual costs spent in 2022/23, while costs from July to December in 2023 are more than £2 million less than at a similar stage last season.

Ogren added: “The board are confident that despite the difficulties of 2022/23, we remain on course to achieve the long-term aim of being a sustainable and leading competitor within the Scottish Professional Football League.”

United’s AGM will take place in Lounge 87 at Tannadice Park on February 1.

