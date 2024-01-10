Dundee United accounts: Behind scenes restructure explained as Tannadice chiefs reveal ‘significant investment’ gamble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United accounts: Behind scenes restructure explained as Tannadice chiefs reveal ‘significant investment’ gamble

United undertook a staffing reshuffle as part of "major changes" implemented by the club in 2022/23.

By Sean Hamilton
(Left to right) Joe Rice, Luigi Capuano and James Robertson of Dundee United. Images: SNS/DC Thomson/Dundee United FC
(Left to right) Joe Rice, Luigi Capuano and James Robertson of Dundee United. Images: SNS/DC Thomson/Dundee United FC

Dundee United sought to strengthen their corporate structure as their 2022/23 campaign went off the rails amid mounting financial losses.

The Tagerines’ latest accounts have revealed a loss of £2.8 million from their relegation season, with the club admitting to “over-extending” in terms of expenditure.

Owner Mark Ogren has assured supporters a “full review”, conducted in the summer and resulting in a mammoth £4.6m budget cut for the current campaign, has the club on an even keel.

But club accounts reveal that even before that close-season review, moves were being made to ensure senior figures were equipped to implement required changes in how United were operating.

Former Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar. Image: SNS

The departure of former sporting director Tony Asghar in February 2023, followed by that of ex-finance director Derek Bond in April and head of recruitment Sean McGee cleared a path for chief executive Luigi Capuano, chief operating officer Joe Rice and newly appointed finance chief James Robertson to begin exerting control over runaway spending.

Subsequently, costs from July to December in 2023 came in at more than £2m less than at the same stage last year.

United’s accounts for the ill-fated campaign state: “The failure to build on the success achieved by the club in the previous season was compounded by the fact that the significant investment made across player recruitment and support staff costs during the summer of 2022 did not yield the required results.

“It was therefore important that major changes were implemented across the club.

Mark Ogren, right, as Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano looks on.
Mark Ogren, right, with CEO Luigi Capuano seated behind at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“The governance structure was improved to ensure Luigi Capuano, the company’s chief executive officer, Joe Rice (chief operating officer) and the recently appointed finance director James Robertson were in the best position to action the required changes across the club.

“Some of the fundamental changes that were identified as being required to be made during the summer of 2023 included:

  • “Robust financial and budgetary control across key areas of the football department, namely in sectors such as the playing squad, player bonuses, intermediary fees, support staff and consultancy costs.
  • “Improved regulatory governance within the football department relating to member club obligations, club licencing, contracts and general football administration.
  • “Development of a clear strategy to improe football engagement with supporters and other key stakeholders.

“The board are confident that the above changes will result in improved cost management, greater cohesion and communication across the club.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's Tannadice home
Dundee United post £2.8 million loss in annual accounts as HUGE post-relegation budget cut…
Akex Greive celebrates a goal against Dundee United in 2022
Dundee United sign Alex Greive on loan as Jim Goodwin outlines what St Mirren…
Michael Mellon in action for Scotland U/21s. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group.
Dundee linked with loan move for son of ex-Dundee United boss
David Wotherspoon is swamped by Inverness teammates
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United win race for David Wotherspoon signing as St Johnstone legend boosts…
Dundee United's Scott McMann back at full pelt, mere days after a seemingly nasty ankle knock
Scott McMann lifts lid on 'miraculous' injury recovery and makes Dundee United response vow
Ex Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson hails the travelling Inverness fans at Tannadice
LEE WILKIE: Why 'Big Dunc' could be readying Inverness for Friday night fight against…
Peter Pawlett celebrates while in the colours of Dundee United
Former Dundee United midfielder Peter Pawlett finds new club after six months out of…
Jack Walton on Dundee United duty
Jack Walton pulls no punches after Tannadice flop – but insists Dundee United CAN…
2
Disappointed Dundee United players trudge off at full-time against Morton
4 Dundee United talking points: The 50% stat that must improve and Jim Goodwin's…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin approaches referee Iain Sneddon
Jim Goodwin makes VAR penalty claim after 'incredible' decision as Dundee United boss slams…
2

Conversation