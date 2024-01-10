Dundee father jailed for sex attacks committed when he was a child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee father jailed for sex attacks committed when he was a child

Ronald Hathway was aged 12 to 14 when he committed a series of sex crimes in the city.

By Dave Finlay
Hathway was jailed at Edinburgh High Court.

A father from Dundee was jailed for five years for sexually abusing two young girls when he was still a schoolboy.

Ronald Hathway, 39, repeatedly molested one child when she was aged eight or nine in his home city.

He raped a second victim three times and committed a further attempted rape on her when she was six or seven years old.

The offences were committed over a two-and-a-half-year period between 1996 and 1999 when he was aged between 12 and 14.

Sentencing judge Lord Ericht said at the High Court in Edinburgh a report prepared on the offender assessed him as a low risk of committing similar offences and noted he has no previous convictions of a sexual nature.

Offences across Dundee

Hathway, formerly of Palais Court, Dundee, had denied a series of charges during an earlier trial but was found guilty of five offences – one of indecent conduct, three of rape and one of attempted rape.

Hathway repeatedly molested the older girl between December 1996 and June 1998 at an address in Dundee and an area known as Strawberry Fields, near Pitkerro Grove Cemetery.

During the abuse he got the child victim to perform a sex act on him.

The second girl was subjected to rape attacks in a cellar, a shed and at an area of ground in the Balunie part of the city.

During one of the assaults he put a cigarette in her mouth.

He was also convicted of attempting to rape the girl in a cellar after lowering her clothing and seizing her by the body.

25 years since offending

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said: “He has seven children and another child due.

“He has been in full-time employment since leaving education.”

Mr Gilmartin said although Hathway has previous convictions, they were not for sexual offending and 25 years have elapsed since the crimes.

He said Hathway struggled at school and asked the judge to take into account his intellectual and emotional immaturity at the time of the offences.

The defence lawyer argued it was “an exceptional case” because of Hathway’s age at the time of the abuse and the time gap that has passed since the crimes were committed.

Hathway was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

