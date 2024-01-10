Stately 5-bedroom Fife home has price slashed by £75k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stately 5-bedroom Fife home has price slashed by £75k

Lomond House was formerly a manse for the church next door.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Lomond House, Auchtermuchty
Lomond House in Auchtermuchty is a former manse. Image: Knight Frank

A stately five-bedroom Fife home has had its price slashed by £75,000.

Lomond House in Auchtermuchty first went on the market in April 2023 for £750,000.

The property is now for sale for offers over £675,000.

The house, which was formerly a manse for the church next door, is spread over nearly 4,000 sq ft.

The present owners have had the property for more than 27 years and have carried out extensive renovations in that time – though the home retains many of its original features.

The ground floor has a living room, dining room, family room, dining kitchen, home office, utility and two WCs.

Lomond House, Auchtermuchty
One of the lounges in Lomond House. Image: Knight Frank
One of the lounges has a fireplace. Image: Knight Frank
Lomond House, Auchtermuchty
The kitchen. Image: Knight Frank
Lomond House Aychtermuchty
The dining room is characterful. Image: Knight Frank
An office space in the property. Image: Knight Frank

Upstairs are five bedrooms, including an en-suite master, and two family bathrooms.

Another set of stairs lead up to a floored attic.

The outside space extends to nearly an acre in size and features a former stable block – which has been converted into garage space.

The hallway and staircase. Image: Knight Frank
Lomond House, Auchtermuchty
One of the bedrooms. Image: Knight Frank
Another of the bedrooms with period features. Image: Knight Frank
Lomond House, Auchtermuchty
The stylish bathroom. Image: Knight Frank

There are also large lawns, a patio and a summerhouse.

Lomond House is B-listed and is understood to have been built in 1796.

The property was extended around 1900.

Lomond House, Auchtermuchty
The garden includes a summerhouse. Image: Knight Frank
The house is surrounded by lawns. Image: Knight Frank
Converted garage space. Image: Knight Frank

Lomond House in Auchtermuchty is for sale through Knight Frank for offers over £675,000.

Among the more modern properties for sale in Fife is a £475,000 family home with a “unique” gallery room near Crail.

The Courier has also taken a look inside seven of the best-rated Airbnbs in Fife.

