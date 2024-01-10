Stately 5-bedroom Fife home has price slashed by £75k

A stately five-bedroom Fife home has had its price slashed by £75,000.

Lomond House in Auchtermuchty first went on the market in April 2023 for £750,000.

The property is now for sale for offers over £675,000.

The house, which was formerly a manse for the church next door, is spread over nearly 4,000 sq ft.

The present owners have had the property for more than 27 years and have carried out extensive renovations in that time – though the home retains many of its original features.

The ground floor has a living room, dining room, family room, dining kitchen, home office, utility and two WCs.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, including an en-suite master, and two family bathrooms.

Another set of stairs lead up to a floored attic.

The outside space extends to nearly an acre in size and features a former stable block – which has been converted into garage space.

There are also large lawns, a patio and a summerhouse.

Lomond House is B-listed and is understood to have been built in 1796.

The property was extended around 1900.

Lomond House in Auchtermuchty is for sale through Knight Frank for offers over £675,000.

