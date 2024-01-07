Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Fife

With spectacular seafront properties and gorgeous inland retreats, Fife has some gorgeous places available.

The Little House on the Hill sits above Elie and Earlsferry.
The Little House on the Hill has breathtaking views over Elie and Earlsferry. Image: Airbnb
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen

Fife barely needs an introduction as a tourist destination.

From the world-famous golf links of St Andrews to the iconic Forth Bridge and the picturesque villages that provide film backdrops, the kingdom boasts a huge amount for visitors, despite its small size.

It is also home to the growing urban sprawl of Dunfermline – Scotland’s newest city – and a range of wonderful natural landscapes, such as Tentsmuir Beach and the Lomond HIlls.

Given the kingdom’s popularity, we take a peek inside the Airbnb properties in Fife that visitors rate best.

We also have similar run-downs of Airbnbs in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross.

1. Falkland barn conversion

This detached and self-contained 17th-century conversion is in the heart of the attractive village of Falkland.

The property contains a kitchen/diner with modern appliances such as a bread maker. There is also a secluded private patio and garden.

Of the two bedrooms, one has an en-suite bathroom.

The large sunny lounge has a 40-inch television with Netflix and live TV via Chromecast.

Host Stewart writes: “The accommodation has a number of discrete features to assist less mobile customers.”

A glowing review was made by a visitor from England who wrote: “The property is the best equipped I could imagine, with everything needed for small children up to those with special accessibility needs.”

Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 4 guests, with 2 bedrooms, 2 beds and 2 bathrooms.

Location: High Street area of Falkland.

Rating: 4.92* (75 reviews).

Price: £105 per night.

2. Former Greentree Inn, Burntisland

This peaceful and bright first-floor flat is just steps away from the Fife Coastal Path in Burntisland.

The building dates back to 1844 and was once known as the Greentree Inn.

When it ceased trading, it was converted into flats keeping many of its original features.

The flat is fully equipped with a washing machine, TV/DVD, Wi-Fi and a king-size bed.

Host Jo writes: “There is on-street parking outside the flat and also a free car park opposite.”

A guest from Wales reported on their third stay at the old Greentree Inn.

They wrote: “The flat is everything you need or would want, spotlessly clean.”

Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 2 guests, with 1 bedroom, 1 bed and 1 bathroom.

Location: South Hill Street area, close to Burntisland Railway Station.

Rating: 4.95* (140 reviews).

Price: £65 per night.

3. Little House on The Hill, Earlsferry

The Little House on the Hill sits above Elie and Earlsferry.

The sitting room area opens out onto a decking area with incredible views towards the sea.

The outdoor area also has a bath.

Indoors is a wood-burning fireplace as well as plenty of books, board games and reading material.

A 50-inch HD television with Apple TV and Chromecast is also provided.

Host Fiona calls the property an “ideal spot to have a romantic break for two”.

She adds: “It would be easy to sit and watch life go by, read a book, or have an outdoor bath.”

A guest from Livingston wrote: “What a very very special place. The views are just stunning, the inside is stunningly decorated and I just couldn’t get over all the little touches: milk, fresh eggs, crisps etc.”

Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 2 guests, with 1 bedroom, 1 bed and 1 bathroom.

Location: Grangehill area of Earlsferry.

Rating: 4.99* (97 reviews).

Price: £144 per night.

4. Sma’Gift, St Monans

This 18th-century cottage in St Monans has recently been sympathetically renovated with original walls exposed and an old fireplace enhanced.

With beautiful flooring throughout, all rooms are tastefully finished. There are also original historic papers on the walls.

The ground-floor property is perfect for a romantic getaway, although sofa bed allows for two more guests.

Sma’Gift is blessed with uninterrupted sea views.

Host Valerie writes: “Have breakfast, looking over the sea, watching for St, Monans’ resident heron and the dolphins swimming up the Forth.”

A happy guest wrote: “A beautiful cottage and such a warm welcoming gesture in the kitchen – eggs, milk, wine and biscuits, jam and marmalade.

“Also a lovely card from Valerie. Perfect in every way.”

Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 4 guests, with 1 bedroom, 1 bed and 1 bathroom.

Location: Rose Street area of St Monans, by the sea.

Rating: 4.96* (142 reviews).

Price: £100 per night.

5. Pluck the Crow annexe, Newport-on-Tay

This quiet and cosy one-bedroom annexe on the banks of the Tay caters for up to two people.

There is an external patio area with chairs, a small table and chiminea.

Guests can also use a hot tub – weather permitting.

Host Lesley lives in the main house above the annexe.

“You can be assured that the annexe is private and not overlooked and we do not use that side of the house when we have guests,” she writes.

Lesley and her fellow host were praised by a guest from Paris, who wrote: “We would like to warmly thank them for their attentions (fresh strawberries, rosé, small cookies, flowers…) and for their impeccable welcome.”

Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 2 guests, with 1 bedroom, 1 bed and 1.5 bathrooms.

Location: West Road area of Woodhaven, near Newport-on-Tay.

Rating: 4.99* (104 reviews).

Price: £115 per night.

6. St Andrews Holiday Park

This new home has stunning views over St Andrews old town and the golden East Sands Beach and bustling harbour.

The fully-equipped two-bedroom caravan is set on the hillside of St Andrews Holiday Park, with entertainment, a restaurant, takeaway and playparks.

The living area is a good-sized lounge with plush sofas. There is a flat-screen smart TV and large kitchen diner.

The master bedroom has a double bed with flat-screen TV and ensuite with toilet and sink.

The twin room has comfortable beds and ample storage.

Host John writes: “This holiday home has amazing views and lovely walks from your front door.”

A guest from Bath wrote: “Great place and in great condition.

“Two mins walk and you’re on the rock pool end of East Sands and less than 15 mins you’re in the middle of St Andrews. Would recommend to anyone.”

Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 4 guests, with 2 bedrooms, 3 beds and 2.5 bathrooms.

Location: St Andrews Holiday Park at Kinkell Braes.

Rating: 4.84* (25 reviews).

Price: £115 per night.

7. The Four Sevens – Capledrae Farmstay Shepherds Huts, Lochore

Guests can stay in one of the snazzy wooden shepherds huts at Capledrae Farm.

They are well insulated and – thanks to central heating and underfloor heating – very cosy.

Each one sleeps up to four and has an individual design, with bespoke artworks and pretty furnishings, double beds and en-suites with powerful showers.

Host Maggie writes that the huts are for those who seek a “peaceful Kingdom of Fife countryside break with a large dollop of luxury and lots of stylish, designer touches included.”

One reviewer wrote: “The accommodation was a treat itself; peaceful surroundings, beautiful shepherd huts with everything you need inside and in a great location.

“There is a BBQ hut as well which was stocked with everything you need including charcoal for a perfect evening in beautiful surroundings.”

Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 3 guests, with 1 bedroom, 2 beds and 1 bathroom.

Location: Capledrae Farm, near Lochore.

Rating: 5* (17 reviews).

Price: £110 per night.

