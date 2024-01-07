Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Perth and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Perth and Kinross

From cosy country cabins to city apartments offering golf discounts, the region is home to plenty of eye-catching accommodation.

Bothy at an Airbnb near Blairgowrie offers guests the use of a yoga room.
This bothy near Blairgowrie offers guests the use of a yoga room. Image: Airbnb
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen

Perth and Kinross is one of Scotland’s most popular areas for visitors.

Its woodlands, lochs and hills attract thousands of guests each year.

Tourists also flock to Perth for its palace, museums, art galleries, gardens and entertainment venues.

There is additionally strong demand to see the region’s many picturesque and charming towns and villages.

This article takes a peek inside the Airbnb properties in Perth and Kinross that visitors rate best.

We also have similar run-downs of the best-rated Airbnbs in Angus, Dundee and Fife.

1. Barley Mill, Kinross-shire

Barley Mill is a secluded cabin in a field next to a converted mill.

Fully insulated, it has a comfortable king-size bed.

Outside is decking with table and chairs.

It is managed by Wendy, who writes: “Barley Mill is a secluded wildlife haven where you are likely to see roe deer, buzzards, red squirrels, woodpeckers and a wide variety of small birds.”

It is described by one guest as “comfy, warm, inviting and peaceful.”

Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 2 guests, with 1 bed and 1.5 bathrooms.

Location: Rural area west of Glenfarg, Kinross-shire.

Rating: 4.96* (600 reviews).

Price: £75 per night.

2. Carse of Gowrie haven

This peaceful cottage has a fully equipped small kitchen and combined dining and seating area.

It has its own private outdoor space to eat and relax, offering views of trees, hills and rolling farmland.

Host James was highly praised in the reviews.

He writes: “Escape from it all for a break in the beautiful Carse of Gowrie countryside midway between Perth and Dundee.”

One guest rated it as a “peaceful country place surrounded by golden rolling fields of hay.”

Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 2 guests, with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.

Location: Pitroddie.

Rating: 5* (52 reviews).

Price: £60 per night.

3. Blairgowrie bothy

The self-contained bothy is on a 650-acre farm.

The light and airy space has a super king-size bed that can be made into a twin.

Guests can enjoy organic soap, fresh flowers and home-grown food.

Also available is the use of a tennis court, as well as yoga and meditation sessions.

Host Anne writes: “There is a small loch in front of The Bothy and a private outside sitting area where you are likely to spot deer, rabbits, red squirrels and an array of birds.”

One of the guests wrote: “Absolutely loved staying here!! It was SO peaceful, and the whole setting was stunning.”

Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 2 guests, with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.

Location: Farm near Craigie, west of Blairgowrie.

Rating: 4.98* (143 reviews).

Price: £80 per night.

4. Cherry Bank, Perth

Cherry Bank is a stylish first-floor apartment overlooking Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth.

The spacious flat has a well-equipped kitchen and smart TV with DVD player.

Guests can also receive discount for a round of golf at the nearby club.

Off-road parking is available.

Host Nadia writes: “The apartment is private, quiet and overlooks green space.”

One of the guests commented on the added extras provided by Nadia: “Facial/nose tissues, a dish drying rack, not one but two clothes drying racks, soft bed sheets, a loaf of bread with jams for toast, and a wee jug of milk for tea.”

Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 2 guests, with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.

Location: Off Glasgow Road, Perth

Rating: 5* (28 reviews).

Price: £85 per night.

5. Pitlochry log cabin

The pet-friendly log cabin has decking and a patio area.

It has an open plan living space with a fully fitted kitchen, breakfast bar, and lounge with smart TV.

Outside is private decking and a seating area with a gas-fuelled barbecue and fire pit.

Host Kirsty writes: “Books and playing cards are provided if the weather is being typically Scottish, and the squirrels can usually be seen at the feeders outside the living room window.”

One of the guests wrote: “The cabin really has everything – from the toiletries to the umbrellas to the kitchen. Kirsty left a bottle of Prosecco, chocolates and birthday card for me, which was very kind.”

Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 2 guests, with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.

Location: Tomcroy Terrace area of Pitlochry, 10 minutes’ walk from the town centre.

Rating: 5* (259 reviews).

Price: £84 per night.

6. The Bothy, St Fillans

The Bothy is a self-contained studio set in the rear garden of a home.

There is a small kitchenette with outdoor gas barbecue.

The main living area has a comfortable king-size bed with 100% cotton bedding. Mountain views face out through French doors.

A breakfast basket greets guests on arrival day.

Host Pamela writes: “Relax and chill with breakfast items, welcome drinks, log burner, Wi-Fi, smart TV, patio with BBQ.”

One recent guest wrote: “From the moment we walked in, we knew that we were in for a treat.”

Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 2 guests, with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.

Location: Two minutes from the A85 in the heart of St Fillans.

Rating: 4.99* (315 reviews).

Price: £120 per night.

7. Stag’s Rest, Dull

Stag’s Rest is a secluded guest suite in a farmhouse with private entrance and small garden.

Inside there is a large bedroom with a super king-size bed, en-suite bathroom with over bath shower and a cute and cosy little lounge with TV.

It is eclectically decorated with a stylish mix of new and vintage finds.

Host Christine says: “Some guests have said it is a romantic setting and one couple chose to get engaged whilst staying.”

One happy customer wrote: “Christine is an outstanding host and this was the finest accommodation of our trip to Scotland.”

Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 2 guests, with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

Location: In the village of Dull, three miles from Aberfeldy.

Rating: 4.97* (146 reviews).

Price: £164 for two-night stay.

