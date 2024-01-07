Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Dundee

Dundee’s reputation as a tourist city has grown in recent years.

Home to V&A Dundee, RSS Discovery, Dundee Contemporary Arts, The McManus and beloved comic characters, Dundee is the UK’s only Unesco-designated City of Design.

The city also boasts a range of shops and vibrant cafes and restaurants – along with plenty of natural beauty, such as Broughty Ferry beach and the Law.

With more people now visiting Dundee for breaks, we have taken a peek inside the Airbnb properties in the city that visitors rate best.

We also have similar run-downs of Airbnbs in Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

1. Cordis Apartment, Whitehall Crescent

This three-bedroom city centre apartment is on the first floor of a tenement om Whitehall Crescent.

Cordis Apartment has spacious rooms and high ceilings, highlighted with ornate cornicing.

The modern, fully equipped kitchen has a cute breakfast bar with seating for two and there’s also a dining table for four.

Two of the three double bedrooms have king-sized beds and one bedroom is also en suite. The bathroom is modern and fresh with a separate shower cubicle.

Host Noreen writes: “The lounge has a great viewpoint over the crescent and a warm and stylish vibe with pops of colour in corals, blues and golds.”

An impressed guest reported: “A city centre apartment with the WOW factor. Great location, property and host. Highly recommended.”

Caters for: 6 guests, with 3 bedrooms, 3 beds and 2 bathrooms.

Location: Whitehall Crescent in Dundee city centre.

Rating: 4.88* (33 reviews).

Price: £121 per night.

2. WaterSide, Broughty Ferry

WaterSide is a spacious and characterful three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Broughty Ferry by the beach.

The living room and main bedroom offer spectacular views of the sea, while the quirky loft room has two single beds. The house also contains two bathrooms.

The pet-friendly accommodation benefits from a well-equipped kitchen and private parking.

It is hosted by Wilma and John, who write: “[It is] ideal for holidays, visiting friends, moving house, working in area..”

Guest Wendy gave WaterSide a glowing review. She wrote: “Location is excellent, very central so only walking distance to local pubs and restaurants.

“The main feature of the property is the view over the water – it has to be the best view in Broughty Ferry.”

Caters for: 6 guests, with 3 bedrooms, 5 beds and 2 bathrooms.

Location: Fisher Street in Broughty Ferry.

Rating: 4.91* (119 reviews).

Price: £100 per night.

3. Spa Cave, Whitfield

This three-bedroom house on the edge of Whitfield is modern and spacious.

A large marble dining table seats six in the kitchen, which has a king-size television.

The master bedroom has a super king-size bed and the double bedroom has a king-size bed.

There is also access to an outhouse called the ‘spa cave’. This contains a hot tub, sauna and large seating area.

Guests can also sleep in the cave’s XL sofa bed.

Host Allan calls it a “unique space”.

A guest from Letchworth, Hertfordshire, wrote: “The pictures do not do the house justice. The hot tub and sauna are great additions to make the holiday even better.”

Caters for: 6 guests, with 3 bedrooms, 4 beds and 3.5 bathrooms.

Location: Drumgeith Road area on the edge of Whitfield.

Rating: 5* (4 reviews).

Price: £300 per night.

4. City Quay penthouse

This City Quay penthouse apartment has two balconies that offer views of the Tay.

One of these is accessed from the open-plan living/dining area and the other from the master suite upstairs.

There are river views from each of the rooms, including the master bedroom and smaller bedrooms at the side of the property.

There is an allocated parking space.

Host Jacqueline writes: “We love our chic city centre penthouse apartment which is perfectly located and has spectacular river views.”

A happy customer from Virginia, in the US, wrote: “The Dundee condo penthouse is amazing. It was incredibly comfortable, beautifully appointed, clean, quiet. The location was great.

“The host greeted us with Prosecco and shortbread, and was always available if we had questions.”

Caters for: 6 guests, with 3 bedrooms, 4 beds and 3 bathrooms

Location: Chandlers Lane area, near South Victoria Dock at City Quay.

Rating: 4.85* (34 reviews).

Price: £135 per night.

5. The Studio, Law

The Studio is a converted dressmaking workshop situated under plum and walnut trees in a large private garden.

It is a cosy, timber floored room with options for twin or super-king beds, desk, tea and coffee making facilities and ample storage for two people on a short stay.

It has its own front door and is ideal for one or two people or a couple.

There is a small, private shower room with toilet, wash basin and electric shower.

Host Ruth writes: “There is a variety of lighting to suit your mood when it is dark outside.

“The space is well insulated and electric heating is available to use when required.”

A guest from Finland wrote: “It feels as though you are living in a cabin in the woods despite it being close to the Dundee city centre.”

Caters for: 2 guests, with 1 bedroom, 2 beds and 1 bathroom.

Location: Upper Constitution Street area of Law.

Rating: 4.88* (84 reviews).

Price: £60 per night.

6. The Byre, Strathmartine

The Byre is a self-contained studio apartment in a quiet area on the edge of Dundee, just a five-minute walk from a bus route into the city centre.

It contains a bright open-plan studio featuring pinball machine, arcade machine jukebox and wood-burning stove.

The kitchen has an electric hob, microwave oven, toaster, fridge and kettle.

The outside seating area has a fire pit and garden lighting.

There is also secure off-road parking.

Host Tracy writes: “The Byre is uniquely located for guests who’d like to unwind in the open quiet countryside for a few days but would like the option of spending some time in the Dundee city centre.

“You can sit out late into the night and unwind. Reduced light pollution makes it ideal for stargazers.”

A guest from Edinburgh wrote: “The wee cottage was described as a gem and a gem it was. Set in the garden of a bigger house our little dog loved to go out and we knew she was safe.”

Caters for: 2 guests, with 1 bedroom, 1 bed and 1 bathroom.

Location: Pitempton Road area of Strathmartine.

Rating: 4.97* (119 reviews).

Price: £70 per night.

7. The Palais, West End

The Palais is a quirky retro-style second-floor West End apartment.

Behind its traditional stone exterior is a property with oodles of 1970s-inspired charm.

Its centrepiece is a stunning lounge with a huge bay window giving views over the River Tay and Magdalen Green.

The room has comfy couches, a dining table and a keyboard, guitar and record player that guests are encouraged to use. A selection of old-school records decorate the walls.

The Palais – named after an iconic former Dundee music venue – also has a fully equipped kitchen and two bright and spacious bedrooms, each with a king-size bed.

Host Igor writes: “Period features like the wood-framed fireplace make a charming contrast to the eclectic mix of traditional and mid-century furniture.”

A review by an Edinburgh resident said: “Traditional tenement flat with great views across park and Tay estuary.

“Well-equipped kitchen, spacious lounge and comfortable beds. Enjoyed playing the keyboard, records and looking at the books.”

Caters for: 4 guests, with 2 bedrooms, 2 beds and 1 bathroom.

Location: Overlooking Magdalen Green in Dundee’s West End.

Rating: 4.95* (19 reviews).

Price: £134 per night.