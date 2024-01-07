Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Angus

Angus’s diversity makes it a big hit with tourists.

It has a mix of attractive old country towns – Forfar, Brechin and Kirriemuir – and famed coastal destinations such as Arbroath and its smokies, and Carnoustie with its golf links.

Angus is also a land of contrasting natural beauty, with beautiful beaches such as Lunan feeling a world away from its remote wild glens such as Clova.

This article takes a peek inside the Airbnb properties in Angus that visitors rate best.

We also have similar run-downs of Airbnbs in Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

1. Rowanbank Cabin, Auchterhouse

Rowanbank Cabin is a secluded hideaway in the large garden of a house.

The main living area is a cosy living room/kitchen with sofas and a wood-burning stove, plus patio doors onto a large, enclosed balcony.

The bedroom includes a king-sized bed and overlooks a small woodland area.

The spacious bathroom includes a walk-in rain shower and freestanding bath.

Host Nicola writes: “You will be mesmerised by the long windows flooding light into the space, with beautiful views out to the garden and the Sidlaw hills beyond.

“Then after dark, you can return to the real world, with full broadband and smart TV access.”

One guest wrote: “Wow, what a gem of a place, perfect for romantic quite beautiful few days away. It’s a stunner, a place to recharge yourself.”

Caters for: 2 guests, with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.

Location: Kirkton of Auchterhouse

Rating: 4.99* (97 reviews).

Price: £125 per night.

2. Thrums Cottage, Kirriemuir

This red-bricked cottage in the ‘Wee Red Toon’ is set over two floors with easy access off the street.

Thrums Cottage has a bright and spacious lilac-hued lounge plus a fully equipped kitchen in a modern shaker style. There is also a handy dining table with seating for four.

Upstairs, there’s a nostalgic feel to the two comfortable bedrooms (one double and one twin) with their pretty wallpapers and sumptuous bedding.

Host Michelle adds: “This style continues in the main bathroom with its stunning claw-foot roll-top bath, ideal for luxurious bubble baths. There’s practicality in mind, too, with a separate shower cubicle.”

Satisfied guest Natalie wrote: “Michelle went out her way to greet our little girl who had just turned 3 with some beautiful balloons that were personalised: gifts, sweeties, stickers, chocolate eggs; it was just such a lovely touch.”

Caters for: 4 guests, with 2 bedrooms, 3 beds and 1 bathroom.

Location: Barrie Place area of Kirriemuir.

Rating: 4.88* (34 reviews).

Price: £100 per night.

3. Gate Lodge, Lundie Castle

The Gate Lodge is in a serene spot in Lundie Castle, near Edzell.

The cottage has a lovely sun lounge/dining area which looks out over the garden, two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, lounge and games room.

There is a climbing frame in the large garden and pets are allowed.

Host Jacqueline writes: “The Gate Lodge is in a quiet and peaceful location from which all of Angus and beyond can be explored or where you can relax with family and friends to enjoy the tranquility of the beautiful rural surroundings.”

One guest remarked: “Absolutely blown away with our stay at the Gate Lodge. Everything was amazing. Lots of things for the kids to do as well as extra toys and games which were kindly left for them to play with.”

Caters for: 4 guests, with 2 bedrooms, 3 beds and 1 bathroom.

Location: Lundie Castle, two miles south-west of Edzell.

Rating: 5* (49 reviews).

Price: £80 per night.

4. Buddon Bothy, Barry

The Buddon Bothy is a self-contained, cosy apartment with a combined bedroom/living studio space, bathroom and kitchen.

It is tucked away in the garden behind the main house with a small courtyard outside.

The sofa can be converted to a very small double bed, making it perfect for a couple with a child.

Guests are welcome to use the private courtyard with seating.

The bothie is managed by Lynsey, who writes: “It’s a sun trap during the day but lovely to sit in with a bottle of wine in the evening.”

One reviewer wrote: “The bothy was spotless and the decor was fabulous. Nice comfy bed. We really enjoyed the Velux windows which brought in lots of light. The bothy is possibly the best value place we’ve ever stayed over.”

Caters for: 2 guests, with a studio containing 1 bed and 1 bathroom.

Location: In the village of Barry, close to Carnoustie.

Rating: 4.99* (94 reviews).

Price: £65 per night.

5. Bell Tent, Tealing

Located on a working arable farm, Bell Tent offers a camping experience with all the practical amenities you need for comfort.

It has access to electricity and is a short walk from the bathroom. There is also access to an outdoor shower.

The yurt has bedding, towels, cutlery and plates. Guests can use a gas hob with pots and pans and a barbecue.

The property is hosted by Henry, who has been on Airbnb for three years. He writes: “The Bell Tent is located looking out towards our horses, our neighbour’s sheep, and Finlarg Hill, one of the many along the Sidlaws. The tent is also west-facing so the sunsets can be incredibly stunning.”

Satisfied guest Jack reported: “We had a blast at the farm, and especially loved being so close to the horses and sheep. The facilities were spacious, and we would definitely stay again.”

Caters for: 2 guests, with 1 bed and 1 bathroom.

Location: In Nether Finlarg, three miles north of Tealing and seven miles north of Dundee.

Rating: 4.89* (28 reviews).

Price: £40 per night.

6. Inverkeilor cabin

The spacious cabin includes a kitchenette, electric shower, dining table and chairs, sofa, Freeview TV, LED mood lighting, guest Wi-Fi, plus outdoor space with picnic table and BBQ.

All bedding, towels, and two dressing gowns are also included.

The bedroom has a double bed and the sofa in the living area converts into a double bed, meaning the cabin can sleep four.

Guests can also use two adult mountain bikes to explore the countryside.

Host Laura writes: “Enjoy a slice of Angus countryside and relax in the wood-fired hot tub while listening to the River Lunan and birds singing during the day, or owls hooting at night.”

Guest Linda reported: “Laura absolutely spoilt our two wee lads and, to make the day perfect, she allowed them to feed the three adorable alpacas and other animals. The accommodation is spot on; high-end finishings, very comfy beds, warm mood lighting. The hot tub was spot on.”

Caters for: 4 guests, with 1 bedroom, 2 beds and 1 bathroom.

Location: A rural spot west of Inverkeilor.

Rating: 4.98* (139 reviews).

Price: £120 per night.

7. BeeHaven, Monikie

The BeeHaven is a self-contained caravan (32x10ft) set in a large private garden overlooking Monikie Country Park.

A bright, open-plan lounge/kitchen/diner is well equipped with electric hob, oven, fridge-freezer, double bedroom and shower room.

The refurbished caravan has a large veranda and garden area.

Host Alan writes: “You can sit and enjoy an abundance of wildlife and woodland and a bird sanctuary can be seen from all viewpoints.”

Malika, from London, loved her stay there. She wrote: “The Beehive was brilliant. “Spotless, with everything you need, but put together with love and skill – not just an Ikea catalogue.”

Caters for: 2 guests, with 1 bedroom, 2 beds and 1 bathroom.

Location: Monikie, next to the country park.

Rating: 4.92* (89 reviews).

Price: £55 per night.