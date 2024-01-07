Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Angus

From a castle lodge to a caravan overlooking a country park, Angus has plenty of lovely places to stay.

Auchterhouse cabin advertised on Airbnb.
This cabin in Auchterhouse has beautiful views out to the garden and the Sidlaw hills beyond. Image: Airbnb
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen

Angus’s diversity makes it a big hit with tourists.

It has a mix of attractive old country towns – Forfar, Brechin and Kirriemuir – and famed coastal destinations such as Arbroath and its smokies, and Carnoustie with its golf links.

Angus is also a land of contrasting natural beauty, with beautiful beaches such as Lunan feeling a world away from its remote wild glens such as Clova.

This article takes a peek inside the Airbnb properties in Angus that visitors rate best.

We also have similar run-downs of Airbnbs in Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

1. Rowanbank Cabin, Auchterhouse

Rowanbank Cabin is a secluded hideaway in the large garden of a house.

The main living area is a cosy living room/kitchen with sofas and a wood-burning stove, plus patio doors onto a large, enclosed balcony.

The bedroom includes a king-sized bed and overlooks a small woodland area.

The spacious bathroom includes a walk-in rain shower and freestanding bath.

Host Nicola writes: “You will be mesmerised by the long windows flooding light into the space, with beautiful views out to the garden and the Sidlaw hills beyond.

“Then after dark, you can return to the real world, with full broadband and smart TV access.”

One guest wrote: “Wow, what a gem of a place, perfect for romantic quite beautiful few days away. It’s a stunner, a place to recharge yourself.”

Exterior of Angus' best-rated Airbnb: Rowanbank Cabin in Auchterhouse.One of the bedrooms in Rowanbank Cabin featuring a skylight and large windows.Cosy living area plus kitchen in the Angus Airbnb with patio doors onto a large, enclosed balcony.Spacious bathroom in the Auchterhouse property with a walk-in rain shower.

Scenic views from enclosed balcony out to the garden and the Sidlaw hills beyond.
Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 2 guests, with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.

Location: Kirkton of Auchterhouse

Rating: 4.99* (97 reviews).

Price: £125 per night.

2. Thrums Cottage, Kirriemuir

This red-bricked cottage in the ‘Wee Red Toon’ is set over two floors with easy access off the street.

Thrums Cottage has a bright and spacious lilac-hued lounge plus a fully equipped kitchen in a modern shaker style. There is also a handy dining table with seating for four.

Upstairs, there’s a nostalgic feel to the two comfortable bedrooms (one double and one twin) with their pretty wallpapers and sumptuous bedding.

Host Michelle adds: “This style continues in the main bathroom with its stunning claw-foot roll-top bath, ideal for luxurious bubble baths. There’s practicality in mind, too, with a separate shower cubicle.”

Satisfied guest Natalie wrote: “Michelle went out her way to greet our little girl who had just turned 3 with some beautiful balloons that were personalised: gifts, sweeties, stickers, chocolate eggs; it was just such a lovely touch.”

Exterior of the red-bricked Thrums Cottage in Kirriemuir.Double bedroom within the Kirriemuir Airbnb.Spacious lounge in Thrums Cottage, featuring cosy furnishings and a fireplace.Fully equipped kitchen in a modern shaker style available in the Angus Airbnb.

Large bathroom with claw-foot roll-top bath.
Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 4 guests, with 2 bedrooms, 3 beds and 1 bathroom.

Location: Barrie Place area of Kirriemuir.

Rating: 4.88* (34 reviews).

Price: £100 per night.

3. Gate Lodge, Lundie Castle

The Gate Lodge is in a serene spot in Lundie Castle, near Edzell.

The cottage has a lovely sun lounge/dining area which looks out over the garden, two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, lounge and games room.

There is a climbing frame in the large garden and pets are allowed.

Host Jacqueline writes: “The Gate Lodge is in a quiet and peaceful location from which all of Angus and beyond can be explored or where you can relax with family and friends to enjoy the tranquility of the beautiful rural surroundings.”

One guest remarked: “Absolutely blown away with our stay at the Gate Lodge. Everything was amazing. Lots of things for the kids to do as well as extra toys and games which were kindly left for them to play with.”

Exterior of The Gate Lodge in Lundie Castle, near Edzell.The 'sun lounge' in the Angus Airbnb featuring cosy seating and large windows with views of the garden.The Gate Lodge's large garden.One of the bedrooms in the Lundie Castle Airbnb property.

Large games room with table tennis, foosball and air hockey tables.
Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 4 guests, with 2 bedrooms, 3 beds and 1 bathroom.

Location: Lundie Castle, two miles south-west of Edzell.

Rating: 5* (49 reviews).

Price: £80 per night.

4. Buddon Bothy, Barry

The Buddon Bothy is a self-contained, cosy apartment with a combined bedroom/living studio space, bathroom and kitchen.

It is tucked away in the garden behind the main house with a small courtyard outside.

The sofa can be converted to a very small double bed, making it perfect for a couple with a child.

Guests are welcome to use the private courtyard with seating.

The bothie is managed by Lynsey, who writes: “It’s a sun trap during the day but lovely to sit in with a bottle of wine in the evening.”

One reviewer wrote: “The bothy was spotless and the decor was fabulous. Nice comfy bed. We really enjoyed the Velux windows which brought in lots of light. The bothy is possibly the best value place we’ve ever stayed over.”

Exterior of The Buddon Bothy in Barry.Spacious bedroom in the Barry Airbnb property.Twin bedroom in The Buddon Bothy.The Angus Airbnb's stylish kitchen

Lounge area at The Buddon Bothy.
Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 2 guests, with a studio containing 1 bed and 1 bathroom.

Location: In the village of Barry, close to Carnoustie.

Rating: 4.99* (94 reviews).

Price: £65 per night.

5. Bell Tent, Tealing

Located on a working arable farm, Bell Tent offers a camping experience with all the practical amenities you need for comfort.

It has access to electricity and is a short walk from the bathroom. There is also access to an outdoor shower.

The yurt has bedding, towels, cutlery and plates. Guests can use a gas hob with pots and pans and a barbecue.

The property is hosted by Henry, who has been on Airbnb for three years. He writes: “The Bell Tent is located looking out towards our horses, our neighbour’s sheep, and Finlarg Hill, one of the many along the Sidlaws. The tent is also west-facing so the sunsets can be incredibly stunning.”

Satisfied guest Jack reported: “We had a blast at the farm, and especially loved being so close to the horses and sheep. The facilities were spacious, and we would definitely stay again.”

Exterior of the Bell Tent Airbnb in Angus.Bed and seating inside the Angus yurt.Views from the Angus yurt out to the Airbnb owner's horses and to Finlarg Hill.Private cubicle with shower and loo.

Outdoor sink area.
Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 2 guests, with 1 bed and 1 bathroom.

Location: In Nether Finlarg, three miles north of Tealing and seven miles north of Dundee.

Rating: 4.89* (28 reviews).

Price: £40 per night.

6. Inverkeilor cabin

The spacious cabin includes a kitchenette, electric shower, dining table and chairs, sofa, Freeview TV, LED mood lighting, guest Wi-Fi, plus outdoor space with picnic table and BBQ.

All bedding, towels, and two dressing gowns are also included.

The bedroom has a double bed and the sofa in the living area converts into a double bed, meaning the cabin can sleep four.

Guests can also use two adult mountain bikes to explore the countryside.

Host Laura writes: “Enjoy a slice of Angus countryside and relax in the wood-fired hot tub while listening to the River Lunan and birds singing during the day, or owls hooting at night.”

Guest Linda reported: “Laura absolutely spoilt our two wee lads and, to make the day perfect, she allowed them to feed the three adorable alpacas and other animals. The accommodation is spot on; high-end finishings, very comfy beds, warm mood lighting. The hot tub was spot on.”

Exterior of cabin in Inverkeilor.Lounge area in the Airbnb property in Angus.The kitchenette available at the Angus Airbnb.Electric shower at the Inverkeilor cabin.

Outdoor space with picnic table and views over the Angus countryside.
Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 4 guests, with 1 bedroom, 2 beds and 1 bathroom.

Location: A rural spot west of Inverkeilor.

Rating: 4.98* (139 reviews).

Price: £120 per night.

7. BeeHaven, Monikie

The BeeHaven is a self-contained caravan (32x10ft) set in a large private garden overlooking Monikie Country Park.

A bright, open-plan lounge/kitchen/diner is well equipped with electric hob, oven, fridge-freezer, double bedroom and shower room.

The refurbished caravan has a large veranda and garden area.

Host Alan writes: “You can sit and enjoy an abundance of wildlife and woodland and a bird sanctuary can be seen from all viewpoints.”

Malika, from London, loved her stay there. She wrote: “The Beehive was brilliant. “Spotless, with everything you need, but put together with love and skill – not just an Ikea catalogue.”

Exterior of The BeeHaven caravan in Monikie Country Park.Bedroom featuring large double bed in the Angus Airbnb.Cosy lounge area with large windows.

Bathroom inside The BeeHaven campervan.
Images: Airbnb

Caters for: 2 guests, with 1 bedroom, 2 beds and 1 bathroom.

Location: Monikie, next to the country park.

Rating: 4.92* (89 reviews).

Price: £55 per night.

More from Property

Bothy at an Airbnb near Blairgowrie offers guests the use of a yoga room.
Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Perth and Kinross
Inside a penthouse by the River Tay in the Chandlers Lane area of Dundee, near South Victoria Dock..
Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Dundee
The Little House on the Hill sits above Elie and Earlsferry.
Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Fife
The Glasshouse has a double height ceiling and glazed section of roof. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful £675k Fife house with double height living space and glass roof
The Monikie home has a pond and access to the country park. Image: Verdala
'Luxury' £400k family home has gated access to Monikie Country Park
The Art House in Blairgowrie.
Chance to live inside former Blairgowrie school buildings converted into stylish homes
29 Oak Street, Burntisland, Kinghorn.
Huge family home on corner of quiet Fife cul-de-sac hits market for £500k
This former railway station house in Broughty Ferry was among the most popular properties of 2023. Image: TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most popular properties in Tayside and Fife for 2023
Second homes are popular in beautiful Highland Perthshire locations such as Loch Tay. Image: Rettie.
Talking Point: Is Perth and Kinross Council right to double council tax on second…
3
Our property writer chooses his top 10 homes of 2023. Which house will be number one? Image: Verdala.
10 best Tayside and Fife properties in 2023 selected by The Courier's property writer

Conversation