Home News Fife

Section of major Glenrothes road to close for 6 weeks

Traffic will be diverted off the B921 Kinglassie Road during roadworks.

By Neil Henderson
Westbound carriageway of B921 Kinglassie Road to close for five weeks.
The B921 Kinglassie Road in Glenrothes will be closed for roadworks. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are being warned of possible disruption as a major Glenrothes road closes for nearly six weeks.

Roadworks will begin on the B921 Kinglassie Road, between the Bankhead and Stenton roundabouts, at 7am on Monday (January 8).

The stretch will remain shut until 6pm on February 16.

The closure is for resurfacing work worth nearly £300,000.

Diversion as B921 Kinglassie Road in Glenrothes closed for roadworks

A diversion is being put in place via Glenrothes town centre during the roadworks, which are being carried out by Fife Council.

The diversion will take traffic along the A92 to the Preston Roundabout and then along Queensway.

Drivers will then be diverted onto the A911 Leslie Road, Rothes Road and Pitteuchar Drive, where they can rejoin the B921.

The diversion route in black and white during the Kinglassie Road roadworks in Glenrothes. Image: Fife Council

Access will be maintained for emergency services on Kinglassie Road during the roadworks.

Stagecoach East Scotland says one of its bus services will be affected by the closure.

The firm said: “The closure will affect the SH6 service and because of this, this service will be temporarily diverted in the evenings via Thornton onto Finglassie, to then resume normal route.

“SH6 in the morning will use normal route.”

