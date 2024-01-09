Inside £475k Fife family home with ‘unique’ feature gallery room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Inside £475k Fife family home with ‘unique’ feature gallery room

The characterful East Neuk property takes full advantage of the countryside location.

By Andrew Robson
The unique gallery room from the garden.
The Crail house featuring the gallery room. Image: Fife Properties

A stunning family home with a “unique” feature gallery room has hit the market in Fife.

The four-bed property at Grassmiston Steading near Crail is in converted farm buildings.

On the market for less than £500k, the charming home boasts views towards the North Sea, spacious family living and a large garden.

On the ground floor is a kitchen, a utility room, a bedroom with en-suite shower room, a family bathroom and a massive living/dining room.

Complete with wrap-around windows and patio doors, the living area takes full advantage of the property’s countryside location.

The spacious living/dining room.
The spacious living/dining room. Image: Fife Properties
Wrap-around windows allow for plenty natural light at the Crail family home
Wrap-around windows allow for plenty of natural light. Image: Fife Properties
The modern kitchen is spacious and features integrated appliances.
The kitchen. Image: Fife Properties
The first of four bedrooms in the fife family home
One of the bedrooms is on the ground floor. Image: Fife properties
A shower rooms sits of the bedroom
A shower room sits off the bedroom. Image: Fife Properties
Family bathroom at Crail family home
The downstairs family bathroom. Image: Fife Properties
Utility room at family home in Crail, Fife
The utility room. Image: Fife Properties

A further three bedrooms – all with private shower rooms – are found upstairs in addition to the gallery area.

It sits above the living/dining space and provides views across the Fife countryside and the Firth of Forth.

Complete with a timber balustrade, the gallery is the standout feature in the modern family home.

The unique upstairs gallery area at the Crail home
The feature gallery area. Image: Fife Properties
All four bedrooms have en-suites
All four bedrooms have en-suites. Image: Fife Properties
The bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes.
The bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes. Image: Fife properties
All the bedrooms are carpeted at the Crail family home
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Fife Properties
Each bedroom has a shower room.
Each bedroom has a shower room. Image: Fife Properties

Fife Properties, which is marketing the house for offers over £475,000, describes the gallery feature as “unique”.

It adds that the home provides “the ultimate in lifestyle living”.

To the rear of the property is a large lawn and a decked area.

Grassmiston Steading, Crail, Fife.
Grassmiston Steading, Crail. Image: Fife Properties
The home boasts a large lawn. Image: Fife Properties
A decked area sits out the back of the Crail house
A decked area sits out the back. Image: Fife Properties
The Crail family home is close to the coastline.
The home is close to the coastline. Image: Fife Properties

Further down the Fife coast, a huge family home has hit the market for £500,000 in the outskirts of Kinghorn.

And a beautiful house in the East Neuk village of Kilconquhar – with a double height living space and glass roof – is also up for sale.

More from Property

Bothy at an Airbnb near Blairgowrie offers guests the use of a yoga room.
Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Perth and Kinross
Auchterhouse cabin advertised on Airbnb.
Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Angus
Inside a penthouse by the River Tay in the Chandlers Lane area of Dundee, near South Victoria Dock..
Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Dundee
The Little House on the Hill sits above Elie and Earlsferry.
Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Fife
The Glasshouse has a double height ceiling and glazed section of roof. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful £675k Fife house with double height living space and glass roof
The Monikie home has a pond and access to the country park. Image: Verdala
'Luxury' £400k family home has gated access to Monikie Country Park
The Art House in Blairgowrie.
Chance to live inside former Blairgowrie school buildings converted into stylish homes
29 Oak Street, Burntisland, Kinghorn.
Huge family home on corner of quiet Fife cul-de-sac hits market for £500k
This former railway station house in Broughty Ferry was among the most popular properties of 2023. Image: TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most popular properties in Tayside and Fife for 2023
Second homes are popular in beautiful Highland Perthshire locations such as Loch Tay. Image: Rettie.
Talking Point: Is Perth and Kinross Council right to double council tax on second…
3

Conversation