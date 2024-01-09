Inside £475k Fife family home with ‘unique’ feature gallery room

A stunning family home with a “unique” feature gallery room has hit the market in Fife.

The four-bed property at Grassmiston Steading near Crail is in converted farm buildings.

On the market for less than £500k, the charming home boasts views towards the North Sea, spacious family living and a large garden.

On the ground floor is a kitchen, a utility room, a bedroom with en-suite shower room, a family bathroom and a massive living/dining room.

Complete with wrap-around windows and patio doors, the living area takes full advantage of the property’s countryside location.

A further three bedrooms – all with private shower rooms – are found upstairs in addition to the gallery area.

It sits above the living/dining space and provides views across the Fife countryside and the Firth of Forth.

Complete with a timber balustrade, the gallery is the standout feature in the modern family home.

Fife Properties, which is marketing the house for offers over £475,000, describes the gallery feature as “unique”.

It adds that the home provides “the ultimate in lifestyle living”.

To the rear of the property is a large lawn and a decked area.

