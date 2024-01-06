Beautiful £675k Fife house with double height living space and glass roof

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Beautiful £675k Fife house with double height living space and glass roof

Built around 15 years ago, the Glasshouse is a stunning contemporary home in the Fife village of Kilconquhar.

By Jack McKeown
The Glasshouse has a double height ceiling and glazed section of roof. Image: Rettie.
The Glasshouse has a double height ceiling and glazed section of roof. Image: Rettie.

The Glasshouse has a village setting but a countryside feel. Accessed by a 33 metre private driveway, it sits well away from the road.

It also has fields on two sides, giving pretty views and lots of privacy.

The house in the lovely Fife village of Kilconquhar, in the East Neuk of Fife. Kilconquhar Loch is a short walk from the house, as is the excellent local pub, and the beaches of Elie and Earlsferry are just a couple of minutes’ drive away.

The Glasshouse was built around 2008 on land that was originally part of a huge garden owned by the house next door. It’s understood that the owner wanted to convert her barn into extra accommodation and sold the plot to raise money for the works.

For the last 11 years the house has been home to Catherine and Alan Thomson. The former GP and retired engineer are the second owners after the couple that built the house, having moved there in January 2013.

“We lived and worked in Falkirk during our working lives but we had a wee holiday home in Kilrenny,” Catherine explains. “We both spent a lot of time in St Andrews and the East Neuk when we were young and we like it here.

“When we retired we sold our house in Falkirk and lived in our holiday home for six months. It was a bit too small for us though and when this place came up for sale we bought it.”

Peaceful setting

The Glasshouse is located on a quiet narrow lane set back from the main road through Kilconquhar. A long private driveway from the lane has electronic gates and leads to a monobloc parking area with a garage.

The Glasshouse has a fantastic setting near Kilconquhar Loch. Image: Rettie.

The front door leads into a vestibule and then a spacious, light-filled hallway. The main living area is a semi-open plan living room, dining room and kitchen.

This has a fantastic double-height ceiling with a large glazed section of roof that throws in lots of natural light and makes the already generous space feel even more voluminous. Large exposed beams add extra grandeur.

The living room has a double height ceiling. Image: Rettie.
A glass roof makes it a light-filled space. Image: Rettie.

Bi-fold doors open onto the garden decking and another set of glazed French doors also leads out to the garden.

There is a dining area and a high end kitchen with a huge central island. One of the nice things about buying a bespoke new-build home is that not much needed done to it.

The kitchen has a large central island. Image: Rettie.
The main living spaces are semi open plan. Image: Rettie.

“In the 11 years we’ve lived here the only thing we’ve done is give the rooms a coat of paint,” Alan says. “Everything was done really nicely when we moved in.”

On the other side of the hallway are three double bedrooms, a shower room, and a utility room. One of the bedrooms has an en suite shower room and is ideal for guests. The garage has power and light and an electronic door.

Mezzanine floor

A bespoke spiral oak staircase leads to the upper floor. A huge circular skylight above is a beautiful feature and  cleverly mirrors the shape of the spiral stair.

The mezzanine level is used as a second living room. It has two east-facing Velux windows and a gallery that looks down onto the living room below.

The bespoke oak staircase. Image: Rettie.
A circular skylight mirrors the shape of the staircase. Image: Rettie.

From this level you can also look straight out through the glazed roof and enjoy views over gardens and countryside.

“We really love this room,” Catherine says. “It’s a nice place to sit and read. We like to entertain and usually after dinner we’ll all move up here. It’s a really good party house.”

The mezzanine lounge is a terrific space. Image: Rettie.
The mezzanine lounge looks down on the living room. Image: Rettie.

The gigantic master bedroom is also on the upper floor. It has a large dormer window looking to the front of the house as well as a spacious dressing room and an en suite bathroom with a corner bath and a walk-in shower.

The Glasshouse has gas central heating, with underfloor heating running throughout the ground floor and radiators on the upper level.

Gardens and decking

The gardens are to the front and the side of the house. There is a vegetable patch – the couple recently harvested the last of its parsnips – and an expanse of lawn.

Three water butts capture rainwater from the gutters which is used to irrigate the garden in the spring and summer months.

The decking has a pod that’s ideal for using in cooler weather. Image: Rettie.

Decking runs across the entire front elevation of the house and faces south to enjoy the best of the sunshine.

“The garden is very sheltered so you can be out here even when it’s windy,” Alan says. “It gets the sun all day long.”

A spherical ‘party pod’ sits on the decking and provides a nice way to enjoy the outdoors even when the weather isn’t great.

Decking runs along the front of the house. Image: Rettie.

“We had that installed because a lot of the time it isn’t warm enough to be outside,” Alan says. “You can have lunch or a drink inside the pod on cooler days and it lets you get natural light while also staying warm.”

Fields run up to the fence line on two sides of the garden, giving plenty of privacy.

Downsizing

After 11 years at the Glasshouse Catherine, 70, and Alan, 73, have decided it’s time to move on. “We’ve really enjoyed our time here but our family is in Falkirk and we’d like to be a bit closer so we can see our grandkids more easily,” Catherine says.

The Glasshouse has plenty of parking. Image: Rettie.

“At the moment we’re looking at Aberdour, which is a lovely village and easy to get to Falkirk from.

“We’re also planning to downsize a little bit. We’re both still very fit but when I was a GP I always used to tell my patients to make their last house move while they’re still able to. I suppose I had better take my own advice.”

 

The Glasshouse, Kilconquhar, Fife is on sale with Rettie for offers over £675,000.

 

 

 

More from Property

The Monikie home has a pond and access to the country park. Image: Verdala
'Luxury' £400k family home has gated access to Monikie Country Park
The Art House in Blairgowrie.
Chance to live inside former Blairgowrie school buildings converted into stylish homes
29 Oak Street, Burntisland, Kinghorn.
Huge family home on corner of quiet Fife cul-de-sac hits market for £500k
This former railway station house in Broughty Ferry was among the most popular properties of 2023. Image: TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most popular properties in Tayside and Fife for 2023
Second homes are popular in beautiful Highland Perthshire locations such as Loch Tay. Image: Rettie.
Talking Point: Is Perth and Kinross Council right to double council tax on second…
3
Our property writer chooses his top 10 homes of 2023. Which house will be number one? Image: Verdala.
10 best Tayside and Fife properties in 2023 selected by The Courier's property writer
20 Dunbar Court in Gleneagles.
Modern three-bedroom apartment is a stone's throw from Gleneagles Hotel
Lara and Matt Binks with their dog Cherry.
Fife Renovation Journeys: How couple transformed 'revolting' rural manse into stunning Airbnb
Fernlea in Arbroath is up for sale.
Stunning Arbroath home with separate Airbnb flat and log cabin bar for sale at…
The heated pool at Slade House in Angus
Angus Airbnb with heated outdoor pool has price slashed by £70k

Conversation