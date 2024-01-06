Storm Gerrit in Perth: Scottish Water admits North Inch flood pump fault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Gerrit in Perth: Scottish Water admits North Inch flood pump fault

Properties that were deluged when Perth's North Inch flood gates were left open were hit by more flooding during Storm Gerrit.

By Morag Lindsay
Two sided image. One side shows a hole in the street full of water, the other a Scottish Water van parked in Rose Terrace, Perth, during Storm Gerrit.
Scottish Water carried out emergency repairs to its pumping station in Rose Terrace as Storm Gerrit brought more flooding to Perth. Image: Supplied.

Scottish Water has admitted its pumping station next to the North Inch was not working properly when Storm Gerrit heaped more flood misery on Perth residents.

Basement properties in Rose Terrace were flooded as the drains struggled under the force of last Wednesday’s heavy rain.

It comes less than three months after the street was swamped when the River Tay burst its banks.

Locals blame Perth and Kinross Council for leaving the North Inch flood gates open in October.

Fire crews at a basement property at Rose Terrace in Perth during the flooding in October 2023. People are standing up to their knees in water
Flooding to a basement property on Rose Terrace in October. Image: Supplied

This time, they say it’s Scottish Water which has let them down.

One homeowner told The Courier theirs must be “the unluckiest street in Perth”.

Scottish Water has apologised for the fault and said it will act to prevent a repeat.

But Rose Terrace locals say they are losing confidence in the authorities’ ability to protect them from flooding.

Blain Ross said: “We can accept that mistakes happen.

“But for this to happen three months after the floodgates is pretty hard to take.

Corner of Rose Terrace and Atholl Street, Perth
Rose Terrace – the unluckiest street in Perth? Image: DC Thomson.

“These events are going to become more common, not less,” he added.

“They are going to have to get better at dealing with them.”

Fault discovered as Storm Gerrit battered Perth

The businessman’s rented flats on Rose Terrace were among those hit during the October flooding.

He was on the street as the water levels rose rapidly again on December 27.

Sandbags piled outside a basement property on Rose Terrace, Perth
Sandbags outside a Rose Terrace property after Perth was hit by Storm Gerrit. Image: DC Thomson.

His property escaped the brunt this time.

But he said it was clear to everyone that the pumping station was not doing its job.

He said Scottish Water sent two vans in the afternoon and one worker managed to find a key to the station and establish there was a problem.

But by the time help arrived it was too late to prevent further flooding to basements on Rose Terrace.

Many were still lying empty following the previous flood in October.

Dials at zero on Rose Terrace pumping station in Perth
Scottish Water says it has carried out repairs to the Rose Terrace waste water pumping station. Image: Supplied.

Mr Ross said: “The simple truth is the floodgate was the cause of the first event and this time it was the water pumping station.

“It’s there for a reason. It’s a pretty critical piece of infrastructure.

“You have to ask – is this the unluckiest street in Perth?”

Scottish Water carried out repairs

Scottish Water investigated after residents contacted The Courier with their concerns.

A spokesperson confirmed crews responded to reports of flooding in Rose Terrace on December 27.

Scottish Water in Rose Terrace with pipe stretching from it to a basement property.
Scottish Water went to Rose Terrace to tackle the flooding during Storm Gerrit. Image: Supplied.

“Our operatives noticed that the waste water pumping station which serves residents of Rose Terrace was not operating to its full capacity and scheduled for engineers to attend the site to carry out the necessary repairs,” they added.

“These have since been completed and we continue to monitor the area closely.

“With the pumping station now fully operational it will help to reduce the risk of flooding during lesser rainfall events.”

The spokesperson said Scottish Water would also carry out CCTV surveys of its network at Rose Terrace, Barossa Place, and Atholl Street early this year to look for any more faults which could be a factor in flooding.

“We’d like to apologise to customers affected by the recent flooding and thank them for their patience while we continue with our investigation,” they added.

Conversation