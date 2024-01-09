Mechanic keeps licence after five-vehicle near-miss on A93 Perth-Blairgowrie road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mechanic keeps licence after five-vehicle near-miss on A93 Perth-Blairgowrie road

Motorists had to pump the brakes to avoid a collision as a result of van driver Fraser McIntyre's risky overtaking manoeuvre, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie Buchan
Fraser McIntyre admitted careless driving on the A93 Blairgowrie to Perth road.
Fraser McIntyre admitted careless driving on the A93 Blairgowrie to Perth road.

A car mechanic has been allowed to keep his driving licence after a near-miss involving five vehicles on a busy Perthshire road.

Motorists had to pump the brakes to avoid a collision during van driver Fraser McIntyre’s risky overtaking manoeuvre, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

The 22-year-old was charged with dangerous driving following the heart-stopping incident on the A93 Perth to Blairgowrie road on February 5 2022.

He appeared in the dock and admitted a reduced charge of careless driving.

The court heard how one driver confronted him after following his Ford Transit, with personalised plates, into Perth.

Excessive speeds

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton told the court: “The complainer was travelling from Blairgowrie to Perth just after 2pm.

“She was going at about 55mph and there were two vehicles travelling behind her.”

At the same time, a van driver was on the same stretch of road, heading towards north towards Blairgowrie.

“As the complainer approached the locus, she was suddenly overtaken by the accused’s vehicle.

The incident happened on the A93 Perth to Blairgowrie road.

“He was said to be travelling at excessive speed for the road conditions.”

McIntyre drove into the path of the oncoming van, forcing the driver to come to a sudden stop.

“He flashed his headlights in an effort to get the accused to move his vehicle onto the correct side of the road,” the fiscal depute said.

The three cars that were overtaken also had to brake.

“The accused’s car went back into the right lane, narrowly missing the complainer’s car.

“He sped off and was lost to sight.”

Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

Mr Hamilton said: “The complainer continued to Perth, where she could see the accused’s vehicle several cars in front of her.

“She observed him parking up in Logie Crescent and confronted him about the manner of his driving.”

The prosecutor said McIntyre told her: “I had plenty of time to get over before the black van.”

The woman reported him to police and passed on her dashcam footage.

‘A salutary lesson’

McIntyre, of Isla Road, admitted driving without due care and attention, failing to adjust his driving to weather and road conditions, driving at excessive speed for the conditions and overtaking a number of vehicles, causing others to take evasive action.

Solicitor Gary Foulis, defending, said: “This incident happened two years ago.

“Since then, there has been no further issues and he has certainly matured as a driver.

“He is now a fully qualified motor mechanic and obviously a driving licence is very, very important to him.”

Mr Foulis said: “This has been a salutary lesson for him.

“It was an error of judgement on his part and he does now take much more due care and attention.”

Sheriff Eric Brown told McIntyre if he had been convicted of dangerous driving, he would automatically be banned.

“Fortunately, you have been spared that because your plea to a section three charge (careless driving) has been accepted.

“Regrettably, this is all too familiar for those of us who use the roads.”

McIntyre was fined £450 and had six points imposed on his licence.

