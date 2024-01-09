Mechanic keeps licence after five-vehicle near-miss on A93 Perth-Blairgowrie road

A car mechanic has been allowed to keep his driving licence after a near-miss involving five vehicles on a busy Perthshire road.

Motorists had to pump the brakes to avoid a collision during van driver Fraser McIntyre’s risky overtaking manoeuvre, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

The 22-year-old was charged with dangerous driving following the heart-stopping incident on the A93 Perth to Blairgowrie road on February 5 2022.

He appeared in the dock and admitted a reduced charge of careless driving.

The court heard how one driver confronted him after following his Ford Transit, with personalised plates, into Perth.

Excessive speeds

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton told the court: “The complainer was travelling from Blairgowrie to Perth just after 2pm.

“She was going at about 55mph and there were two vehicles travelling behind her.”

At the same time, a van driver was on the same stretch of road, heading towards north towards Blairgowrie.

“As the complainer approached the locus, she was suddenly overtaken by the accused’s vehicle.

“He was said to be travelling at excessive speed for the road conditions.”

McIntyre drove into the path of the oncoming van, forcing the driver to come to a sudden stop.

“He flashed his headlights in an effort to get the accused to move his vehicle onto the correct side of the road,” the fiscal depute said.

The three cars that were overtaken also had to brake.

“The accused’s car went back into the right lane, narrowly missing the complainer’s car.

“He sped off and was lost to sight.”

Mr Hamilton said: “The complainer continued to Perth, where she could see the accused’s vehicle several cars in front of her.

“She observed him parking up in Logie Crescent and confronted him about the manner of his driving.”

The prosecutor said McIntyre told her: “I had plenty of time to get over before the black van.”

The woman reported him to police and passed on her dashcam footage.

‘A salutary lesson’

McIntyre, of Isla Road, admitted driving without due care and attention, failing to adjust his driving to weather and road conditions, driving at excessive speed for the conditions and overtaking a number of vehicles, causing others to take evasive action.

Solicitor Gary Foulis, defending, said: “This incident happened two years ago.

“Since then, there has been no further issues and he has certainly matured as a driver.

“He is now a fully qualified motor mechanic and obviously a driving licence is very, very important to him.”

Mr Foulis said: “This has been a salutary lesson for him.

“It was an error of judgement on his part and he does now take much more due care and attention.”

Sheriff Eric Brown told McIntyre if he had been convicted of dangerous driving, he would automatically be banned.

“Fortunately, you have been spared that because your plea to a section three charge (careless driving) has been accepted.

“Regrettably, this is all too familiar for those of us who use the roads.”

McIntyre was fined £450 and had six points imposed on his licence.

