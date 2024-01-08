Dundee’s 2023 summer departures – where are they now? Part 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s 2023 summer departures – where are they now? Part 1

The Dark Blues saw 17 players leave the club following their Championship title win - Courier Sport takes a look at where they all ended up.

Dundee's 2023 departures - where are they now?
Dundee's 2023 departures - where are they now?
By George Cran

The summer of 2023 brought huge change at Dundee – a new league to prepare for, a new manager and, ultimately, a whole new squad.

Almost every player was out of contract following the Championship title win.

Ten would sign new deals but 17 players in total left Dens Park before the end of the summer transfer window.

But where are they now?

Courier Sport takes a look at how the ex-Dees are faring at their new clubs.

This is part one – part two will follow tomorrow (17 is a lot!).

Ian Lawlor

Doncaster Rovers' goalkeeper Ian Lawlor Image: PA
Doncaster Rovers’ goalkeeper Ian Lawlor Image: PA

The Irish goalkeeper was the first out of the door at the end of the season, returning to former club Doncaster Rovers after a long time sitting on the Dundee bench.

He has played 14 times for the club with injuries interrupting this season. Again he picked up an injury in a draw with Mansfield last week.

Doncaster have struggled in the bottom half of League Two this term, sitting 19th of 24.

Ben Williamson

Ben Williamson in action at Tannadice, Dundee.
Former Dee Ben Williamson snaps into a challenge on Dundee United’s Kai Fotheringham. Image: SNS

The now ex-Rangers youngster impressed at times at Dens Park last season where he played 31 times in total.

He has spent the first half of this on loan at Partick Thistle, playing his final match in November before returning to Ibrox at the start of the month.

Just this weekend he left Ibrox permanently, signing an 18-month deal with Hamilton Accies in League One.

Kwame Thomas

Former Dundee striker Kwame Thomas goes in goal for Aldershot. Image: TNT Sports.
Former Dundee striker Kwame Thomas goes in goal for Aldershot. Image: TNT Sports.

Big striker Thomas made a key impact in his short time at Dens Park and he’s been a regular for Aldershot Town in the National League this season.

He has netted twice in 28 matches as they sit just outside the play-offs.

He’s not always been used as a striker, however! In August he remarkably replaced another ex-Dee striker in goal after No 1 Jordi van Stappershoef was sent off.

Thomas conceded once but later showed some talent with the gloves.

Barry Maguire

Also in the National League is Barry Maguire, on loan from Motherwell. He played 20 times for the Dee last term, mainly in central midfield.

In the summer he joined Kidderminster Harriers on loan for six months and has featured 17 times.

Harriers, however, sit rock bottom of the National League.

Ryan Clampin

Ryan Clampin in his time at Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Speedy full-back Clampin wasn’t able to make a big impact at Dens last term. This season, he’s also in the National League.

After being released by Colchester United, the 24-year-old has played 14 times for Eastleigh this season, helping them to their current mid-table slot.

He’s now a team-mate of another former Dee, Corey Panter.

Luke Hannant

Tricky winger Hannant showed real glimpses for Gary Bowyer’s side last season as he nailed down a regular spot after joining on loan from Colchester United.

Also released by Colchester, the 30-year-old is now at National League Gateshead where he has scored four times in 27 games as they vie for a play-off spot.

Lorent Tolaj

Lorent Tolaj (red) goes for goal for Aldershot.
Lorent Tolaj (red) goes for goal for Aldershot.

As previously mentioned, Swiss youngster Tolaj is a team-mate of Kwame Thomas with the two regularly used as a strike pairing at Aldershot.

And, occasionally, in goal.

The former Brighton man, however, has been among the goals this season – he’s got 16 in 31 for the National League outfit. That includes a strike against West Brom on Sunday in the FA Cup.

Aldershot are level on points with Luke Hannant’s Gateshead.

Jordan Marshall

Left-back Marshall has taken a different route this season, he joined Welsh champions The New Saints on a two-year deal in October.

Game time has been limited to three cup outings so far, however, as he’s struggled to dislodge first-choice left-back Chris Marriott.

TNS have won the Welsh title 11 times in the last 14 years and lead the division by 15 points in an unbeaten campaign so far.

Alex Jakubiak

Alex Jakubiak celebrates his goal at Ayr United. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC

Fans favourite Jakubiak stayed closer to home, joining up with old boss James McPake at Dunfermline.

The former Watford man, though, has struggled in front of goal for the Pars. It took 14 games for him to get off the mark, netting a double on December 30 against Ayr.

McPake’s men sit in mid-table in the Championship.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee head of girls pathway Micheil Russell Smith in coaching action. Image: Dundee FC
Dundee want to 'kick on' with plans for women's team as key factors revealed
2
Dundee groundsman Brian Robertson works on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee waterlogged pitch battles cannot continue - Premiership deserves better
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane made his first appearance of the season against Dundee.
Dundee v St Johnstone new date confirmed as Dark Blues' postponed festive fixtures rescheduled
Owen Beck at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Owen Beck: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails ‘big steps’ made by loan star at…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Ibrox. Image: PA
Dundee half-term report card: Tony Docherty's first six months rated
New concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee stadium designer promises ‘21st-century fan experience'
2
Shaun Byrne
Dundee, Raith Rovers or somewhere else - what next for Shaun Byrne?
Owen Beck takes on Rangers at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Bids for former Dundee loan star Owen Beck reportedly rejected by Liverpool
Owen Beck
Dundee and Owen Beck: Anatomy of a loan that went too well
Dundee defender Luke Graham is on loan at Montrose until January. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee youth star Luke Graham extends loan at Montrose

Conversation