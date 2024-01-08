Dundee’s 2023 summer departures – where are they now? Part 1

The summer of 2023 brought huge change at Dundee – a new league to prepare for, a new manager and, ultimately, a whole new squad.

Almost every player was out of contract following the Championship title win.

Ten would sign new deals but 17 players in total left Dens Park before the end of the summer transfer window.

But where are they now?

Courier Sport takes a look at how the ex-Dees are faring at their new clubs.

This is part one – part two will follow tomorrow (17 is a lot!).

Ian Lawlor

The Irish goalkeeper was the first out of the door at the end of the season, returning to former club Doncaster Rovers after a long time sitting on the Dundee bench.

He has played 14 times for the club with injuries interrupting this season. Again he picked up an injury in a draw with Mansfield last week.

Doncaster have struggled in the bottom half of League Two this term, sitting 19th of 24.

Ben Williamson

The now ex-Rangers youngster impressed at times at Dens Park last season where he played 31 times in total.

He has spent the first half of this on loan at Partick Thistle, playing his final match in November before returning to Ibrox at the start of the month.

Just this weekend he left Ibrox permanently, signing an 18-month deal with Hamilton Accies in League One.

Kwame Thomas

Big striker Thomas made a key impact in his short time at Dens Park and he’s been a regular for Aldershot Town in the National League this season.

He has netted twice in 28 matches as they sit just outside the play-offs.

He’s not always been used as a striker, however! In August he remarkably replaced another ex-Dee striker in goal after No 1 Jordi van Stappershoef was sent off.

Thomas conceded once but later showed some talent with the gloves.

Aldershot’s third goalkeeper of the day Kwame Thomas knows what to do 🧤 pic.twitter.com/FzQ6paZLR5 — The National League (@TheVanaramaNL) August 28, 2023

Barry Maguire

Also in the National League is Barry Maguire, on loan from Motherwell. He played 20 times for the Dee last term, mainly in central midfield.

In the summer he joined Kidderminster Harriers on loan for six months and has featured 17 times.

Harriers, however, sit rock bottom of the National League.

Ryan Clampin

Speedy full-back Clampin wasn’t able to make a big impact at Dens last term. This season, he’s also in the National League.

After being released by Colchester United, the 24-year-old has played 14 times for Eastleigh this season, helping them to their current mid-table slot.

He’s now a team-mate of another former Dee, Corey Panter.

Luke Hannant

Tricky winger Hannant showed real glimpses for Gary Bowyer’s side last season as he nailed down a regular spot after joining on loan from Colchester United.

Also released by Colchester, the 30-year-old is now at National League Gateshead where he has scored four times in 27 games as they vie for a play-off spot.

Lorent Tolaj

As previously mentioned, Swiss youngster Tolaj is a team-mate of Kwame Thomas with the two regularly used as a strike pairing at Aldershot.

And, occasionally, in goal.

The former Brighton man, however, has been among the goals this season – he’s got 16 in 31 for the National League outfit. That includes a strike against West Brom on Sunday in the FA Cup.

Aldershot are level on points with Luke Hannant’s Gateshead.

Jordan Marshall

Left-back Marshall has taken a different route this season, he joined Welsh champions The New Saints on a two-year deal in October.

Game time has been limited to three cup outings so far, however, as he’s struggled to dislodge first-choice left-back Chris Marriott.

TNS have won the Welsh title 11 times in the last 14 years and lead the division by 15 points in an unbeaten campaign so far.

Alex Jakubiak

Fans favourite Jakubiak stayed closer to home, joining up with old boss James McPake at Dunfermline.

The former Watford man, though, has struggled in front of goal for the Pars. It took 14 games for him to get off the mark, netting a double on December 30 against Ayr.

McPake’s men sit in mid-table in the Championship.