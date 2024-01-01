Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake hails ex-Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak’s two-goal display as his ‘best’ for the Pars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake hails ex-Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak’s two-goal display as his ‘best’ for the Pars

The 27-year-old finally broke his duck for the Fifers in his 14th outing for the club.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic striker Alex Jakubiak celebrates with team-mate Paul Allan. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic striker Alex Jakubiak celebrates with team-mate Paul Allan. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake has saluted Alex Jakubiak’s perseverance after the striker blew away months of frustration with his double against Ayr United.

The former Dundee marksman had gone 13 games without scoring since joining the Pars in September.

McPake, who signed the Englishman at Dens Park, was always convinced Jakubiak’s hard work would eventually pay dividends.

Alex Jakubiak celebrates with team-mate Paul Allan after scoring his second goal for Dunfermline Athletic against Ayr United. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Alex Jakubiak (left) was thrilled to get off the mark for Dunfermline Athletic against Ayr United. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And the East End Park boss was thrilled to see things finally come together with a quick-fire brace inside the first ten minutes in the 2-2 draw with Ayr.

He said: “He has been frustrated that the goal hasn’t arrived.

“I didn’t want to come out and say it before the goal came, but you probably get to that point as a striker where everybody is saying that it’s been however many games since a goal.

“That’s what they live for, they play the game to score goals.

“So, that would have been eating away at him.

Alex Jakubiak gets on the ball for Dunfermline Athletic, with Michael O'Halloran in support, during the 2-2 draw with Ayr United. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Alex Jakubiak turned in his best display for Dunfermline Athletic, according to manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“His work-rate and everything in training and everything in games has been there.

“I think he put it all together. He took two good goals and he could have set another couple up.”

Jakubiak started as one half of a front two alongside Craig Wighton at Somerset Park.

He finished the 90 minutes playing on the flanks as Dunfermline were forced to patch together a line-up in the face of defensive injuries.

Unfortunately for the Pars, they could not hold on to the two-goal advantage Jakubiak earned them.

‘A real handful’

But McPake saw plenty of encouragement in Jaukubiak’s display ahead of Tuesday’s Fife derby against rivals Raith Rovers.

He added: “I think Saturday was the best he has been, but that’s on the back of the last couple of weeks of training. He was a real handful all afternoon.

“Again credit to him and Craig Wighton. Both of them started as strikers and both of them at one point were in behind a striker.

“Jak was out wide on one side and then out wide the other side.

“It was a really good afternoon for him, in terms of the two goals.

“But he’ll be disappointed as well that you score two goals and you don’t go away winning the game after going 2-0 up.”

