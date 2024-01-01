Dundee manager Tony Docherty says ‘that was for them’ as he dedicates Kilmarnock fightback to away support who travelled through snowstorm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty says ‘that was for them’ as he dedicates Kilmarnock fightback to away support who travelled through snowstorm

Dark Blues spirit is 'like gold dust' insists Dens Park boss after yet another late goal.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty has dedicated Dundee’s last-gasp equaliser at Kilmarnock to the hardy 607 travelling Dees who made the treacherous trip to Rugby Park.

Saturday saw a snowstorm engulf the A9 between Perth and Dunblane as supporters made their way across the country.

Docherty and his men were delighted to send the away fans home happy once again with another late, late goal.

Joe Shaughnessy’s 96th-minute header earned Dundee a 2-2 draw after leading for the majority of the contest at Kilmarnock.

Docherty was also very pleased with the performance after naming a new-look starting XI.

Josh Mulligan started for the first time since September. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Josh Mulligan started for the first time since September. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“That’s what I’m really happy about. I made four changes and each player was outstanding – Mo Syllah, Josh Mulligan, Scott Tiffoney and Ryan Howley,” he said.

“It’s important for a manager to know that when he rotates his starting XI there isn’t a drop in quality, especially when you have a run of games like we do over the festive period.

“You need to maintain your levels and that was clearly illustrated on Saturday. If we continue at that level then we’ll rack up the points.

“I’m really pleased with the squad we have and, although we could have managed the second half a little better, their spirit and mentality is like gold dust and that can carry you through a season.”

‘That’s for them’

607 Dundee FC fans at Rugby Park. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
607 Dundee FC fans at Rugby Park. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

And the Dundee gaffer insists that spirit was continued by the wintry trek across country for the festive Premiership fixture.

Docherty added: “I’m really pleased the fans are going home happy again, similar to Ross County.

“We would have been gutted to send them away with us having lost that game 2-1.

“So to score that equaliser at the death, that’s for them.

“The supporters made a huge effort to get here through terrible weather, we saw it on the way down ourselves.

“That’s for them travelling back up the road.

“Hopefully we can reward them with a win at home on Tuesday before we take a breath in the winter break.”

