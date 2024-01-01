Dundee manager Tony Docherty says ‘that was for them’ as he dedicates Kilmarnock fightback to away support who travelled through snowstorm

Tony Docherty has dedicated Dundee’s last-gasp equaliser at Kilmarnock to the hardy 607 travelling Dees who made the treacherous trip to Rugby Park.

Saturday saw a snowstorm engulf the A9 between Perth and Dunblane as supporters made their way across the country.

Docherty and his men were delighted to send the away fans home happy once again with another late, late goal.

Joe Shaughnessy’s 96th-minute header earned Dundee a 2-2 draw after leading for the majority of the contest at Kilmarnock.

Docherty was also very pleased with the performance after naming a new-look starting XI.

“That’s what I’m really happy about. I made four changes and each player was outstanding – Mo Syllah, Josh Mulligan, Scott Tiffoney and Ryan Howley,” he said.

“It’s important for a manager to know that when he rotates his starting XI there isn’t a drop in quality, especially when you have a run of games like we do over the festive period.

“You need to maintain your levels and that was clearly illustrated on Saturday. If we continue at that level then we’ll rack up the points.

“I’m really pleased with the squad we have and, although we could have managed the second half a little better, their spirit and mentality is like gold dust and that can carry you through a season.”

‘That’s for them’

And the Dundee gaffer insists that spirit was continued by the wintry trek across country for the festive Premiership fixture.

Docherty added: “I’m really pleased the fans are going home happy again, similar to Ross County.

“We would have been gutted to send them away with us having lost that game 2-1.

“So to score that equaliser at the death, that’s for them.

“The supporters made a huge effort to get here through terrible weather, we saw it on the way down ourselves.

“That’s for them travelling back up the road.

“Hopefully we can reward them with a win at home on Tuesday before we take a breath in the winter break.”