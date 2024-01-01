Dundee United recall Rory MacLeod from Forfar loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United recall Rory MacLeod from Forfar loan

The 17-year-old didn't find the net in League Two.

By Eric Nicolson
Rory MacLeod in action with Dundee United
Rory MacLeod is back with Dundee United. Image: SNS

Dundee United have recalled young striker Rory MacLeod from his loan at Forfar Athletic.

The 17-year-old has played just seven times in League Two, five times as a starter, and hasn’t scored.

United said:  “We can confirm that the club has exercised a recall option to terminate Rory MacLeod’s loan to Forfar Athletic.

“Rory’s registration will return to the club and following SFA approval, he will be available for selection immediately.”

MacLeod is the youngest player ever to feature in the United first team and had already made 25 appearances.

The Scotland under-17 and under-19 international had options in League One but opted for Station Park to work with former United star, Ray McKinnon.

“The best way for me to describe this move is I need to go and play against men every week,” MacLeod said in September.

“People may look at it and see me dropping down a few levels after being involved with United’s first team.

“But I don’t see it as a step down. I see it as a way to get bigger, stronger and, hopefully, smarter.

“I’m going out to learn the game. I’ve not played for a while and I’m hungry for football.”

