Dundee United recall Rory MacLeod from Forfar loan

Dundee United have recalled young striker Rory MacLeod from his loan at Forfar Athletic.

The 17-year-old has played just seven times in League Two, five times as a starter, and hasn’t scored.

United said: “We can confirm that the club has exercised a recall option to terminate Rory MacLeod’s loan to Forfar Athletic.

“Rory’s registration will return to the club and following SFA approval, he will be available for selection immediately.”

MacLeod is the youngest player ever to feature in the United first team and had already made 25 appearances.

The Scotland under-17 and under-19 international had options in League One but opted for Station Park to work with former United star, Ray McKinnon.

“The best way for me to describe this move is I need to go and play against men every week,” MacLeod said in September.

“People may look at it and see me dropping down a few levels after being involved with United’s first team.

“But I don’t see it as a step down. I see it as a way to get bigger, stronger and, hopefully, smarter.

“I’m going out to learn the game. I’ve not played for a while and I’m hungry for football.”