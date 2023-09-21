EXCLUSIVE: Rory MacLeod reveals he asked for Dundee United loan move to Forfar as record-breaking Tannadice teen aims ‘to learn men’s game’

Rory MacLeod has revealed he asked for a loan move away from Dundee United after a heart-to-heart with Jim Goodwin.

Teenager MacLeod held crucial talks with United boss Goodwin, his family and representatives before deciding the time was right to make a short-term switch.

And after speaking to Forfar boss Ray McKinnon on the phone, MacLeod was sold on a move to Angus to gain regular first team experience.

It’s a similar path to the one fellow United academy graduate Miller Thomson has taken in recent weeks after a loan switch to Forfar’s Angus neighbours Montrose.

Thomson, like MacLeod, has been a regular part of the first team squad at United over the past year.

Maturity

But both have shown a desire to gain the regular game time they need to kick on – with Thomson netting twice in a 5-2 win over Edinburgh City last week.

And MacLeod, the youngest player to ever feature for United’s first team aged just 16 and 6 days, hopes a move to Forfar can take him to the next level.

MacLeod hasn’t yet turned 18 but has already made 25 appearances for United.

And his strategic approach to helping Forfar and ultimately returning to his boyhood heroes shows real maturity.

“The best way for me to describe this move is I need to go and play against men every week,” MacLeod told Courier Sport.

“People may look at it and see me dropping down a few levels after being involved with United’s first team.

“But I don’t see it as a step down. I see it as a way to get bigger, stronger and, hopefully, smarter.

“I’m going out to learn the game. I’ve not played for a while and I’m hungry for football.

Rory MacLeod says Dundee United appearances have been ‘a privilege’

“It was a big decision but the right one.

“I’ve had a good chat with the manager at Dundee United, Jim Goodwin, with my family and my representatives.

“Dundee United are my club. They are my boyhood heroes and it’s been a privilege to play for them so far.

“The manager has told me to go out to play games and we’ll look at it again in January.”

MacLeod has the ability to fire up most teams in the lower leagues.

McKinnon told Courier Sport recently that the striker can ‘add a bit of magic’ to Forfar and there is mutual respect from MacLeod.

He added: “Once the decision was made, I had a few options.

“I could have gone to League One but as soon as I spoke to Ray McKinnon on the phone my mind was made up.

“He had a real enthusiasm to bring me to Forfar and wanted me in his team.

“It’s very much a family club and one that I know will look after me. It’s down to me to do it for them on the park.

“I’m really excited to be at Forfar and want to do my bit to help them.

“I feel I can bring something to their attack. I’ve got pace, I like to create and I have an eye for goal.

“It would be nice to show that during my time here.”

Sacrifices, setbacks and Scotland

As well as being United’s youngest-ever performer, MacLeod has captained Scotland under-17s.

He has four Scotland under-19 caps and was heavily linked with a move to Fulham earlier this year.

But he knows his journey to the top could be a rollercoaster ride.

MacLeod added: “I’m still very young but I’ve had a few setbacks, a few realisations and reality checks.

“You can have set backs in this game but it’s down to how you respond to them.

“I’ve been a joker and I still am at times but that’s my character.

“I’ve also learned that you need grow up quickly in this game.

“You have to make sacrifices and I’ve made those sacrifices because I want to make an impact.”