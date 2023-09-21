EXCLUSIVE: Rory MacLeod reveals he asked for Dundee United loan move to Forfar as record-breaking Tannadice teen aims ‘to learn men’s game’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Rory MacLeod reveals he asked for Dundee United loan move to Forfar as record-breaking Tannadice teen aims ‘to learn men’s game’

MacLeod has made a short-term switch to Angus side to learn his trade under Ray McKinnon.

By Ewan Smith
Rory MacLeod in action with Dundee United
Rory MacLeod has made a move from Dundee United to Forfar. Image: SNS

Rory MacLeod has revealed he asked for a loan move away from Dundee United after a heart-to-heart with Jim Goodwin.

Teenager MacLeod held crucial talks with United boss Goodwin, his family and representatives before deciding the time was right to make a short-term switch.

And after speaking to Forfar boss Ray McKinnon on the phone, MacLeod was sold on a move to Angus to gain regular first team experience.

It’s a similar path to the one fellow United academy graduate Miller Thomson has taken in recent weeks after a loan switch to Forfar’s Angus neighbours Montrose.

Thomson, like MacLeod, has been a regular part of the first team squad at United over the past year.

Maturity

But both have shown a desire to gain the regular game time they need to kick on – with Thomson netting twice in a 5-2 win over Edinburgh City last week.

And MacLeod, the youngest player to ever feature for United’s first team aged just 16 and 6 days, hopes a move to Forfar can take him to the next level.

MacLeod hasn’t yet turned 18 but has already made 25 appearances for United.

And his strategic approach to helping Forfar and ultimately returning to his boyhood heroes shows real maturity.

“The best way for me to describe this move is I need to go and play against men every week,” MacLeod told Courier Sport.

Rory MacLeod goes for goal against Swansea City. Image: SNS
Rory MacLeod has joined Forfar on loan from Dundee United. Image: SNS

“People may look at it and see me dropping down a few levels after being involved with United’s first team.

“But I don’t see it as a step down. I see it as a way to get bigger, stronger and, hopefully, smarter.

“I’m going out to learn the game. I’ve not played for a while and I’m hungry for football.

Rory MacLeod says Dundee United appearances have been ‘a privilege’

“It was a big decision but the right one.

“I’ve had a good chat with the manager at Dundee United, Jim Goodwin, with my family and my representatives.

“Dundee United are my club. They are my boyhood heroes and it’s been a privilege to play for them so far.

Rory MacLeod has played 25 times for Dundee United. Image: SNS

“The manager has told me to go out to play games and we’ll look at it again in January.”

MacLeod has the ability to fire up most teams in the lower leagues.

McKinnon told Courier Sport recently that the striker can ‘add a bit of magic’ to Forfar and there is mutual respect from MacLeod.

He added: “Once the decision was made, I had a few options.

“I could have gone to League One but as soon as I spoke to Ray McKinnon on the phone my mind was made up.

Rory MacLeod has joined Forfar. Image: Forfar Athletic FC.

“He had a real enthusiasm to bring me to Forfar and wanted me in his team.

“It’s very much a family club and one that I know will look after me. It’s down to me to do it for them on the park.

“I’m really excited to be at Forfar and want to do my bit to help them.

“I feel I can bring something to their attack. I’ve got pace, I like to create and I have an eye for goal.

“It would be nice to show that during my time here.”

Sacrifices, setbacks and Scotland

Rory MacLeod, No.7, captained Scotland under-17s. Image: Scottish FA

As well as being United’s youngest-ever performer, MacLeod has captained Scotland under-17s.

He has four Scotland under-19 caps and was heavily linked with a move to Fulham earlier this year.

But he knows his journey to the top could be a rollercoaster ride.

MacLeod added: “I’m still very young but I’ve had a few setbacks, a few realisations and reality checks.

“You can have set backs in this game but it’s down to how you respond to them.

“I’ve been a joker and I still am at times but that’s my character.

“I’ve also learned that you need grow up quickly in this game.

“You have to make sacrifices and I’ve made those sacrifices because I want to make an impact.”

More from Dundee United

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - 'Doc vs Del' in Dundee & Did Mathew…
Ryan Edwards during his time at Dundee United
Ryan Edwards lands new club as former Dundee United captain embarks on India adventure
Craig Sibbald applauds Dundee United fans
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on ankle break fear as Dundee United ace relishes…
Scott McMann of Dundee United in action against Peterhead
Dundee United's SPFL Trust Trophy clash at Peterhead moved for live BBC TV coverage
Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe, right, trudges from the field on Saturday
Mathew Cudjoe banned for two matches as Dundee United see red card appeal kicked…
2
Mark Birighitti in action for Dundee United
Mark Birighitti considers Dundee United exit as Israel option emerges
Dundee United's Louis Moult, left, and fellow attacker Tony Watt
Jim Goodwin ‘comfortable’ with attacking options but Dundee United ‘always looking’ as loan deadline…
Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans after a frustrating outing against Morton
Jim Goodwin outlines case for Mathew Cudjoe appeal as Dundee United boss rues 'overreaction'…
Referee David Munro, left, after showing a red card to Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United
Dundee United make Mathew Cudjoe appeal decision after controversial red card
Tony Docherty and Derek McInnes will be in opposite dugouts on Saturday.
PODCAST: Docherty v McInnes face-off, Watt and Middleton fail to shine and MacLean and…

Conversation