All Fife Council houses to be checked for RAAC concrete

Fife Council is checking all of its council houses for a type of concrete that has closed dozens of schools in England.

More than 30,000 homes will be reviewed in the wake of concerns around reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

However, the local authority says the move is purely precautionary and it does not expect to find any significant problems.

RAAC was used between the 1950s and the 1980s as a cheaper and lighter alternative to heavier concrete in both public and private buildings.

Fears about its durability have now been raised and more than 100 schools in England are closed as a result.

Fife schools were reviewed in 2020 and no RAAC was identified.

Similarly, RAAC has not been found in any other Fife Council building but these will also now be re-checked.

Rechecking all Fife Council buildings for RAAC

Finance spokesman Altany Craik said further precautionary reviews had been initiated across all buildings following the recent publicity.

“These include double checking the school estate as well as the remainder of the council’s public buildings including those used by trusts and Cireco,” he said.

“These checks extend to all buildings the council owns, manages, leases or lets to third parties.”

The Labour councillor added: “A cautionary review of all council houses has also been initiated.

“Although it’s at an early stage, it is not anticipated the review will identify any significant challenges with RAAC in the council’s housing stock.”

Results of reviews to be made public

Mr Craik said the reviews were being carried out by qualified chartered civil and structural engineers.

Questions were raised on the issue by SNP councillors John Beare and Craig Walker at a council meeting on Thursday.

Mr Beare said: “Given the concerns of the community, it’s important there’s an on-the-record assertion that RAAC has not been identified in Fife Council buildings.

“I note there are ongoing reviews but I’m expecting a briefing will be made available once they are concluded.”

Elsewhere, work to replace RAAC in the roof space of St Andrews University student venues Club 601 and StAge continues.

And surveys are also being carried out on all NHS Fife buldings.