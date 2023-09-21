All Fife Council houses to be checked for RAAC concrete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All Fife Council houses to be checked for RAAC concrete

Every other council building is also being reviewed after the material forced the closure of dozens of schools in England.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Council HQ in Glenrothes.
All Fife Council buildings are being reviewed for RAAC. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Fife Council is checking all of its council houses for a type of concrete that has closed dozens of schools in England.

More than 30,000 homes will be reviewed in the wake of concerns around reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

However, the local authority says the move is purely precautionary and it does not expect to find any significant problems.

RAAC was used between the 1950s and the 1980s as a cheaper and lighter alternative to heavier concrete in both public and private buildings.

Fears about its durability have now been raised and more than 100 schools in England are closed as a result.

Fife schools were reviewed in 2020 and no RAAC was identified.

Similarly, RAAC has not been found in any other Fife Council building but these will also now be re-checked.

Rechecking all Fife Council buildings for RAAC

Finance spokesman Altany Craik said further precautionary reviews had been initiated across all buildings following the recent publicity.

“These include double checking the school estate as well as the remainder of the council’s public buildings including those used by trusts and Cireco,” he said.

Councillor Altany Craik gave an assurance on RAAC in Fife Council buildings.

“These checks extend to all buildings the council owns, manages, leases or lets to third parties.”

The Labour councillor added: “A cautionary review of all council houses has also been initiated.

“Although it’s at an early stage, it is not anticipated the review will identify any significant challenges with RAAC in the council’s housing stock.”

Results of reviews to be made public

Mr Craik said the reviews were being carried out by qualified chartered civil and structural engineers.

Questions were raised on the issue by SNP councillors John Beare and Craig Walker at a council meeting on Thursday.

Mr Beare said: “Given the concerns of the community, it’s important there’s an on-the-record assertion that RAAC has not been identified in Fife Council buildings.

“I note there are ongoing reviews but I’m expecting a briefing will be made available once they are concluded.”

Elsewhere, work to replace RAAC in the roof space of St Andrews University student venues Club 601 and StAge continues.

And surveys are also being carried out on all NHS Fife buldings.

