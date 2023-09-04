Which Tayside and Fife public buildings contain Raac concrete and what are the risks?

A type of concrete that has forced the closure of dozens of schools in England is present in a number of buildings across Tayside and Fife.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was used between the 1950s and the 1990s as a cheaper and lighter alternative to heavier concrete in both public and private buildings.

However, concerns have emerged in recent years about the durability of the material.

Raac safety concerns have now forced the closure of more than 100 schools in England.

Buildings north of the border remain open.

We take a look at the sites in Tayside and Fife confirmed as having Raac present – and what the risks are.

Tayside and Fife buildings where Raac has been confirmed

Police Scotland

Raac has been found in three Police Scotland buildings across the country – two of which are in Tayside.

An external boiler room at Perth police station and the second-floor training and traffic block at Dundee’s Baluniefield police station both have the material.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Staff based in the affected areas have been informed, with alternative working arrangements made where required, while structural engineers carry out further assessment and remedial works.”

Dundee City Council

Two Dundee schools have been confirmed as having Raac.

However, the city council has so far refused to name the affected buildings – and they remain open to pupils.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Both schools have been assessed and do not present an immediate safety issue.

“Regular detailed inspections will be undertaken to monitor their condition and an intervention strategy has been developed to remediate the affected properties should the structural inspections determine that the Raac is in decline.”

No other Dundee City Council buildings are affected.

Perth and Kinross Council

The concrete was found in a section of the roof at Perth Grammar School in February 2023.

The area was closed temporarily while the Raac panels were replaced over the summer.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Ensuring our premises are safe for all is a priority and our current programme of building condition surveys includes checking for Raac panels.”

No other public buildings in the region have Raac.

St Andrews University

Student venues Club 601 and StAge in the Union at St Andrews University have been closed after a safety inspection found Raac in the roofspace.

Work is taking place to replace the Raac panels, which is expected to last until early summer 2024.

No other buildings at the university are affected.

Dundee University

It has been revealed Dundee University will need to spend millions of pounds on repairs to make its buildings safe due to concerns over the presence of the concrete.

In April, parts of Dusa, the Fulton Building and the Crawford Building were temporarily closed as a precautionary measure due to RAAC concrete found within their roofs.

The work required will be significant and is likely to be a “long-term project” according to director of estates at the university, Rose Jenkins.

Abertay University

An investigation by the Scottish Lib Dems revealed about 50% of roof panelling on the Kydd Building at Abertay University contains Raac.

The university has been approached for comment.

Dundee and Angus College

The engineering and construction blocks at Dundee and Angus College’s Kingsway campus both have Raac present.

According to the Lib Dems’ research, a previous inspection found them to be in good condition.

A spokesperson for the college said: “In line with best practice, a formal inspection has been scheduled for both locations during the October break.

“The outcome of this inspection will inform any actions that may be required going forward.

“Any actions arising required will be undertaken to ensure that these areas remain safe for students and staff.”

Tayside and Fife buildings where Raac is under investigation or not present

NHS Tayside

The Courier reported earlier this year that a series of NHS buildings across Tayside and Fife had been identified as potentially containing Raac.

NHS Tayside said it is continuing to “follow national guidance and has been engaging with colleagues from NHS National Services Scotland in relation to areas that could potentially contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete”.

However, the health board has yet to confirm whether any Raac has been found in these sites.

NHS Fife

NHS Fife said earlier this year that concerns Raac was present in several of its buildings were “primarily based on the buildings having been constructed during the period when Raac was used regularly and include a number where the likelihood of containing Raac is considered low”.

It added: “At this stage, none of our buildings have been confirmed as containing Raac,” and vowed to carry out more detailed surveys.

NHS Fife has been asked for an update on its surveys.

Fife Council

Fife Council has confirmed that no Fife schools or public buildings contain the potentially faulty concrete.

Angus Council

Following a survey carried out in 2021, no Angus Council buildings – including schools – were found to contain Raac.

Raac – what are the risks?

Raac, which appears bubbly in texture, has mainly been used in the construction of flat roofing but also in some floors and walls.

It has been found to be less durable than traditional reinforced concrete, as its structure can fail when exposed to moisture.

A series of incidents in buildings where Raac is present has forced the closure of some schools in England.

However, a Scottish Government minister said on Sunday there was no immediate risk to pupils and staff in schools north of the border, with nothing to suggest that safety is being compromised.