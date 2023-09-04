Which Tayside and Fife public buildings contain Raac concrete and what are the risks?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Which Tayside and Fife public buildings contain Raac concrete and what are the risks?

The material has forced the closure of dozens of schools in England.

Baluniefield police station in Dundee.
Baluniefield police station in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
By Andrew Robson

A type of concrete that has forced the closure of dozens of schools in England is present in a number of buildings across Tayside and Fife.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was used between the 1950s and the 1990s as a cheaper and lighter alternative to heavier concrete in both public and private buildings.

However, concerns have emerged in recent years about the durability of the material.

Raac safety concerns have now forced the closure of more than 100 schools in England.

Buildings north of the border remain open.

We take a look at the sites in Tayside and Fife confirmed as having Raac present – and what the risks are.

Tayside and Fife buildings where Raac has been confirmed

Police Scotland

Two police station in Tayside are affected by the faulty concrete, including Perth police station
Perth police station is affected. Image: Google Street View

Raac has been found in three Police Scotland buildings across the country – two of which are in Tayside.

An external boiler room at Perth police station and the second-floor training and traffic block at Dundee’s Baluniefield police station both have the material.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Staff based in the affected areas have been informed, with alternative working arrangements made where required, while structural engineers carry out further assessment and remedial works.”

Dundee City Council

Two Dundee schools have been confirmed as having Raac.

However, the city council has so far refused to name the affected buildings – and they remain open to pupils.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Both schools have been assessed and do not present an immediate safety issue.

“Regular detailed inspections will be undertaken to monitor their condition and an intervention strategy has been developed to remediate the affected properties should the structural inspections determine that the Raac is in decline.”

No other Dundee City Council buildings are affected.

Perth and Kinross Council

Perth Grammar School has faulty concrete in the roof.
Raac was used in a section of the roof at Perth Grammar School.

The concrete was found in a section of the roof at Perth Grammar School in February 2023.

The area was closed temporarily while the Raac panels were replaced over the summer.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Ensuring our premises are safe for all is a priority and our current programme of building condition surveys includes checking for Raac panels.”

No other public buildings in the region have Raac.

St Andrews University

Student venues Club 601 and StAge in the Union at St Andrews University have been closed after a safety inspection found Raac in the roofspace.

Work is taking place to replace the Raac panels, which is expected to last until early summer 2024.

No other buildings at the university are affected.

Dundee University

The Fulton Building at Dundee University.
The Fulton Building at Dundee University is partially closed due to the issue. Image: Bill Harrison/Creative Commons

It has been revealed Dundee University will need to spend millions of pounds on repairs to make its buildings safe due to concerns over the presence of the concrete.

In April, parts of Dusa, the Fulton Building and the Crawford Building were temporarily closed as a precautionary measure due to RAAC concrete found within their roofs.

The work required will be significant and is likely to be a “long-term project” according to director of estates at the university, Rose Jenkins.

Abertay University

An investigation by the Scottish Lib Dems revealed about 50% of roof panelling on the Kydd Building at Abertay University contains Raac.

The university has been approached for comment.

Dundee and Angus College

The engineering and construction blocks at Dundee and Angus College’s Kingsway campus both have Raac present.

According to the Lib Dems’ research, a previous inspection found them to be in good condition.

A spokesperson for the college said: “In line with best practice, a formal inspection has been scheduled for both locations during the October break.

“The outcome of this inspection will inform any actions that may be required going forward.

“Any actions arising required will be undertaken to ensure that these areas remain safe for students and staff.”

Tayside and Fife buildings where Raac is under investigation or not present

NHS Tayside

Ninewells Hospital in Dundee
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Courier reported earlier this year that a series of NHS buildings across Tayside and Fife had been identified as potentially containing Raac.

NHS Tayside said it is continuing to “follow national guidance and has been engaging with colleagues from NHS National Services Scotland in relation to areas that could potentially contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete”.

However, the health board has yet to confirm whether any Raac has been found in these sites.

NHS Fife

NHS Fife said earlier this year that concerns Raac was present in several of its buildings were “primarily based on the buildings having been constructed during the period when Raac was used regularly and include a number where the likelihood of containing Raac is considered low”.

It added: “At this stage, none of our buildings have been confirmed as containing Raac,” and vowed to carry out more detailed surveys.

NHS Fife has been asked for an update on its surveys.

Fife Council

Fife Council has confirmed that no Fife schools or public buildings contain the potentially faulty concrete.

Angus Council

Following a survey carried out in 2021, no Angus Council buildings – including schools – were found to contain Raac.

Raac – what are the risks?

Raac, which appears bubbly in texture, has mainly been used in the construction of flat roofing but also in some floors and walls.

It has been found to be less durable than traditional reinforced concrete, as its structure can fail when exposed to moisture.

A series of incidents in buildings where Raac is present has forced the closure of some schools in England.

However, a Scottish Government minister said on Sunday there was no immediate risk to pupils and staff in schools north of the border, with nothing to suggest that safety is being compromised.

More from Dundee

CR0043446, Claire Warrender, Dundee. Dundee firefighters will be outside City Chambers in City Square to protest against plans to remove an appliance from Kingsway East station. The Fire Brigade Union fears this could have a knock-on effect on crews across Tayside and put communities and crews at risk . Picture shows: firefighters from across Tayside and Scotland meet to voice their concerns at the proposed cuts, City Square, Dundee, 12th June 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Firefighter morale at 'all time low' amid cuts leaving Kingsway East with just one…
Eric Denham was the first male charge nurse in Dundee.
Eric Denham obituary: Trailblazing Dundee nurse and former coffee shop owner
The DUSA union.
Raac: Dundee University needs 'significant' safety works costing millions
Annie Finlay has been jailed. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman tried to rob Just Eat delivery man and smacked him with metal…
The former collage building on Constitution Road is a Dundee eyesore
Dundee's biggest eyesores - and what's planned for them
The Wellgate Clock has remained a fixture at the Dundee shopping centre for 45 years. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee's Wellgate Clock has been the tock of the town since 1978
"The Million Dollar Man'' Ted DiBiase is returning to Dundee in November.
WWE legend set for Dundee return at local wrestling show
Raac concrete schools Scotland
No immediate safety risk from crumbling concrete confirmed in dozens of Scots schools, minister…
The 204 bus route will no longer be subsidised. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCThomson.
Dundee bus routes facing axe 'unlikely' to be saved
House fire, Dundee Road West
Dundee Road West fire: Neighbour screamed for people to leave as blaze spread