Dundee University buildings partially closed due to concrete safety issue

Dundee University has partially closed two buildings due to concerns over the concrete used to build them.

Areas of the Dundee University Student Union (DUSA) and Fulton buildings have been shuttered in a “precautionary” move.

It comes after guidance published by the Institute of Structural Engineers in relation to concrete used in the buildings.

Works to fix the issue are due to begin, but it is unknown how long this could take.

A spokesperson for Dundee University said reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete used when the buildings were completed in the 1970s is the problem.

‘Abundance of caution’

They added: “We are having to close certain parts of DUSA and the Fulton Building as a precaution due to recently published national guidance relating to a certain type of concrete used in buildings constructed in the 1950s and 1960s.

“This guidance affects many other buildings across the UK, including other universities.

“We are aware this will cause disruption for students and staff but we have chosen to act with an abundance of caution.

“We will be fixing the issues so that we can reopen the closed areas as soon as possible.

“This will take some time as it is likely to involve the replacement of some roofs.

“At DUSA, the nursery, swimming pool, Premier Shop, and The Liar and enquiry centre are unaffected and will operate as normal.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of staff and students while we work through these issues.”