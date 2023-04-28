Dundee University buildings partially closed due to concrete safety issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee University buildings partially closed due to concrete safety issue

Two buildings have been closed as a "precautionary" measure.

By Kieran Webster
The Fulton Building will be partially closed due to the issue. Image: Bill Harrison/Creative Commons.

Dundee University has partially closed two buildings due to concerns over the concrete used to build them.

Areas of the Dundee University Student Union (DUSA) and Fulton buildings have been shuttered in a “precautionary” move.

It comes after guidance published by the Institute of Structural Engineers in relation to concrete used in the buildings.

Works to fix the issue are due to begin, but it is unknown how long this could take.

A spokesperson for Dundee University said reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete used when the buildings were completed in the 1970s is the problem.

‘Abundance of caution’

They added: “We are having to close certain parts of DUSA and the Fulton Building as a precaution due to recently published national guidance relating to a certain type of concrete used in buildings constructed in the 1950s and 1960s.

“This guidance affects many other buildings across the UK, including other universities.

“We are aware this will cause disruption for students and staff but we have chosen to act with an abundance of caution.

The DUSA will be partially closed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We will be fixing the issues so that we can reopen the closed areas as soon as possible.

“This will take some time as it is likely to involve the replacement of some roofs.

“At DUSA, the nursery, swimming pool, Premier Shop, and The Liar and enquiry centre are unaffected and will operate as normal.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of staff and students while we work through these issues.”

3

