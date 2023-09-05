Dundee schools where Raac concrete is present revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee schools where Raac concrete is present revealed

Letters have been sent to parents at two primary schools in the city.

By Andrew Robson & Alasdair Clark
Ardler Primary School in Dundee, which has Raac in its roof
Ardler Primary School in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Details of two Dundee schools were Raac concrete is present have been revealed.

Parents at Ardler and St Fergus primary schools, which sit metres apart, have been sent letters informing them of the presence of the material in the school buildings.

Raac has forced the closure of more than 100 schools in England amid fears over safety.

So far, buildings north of the border have remained open with ministers saying there is no immediate safety risk.

On Tuesday, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville told the Scottish Parliament that 37 schools across Scotland have been found to contain Raac.

Raac used in roof structure of two Dundee primary schools

Dundee City Council had previously not revealed the names of the two schools affected in Dundee.

But a letter sent to parents and carers at Ardler and St Fergus primaries on Tuesday said: “You may have seen recent publicity about public sector buildings constructed with a building material called reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

“I can confirm, following discussion with colleagues in the city development service, that Raac has been used in part of the roof structure at our school.

“Please be reassured that there is no cause for concern at this time. The roof has been, and continues to be, inspected regularly by experts.

St Fergus Primary School in Dundee has Raac in its roof
St Fergus Primary School is just yards from Ardler Primary. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

“The Raac area is described as being in good condition currently with no structural issues apparent.

“The specialist inspectors are therefore satisfied that the school can safely operate as normal.

“The wellbeing of our pupils, staff and the wider school community will always be our first priority.

Detailed inspections of Raac in Dundee schools every 6 months

“The council will ensure that detailed inspections of the roof area continue to be carried out at least every six months in line with national guidelines.

“I hope that this addresses any questions or concerns you may have, but if you required further information please don’t hesitate to contact the school.”

Raac has been found in a series of other public buildings in Tayside and Fife including university sites and police stations.

The aerated concrete, used mainly between the 1950s and 1990s, is said to have a limited lifespan.

More from Dundee

Logie estate in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Insulation trial for Dundee’s oldest housing estate approved by councillors
Joanna Bremner
Thanks to Dundee, we may finally have our disposable vape ban
Image of the crash at the A90 Kingsway Forfar Road junction.
Woman reported as car overturns in crash on Dundee's Kingsway
Fire at Birkhill Park.
JIM SPENCE: Dangerous cuts to Dundee and Fife fire services tell you a lot…
A BT Street Hub in Dundee city centre was damaged
New BT Street Hub in Dundee smashed before it's even in use
The photograph shows Caryn relaxing.
Caryn Brannan: Husband's tribute to family's 'rock' after death of Carnoustie mum
Lindsay directed operations from behind bars at Castle Huntly, near Dundee.
Dundee dealer directed 'street Valium' supply from behind bars
Balmossie Railway Station.
Person dies after being hit by train near Dundee
Tayside Fife Dundee council tax rates
Dundee City Council backs proposals for national council tax rise
Police closed South Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Boy, 15, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee

Conversation