Insulation trial for Dundee’s oldest housing estate approved by councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Insulation trial for Dundee’s oldest housing estate approved by councillors

The Logie estate, opened in 1920 is the oldest in Scotland and is now a conservation area to protect its history.

By Liam Rutherford
Logie estate in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Logie estate in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A trial for internal wall insulation that could slash tenants heating bills in some areas of Dundee is set for early next year.

A £200,000 budget has been allocated to the project which is set to start on four buildings in January and completed the following March.

The project aims to insulate buildings where external insulation is not an option, making homes more energy efficient and help residents slash their energy bills.

The bid was unanimously approved by councillors at a neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management committee meeting on Monday.

Councillor Mark Flynn. Image: Mhairi Edwrds, DC Thomson

Mark Flynn, convener of the committee, said: “I think everyone welcomes the fact we are doing another option to try and see if we can actually benefit the difficult housing within the city.”

Two of the trial buildings will be on Tullideph Road while the other two, set to be trialled on the Logie estate, are still to be confirmed.

The view up Lime Street from Logie Avenue in 1960.

The Logie estate, opened in 1920, is the oldest in Scotland and is now a conservation area to protect its history.

But this has caused difficulty in improving homes on the estate and has left the installation of external insultation completely ruled out.

It comes after council tenants reported being unable to keep their homes warm in winter.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Fraser Macpherson, West End councillor and Dundee City Council’s Liberal Democrat group leader, has long been campaigning for internal insulation on the estate.

He said: “This has been a very long time coming.

“I’ve been banging on about internal wall insulation, specifically in the Logie estate as officers know, for a very very long time.”

What could tenants expect in future?

The house improvements tenants could expect are as follows:

• Triple Glazing

• Loft Insulation top up or floor insulation where possible

• Internal Wall Insulation fixed to existing walls

• Mechanical ventilation and heat recovery

‘Treat the city with parity’

Some councillors called on the pilot to be rolled out in all areas of the city, including Labour’s Georgia Cruickshank who represents the Maryfield ward.

She said: “I welcome this pilot scheme for the internal wall insulation because for long a time there have been areas in my ward not suitable for the external wall insulation.

“I’m sure they will be highly annoyed when they hear the west end is benefiting from the pilot.

“What I would say is when making decisions like this, we treat the city with parity.

“There’s a west and there’s a east and it would have been nice if the east had been included in this pilot as well.”

More from Dundee

Ardler Primary School in Dundee, which has Raac in its roof
Dundee schools where Raac concrete is present revealed
Joanna Bremner
Thanks to Dundee, we may finally have our disposable vape ban
Image of the crash at the A90 Kingsway Forfar Road junction.
Woman reported as car overturns in crash on Dundee's Kingsway
Fire at Birkhill Park.
JIM SPENCE: Dangerous cuts to Dundee and Fife fire services tell you a lot…
A BT Street Hub in Dundee city centre was damaged
New BT Street Hub in Dundee smashed before it's even in use
The photograph shows Caryn relaxing.
Caryn Brannan: Husband's tribute to family's 'rock' after death of Carnoustie mum
Lindsay directed operations from behind bars at Castle Huntly, near Dundee.
Dundee dealer directed 'street Valium' supply from behind bars
Balmossie Railway Station.
Person dies after being hit by train near Dundee
Tayside Fife Dundee council tax rates
Dundee City Council backs proposals for national council tax rise
Police closed South Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Boy, 15, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee

Conversation