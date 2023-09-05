Arbroath transfer window: Has summer recruitment helped Gayfield side find winning formula?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath transfer window: Has summer recruitment helped Gayfield side find winning formula?

Dick Campbell's side have found their form after bringing in nine new players in the summer.

By Ewan Smith
Jay Bird, Kenan Dunnwald-Turan, Ali Adams, Aaron Steele and Craig Slater all arrived at Arbroath in the summer. Image: SNS.
Jay Bird, Kenan Dunnwald-Turan, Ali Adams, Aaron Steele and Craig Slater all arrived at Arbroath in the summer. Image: SNS.

Arbroath have established themselves as a Championship club after staying in the league for five successive years.

Now, as they aim to solidify their place in Scotland’s top tier for a sixth year, they have shuffled the pack again.

It’s been another busy transfer window for Dick Campbell.

Nine new players have arrived at the Angus club since the summer to make way for eight departures.

Arbroath head of recruitment Barry Sellars gave Courier Sport an insight into the workings of his role last week.

And here we assess the comings and goings at Gayfield:

Arbroath transfer window: Ali Adams

Ali Adams impressed for Arbroath during pre-season. Image: SNS

At 31, this is Adams’ first real opportunity to make the breakthrough into senior football.

As back-up keeper to an almost ever-present Derek Gaston, Adams has shown during pre-season that he offers a different option.

Gaston has been outstanding over a number of years for Arbroath.

He is chasing the all-time clean sheet record so will be hard to dislodge from between the sticks.

Adams is a very capable shot-stopper but is also extremely confident with the ball at his feet.

His distribution is first class and the ex-Musselburgh Athletic keeper, is a very positive addition to the Arbroath squad following Cammy Gill’s summer switch to Montrose.

Aaron Steele

Aaron Steele has made a big impact this season at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Ex-St Johnstone youngster Steele has enormous potential for growth.

At 21, he’s already almost clocked up 90 first team appearances and has made the step up from League Two side East Fife almost seamlessly.

Steele has been first pick at right-back and is tall, quick, aggressive and direct.

He also possesses a very useful long throw that could lead to goals for Arbroath in the future.

Steele has consistently turned in top displays for Arbroath.

He underlined his growth potential after he was terrorised by Queen’s Park star Dom Thomas on the second week of the season.

Steele studied his performance and upped it considerably as he faced Thomas again the following week – marking him out of the game.

Craig Slater

Craig Slater was influential for Arbroath against Ayr United. Image: SNS

Slater arrived from rivals Forfar Athletic on a two-year deal.

Arbroath have had a lot of success in their transfer dealings with Forfar – most notably captain Tam O’Brien.

And midfielder Slater, who has played for Kilmarnock, Dundee United and Partick Thistle, has found his feet in recent weeks.

An early season injury sent him into the opening games lacking match fitness.

But he has turned in two high-energy displays in the back-to-back wins over Morton and Ayr United to prove his worth.

His tough-tackling and sharp passing game has allowed Michael McKenna the freedom to cause damage to teams further up the park.

Jess Norey

Jess Norey of Arbroath FC
Jess Norey is hoping to make an impact at Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

It’s been a slow start to Norey’s career at Arbroath.

The youngster won a deal after he impressed during a trial match with Brechin City.

His brothers made a 1,000-mile round trip from London to watch the midfielder star in that game.

But injury hampered his pre-season and he’s managed just 21 minutes as a substitute in a Viaplay Cup defeat to Forfar so far.

With a range of passing and tough-tackling, Norey, 21, was given a two-year deal with the intention of seeing if he could fulfil his potential.

Mark Stowe

Mark Stowe is an ‘old fashioned winger.’ Image: SNS.

The jet-heeled right winger adds a new dimension to the Arbroath attack.

Stowe, 24, netted a staggering 83 goals in two seasons for Linlithgow Rose to catch the eye of Dick Campbell.

Like Norey, he is untested at this level but Stowe has certainly looked the part when he has played for Arbroath.

He has made three starts and three sub appearances and his ability to take on players and ghost to the byline have helped Arbroath find someone to fill the huge void left by Bobby Linn.

It’s early days in Stowe’s Arbroath career but he has the hallmarks of a player who could offer the cutting edge that was sadly lacking last term.

Jermaine Hylton

Hylton, 30, is the only Arbroath summer signing on a short-term, six-month deal.

The ex-Motherwell and Ross County winger featured as a trialist in the pre-season defeat to Dundee.

That came after Hylton took an 18-month break from the game to welcome his first daughter, Aiko, into the world.

He proved his worth to earn a deal and the ex-Birmingham City youth star has shown flashes of real quality.

His unique passing style and direct running has made Arbroath’s attack far more dynamic than last term.

And, after netting his first goal in the 2-1 win over Ayr, Hylton’s confidence is soaring.

Leighton McIntosh

Leighton McIntosh netted Arbroath’s goal in the Queen’s Park defeat. Image: SNS

Leighton McIntosh was already a name known to Arbroath fans.

He had two, albeit short, previous spells at Gayfield and starred against them for Cove Rangers last term.

The one-time Dundee youngster signed a two-year deal after leaving Cove.

And his hard working style has quickly endeared him to the Arbroath fans with two goals in three starts – and three further sub appearances.

McIntosh is a further upgrade on the attacking options Arbroath had last term.

Jay Bird

Jay Bird is a natural finisher. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

Jay Bird is almost certainly the most natural finisher at Arbroath.

He makes the orthodox striker runs and he has a poacher’s instinct.

He’s quick, strong and technically sound and there’s a feeling there is more to come from the ex-MK Dons youngster. Much more.

Bird was injured in the win over Ayr on Saturday – after coming off early in the previous clash with Morton.

It’s, as yet, unclear how long he will be out for.

Kenan Dunnwald-Turan

Another player who caught Dick Campbell’s eye whilst on trial, German attacker Kenan Dunnwald-Turan signed a one-year deal in the summer.

Kenan took a while to settle but has thrived since being shifted over to left wing.

At 6ft 2, Turan, 27, offers a physical presence but he also has great close control.

He has been a key part of the wins over Morton and Ayr United, earning a place in the SPFL Team of the Week after his Cappielow display.

With one goal in three starts and six further appearances from the bench, Kenan told Courier Sport recently how much he loves living in Arbroath.

Any further transfer moves to come?

Arbroath FC manager Dick Campbell at Gayfield.
Dick Campbell could make further Arbroath transfers. Image: SNS.

Arbroath’s transfer policy this term has altered.

They have shifted away from loan signings and every single member of their squad is on a permanent deal.

That said the only players who can now pen deals between now and January are free transfers and domestic loans.

It’s likely Arbroath will see to add one – quite possibly two – loans this month.

A left-sided defender, in the absence of long-term injury Colin Hamilton, and a defensive midfielder could be options.

But the recent performances of David Gold and Craig Slater in midfield may see them alter that transfer policy.

 

