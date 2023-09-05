Arbroath transfer window: Has summer recruitment helped Gayfield side find winning formula?

Arbroath have established themselves as a Championship club after staying in the league for five successive years.

Now, as they aim to solidify their place in Scotland’s top tier for a sixth year, they have shuffled the pack again.

It’s been another busy transfer window for Dick Campbell.

Nine new players have arrived at the Angus club since the summer to make way for eight departures.

Arbroath head of recruitment Barry Sellars gave Courier Sport an insight into the workings of his role last week.

And here we assess the comings and goings at Gayfield:

Arbroath transfer window: Ali Adams

At 31, this is Adams’ first real opportunity to make the breakthrough into senior football.

As back-up keeper to an almost ever-present Derek Gaston, Adams has shown during pre-season that he offers a different option.

Gaston has been outstanding over a number of years for Arbroath.

He is chasing the all-time clean sheet record so will be hard to dislodge from between the sticks.

Adams is a very capable shot-stopper but is also extremely confident with the ball at his feet.

His distribution is first class and the ex-Musselburgh Athletic keeper, is a very positive addition to the Arbroath squad following Cammy Gill’s summer switch to Montrose.

Aaron Steele

Ex-St Johnstone youngster Steele has enormous potential for growth.

At 21, he’s already almost clocked up 90 first team appearances and has made the step up from League Two side East Fife almost seamlessly.

Steele has been first pick at right-back and is tall, quick, aggressive and direct.

He also possesses a very useful long throw that could lead to goals for Arbroath in the future.

Steele has consistently turned in top displays for Arbroath.

He underlined his growth potential after he was terrorised by Queen’s Park star Dom Thomas on the second week of the season.

Steele studied his performance and upped it considerably as he faced Thomas again the following week – marking him out of the game.

Craig Slater

Slater arrived from rivals Forfar Athletic on a two-year deal.

Arbroath have had a lot of success in their transfer dealings with Forfar – most notably captain Tam O’Brien.

And midfielder Slater, who has played for Kilmarnock, Dundee United and Partick Thistle, has found his feet in recent weeks.

An early season injury sent him into the opening games lacking match fitness.

But he has turned in two high-energy displays in the back-to-back wins over Morton and Ayr United to prove his worth.

His tough-tackling and sharp passing game has allowed Michael McKenna the freedom to cause damage to teams further up the park.

Jess Norey

It’s been a slow start to Norey’s career at Arbroath.

The youngster won a deal after he impressed during a trial match with Brechin City.

His brothers made a 1,000-mile round trip from London to watch the midfielder star in that game.

But injury hampered his pre-season and he’s managed just 21 minutes as a substitute in a Viaplay Cup defeat to Forfar so far.

With a range of passing and tough-tackling, Norey, 21, was given a two-year deal with the intention of seeing if he could fulfil his potential.

Mark Stowe

The jet-heeled right winger adds a new dimension to the Arbroath attack.

Stowe, 24, netted a staggering 83 goals in two seasons for Linlithgow Rose to catch the eye of Dick Campbell.

Like Norey, he is untested at this level but Stowe has certainly looked the part when he has played for Arbroath.

He has made three starts and three sub appearances and his ability to take on players and ghost to the byline have helped Arbroath find someone to fill the huge void left by Bobby Linn.

It’s early days in Stowe’s Arbroath career but he has the hallmarks of a player who could offer the cutting edge that was sadly lacking last term.

Jermaine Hylton

Hylton, 30, is the only Arbroath summer signing on a short-term, six-month deal.

The ex-Motherwell and Ross County winger featured as a trialist in the pre-season defeat to Dundee.

That came after Hylton took an 18-month break from the game to welcome his first daughter, Aiko, into the world.

He proved his worth to earn a deal and the ex-Birmingham City youth star has shown flashes of real quality.

His unique passing style and direct running has made Arbroath’s attack far more dynamic than last term.

And, after netting his first goal in the 2-1 win over Ayr, Hylton’s confidence is soaring.

Leighton McIntosh

Leighton McIntosh was already a name known to Arbroath fans.

He had two, albeit short, previous spells at Gayfield and starred against them for Cove Rangers last term.

The one-time Dundee youngster signed a two-year deal after leaving Cove.

And his hard working style has quickly endeared him to the Arbroath fans with two goals in three starts – and three further sub appearances.

McIntosh is a further upgrade on the attacking options Arbroath had last term.

Jay Bird

Jay Bird is almost certainly the most natural finisher at Arbroath.

He makes the orthodox striker runs and he has a poacher’s instinct.

He’s quick, strong and technically sound and there’s a feeling there is more to come from the ex-MK Dons youngster. Much more.

Bird was injured in the win over Ayr on Saturday – after coming off early in the previous clash with Morton.

It’s, as yet, unclear how long he will be out for.

Kenan Dunnwald-Turan

Another player who caught Dick Campbell’s eye whilst on trial, German attacker Kenan Dunnwald-Turan signed a one-year deal in the summer.

Kenan took a while to settle but has thrived since being shifted over to left wing.

At 6ft 2, Turan, 27, offers a physical presence but he also has great close control.

He has been a key part of the wins over Morton and Ayr United, earning a place in the SPFL Team of the Week after his Cappielow display.

With one goal in three starts and six further appearances from the bench, Kenan told Courier Sport recently how much he loves living in Arbroath.

Any further transfer moves to come?

Arbroath’s transfer policy this term has altered.

They have shifted away from loan signings and every single member of their squad is on a permanent deal.

That said the only players who can now pen deals between now and January are free transfers and domestic loans.

It’s likely Arbroath will see to add one – quite possibly two – loans this month.

A left-sided defender, in the absence of long-term injury Colin Hamilton, and a defensive midfielder could be options.

But the recent performances of David Gold and Craig Slater in midfield may see them alter that transfer policy.