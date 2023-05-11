Cammy Gill praises both Arbroath and Montrose as he crosses the ‘great Angus divide’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cammy Gill discovered the ‘great Angus divide’ between Arbroath and Montrose is not so big after making the switch between the clubs.

Gill quit Lichties to join the Links Park side on a two-year deal after playing understudy to Derek Gaston for the last year.

But while he’s left Arbroath for their local rivals, Gill has been pleasantly surprised by the level of well-wishers from all quarters.

The popular keeper revealed that even Arbroath boss Dick Campbell recommended a move to Montrose – when Gill outlined his desire to play first team football.

And as he prepares to play under Dick’s son Ross, assistant manager at Montrose, Gill has no regrets about either move.

Loved my time at the club! Wish everyone all the best for the future👍🏼🧤 https://t.co/Wz7ejVraeQ — #1 GK Coach – Cammy Gill (@No1GKAcademy) May 10, 2023

“I have nothing but good things to say about my time at Arbroath,” said Gill.

“It was a brilliant opportunity to join a Championship side and I’ve made some great friends.

“I’ve had a fantastic time and been at one of the friendliest clubs you could imagine.

“I got to know every single person at the club on first name terms – from the chairman right through.

“I also had a good chat with Dick Campbell.

“He advised me that Montrose would be a good club for me to move to if I wanted game time.

MIGHTY MO SIGN GOALKEEPER GILL Montrose FC have agreed terms with Cammy Gill on a 2 year deal that will see the goalkeeper move from Angus neighbours Arbroath FC next month, joining the Links Park outfit until the summer of 2025. Full story: https://t.co/NesXAtcuWy pic.twitter.com/K8HNK9H11y — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) May 10, 2023

“Every single person I’ve spoken to about Montrose says the same thing.

“They say how professionally run the club is, how good the dressing room is and how ambitious they are.

“When you hear that it confirms you are doing the right thing.

“I’ll miss Arbroath and the people I’ve met there. There is a terrific togetherness in that changing room.

“The fans have also been absolutely fantastic. They didn’t see a lot of me but they made me feel really welcome.

“The clubs are rivals but in Angus there is a real respect between all the clubs.

“A lot of the players at Arbroath wanted Brechin City to gain promotion. It’s a very friendly rivalry.”

Cammy Gill praises Derek Gaston

Ex-Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath keeper Gill, 25, joined Arbroath in the summer keen to push Gaston for the No 1 spot.

But with Gaston having one of the best seasons of his career to keep Arbroath up, Gill felt he had to move on.

“Gats didn’t give me a yard,” said Gill.

“The only chances I got were when he was ill or injured but I never felt the need to complain.

“He’s a top quality keeper who made some incredible saves.

“He quite rightly won a lot of Player of the Year awards. I voted for him myself!

“I’ve learned a lot being alongside him and working with Rab Douglas. I hope he feels I pushed him on.

“The opportunity to play every week at Montrose is massive.

“I don’t know the aims and ambitions yet but they have done very well in recent years.

“I’d love to help them into the Championship.”