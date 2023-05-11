Cammy Gill praises both Arbroath and Montrose as he crosses the ‘great Angus divide’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cammy Gill praises both Arbroath and Montrose as he crosses the ‘great Angus divide’

Keeper Gill left a wealth of well-wishers behind as he made the move from Arbroath to Montrose earlier this week.

By Ewan Smith
Cammy Gill has moved from Arbroath to Montrose. Image: SNS
Cammy Gill has moved from Arbroath to Montrose. Image: SNS

Cammy Gill discovered the ‘great Angus divide’ between Arbroath and Montrose is not so big after making the switch between the clubs.

Gill quit Lichties to join the Links Park side on a two-year deal after playing understudy to Derek Gaston for the last year.

But while he’s left Arbroath for their local rivals, Gill has been pleasantly surprised by the level of well-wishers from all quarters.

The popular keeper revealed that even Arbroath boss Dick Campbell recommended a move to Montrose – when Gill outlined his desire to play first team football.

And as he prepares to play under Dick’s son Ross, assistant manager at Montrose, Gill has no regrets about either move.

“I have nothing but good things to say about my time at Arbroath,” said Gill.

“It was a brilliant opportunity to join a Championship side and I’ve made some great friends.

“I’ve had a fantastic time and been at one of the friendliest clubs you could imagine.

“I got to know every single person at the club on first name terms – from the chairman right through.

“I also had a good chat with Dick Campbell.

“He advised me that Montrose would be a good club for me to move to if I wanted game time.

“Every single person I’ve spoken to about Montrose says the same thing.

“They say how professionally run the club is, how good the dressing room is and how ambitious they are.

“When you hear that it confirms you are doing the right thing.

“I’ll miss Arbroath and the people I’ve met there. There is a terrific togetherness in that changing room.

“The fans have also been absolutely fantastic. They didn’t see a lot of me but they made me feel really welcome.

Cammy Gill played five times for Arbroath. Image: SNS

“The clubs are rivals but in Angus there is a real respect between all the clubs.

“A lot of the players at Arbroath wanted Brechin City to gain promotion. It’s a very friendly rivalry.”

Cammy Gill praises Derek Gaston

Ex-Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath keeper Gill, 25, joined Arbroath in the summer keen to push Gaston for the No 1 spot.

But with Gaston having one of the best seasons of his career to keep Arbroath up, Gill felt he had to move on.

“Gats didn’t give me a yard,” said Gill.

“The only chances I got were when he was ill or injured but I never felt the need to complain.

Cammy Gill was very impressed by Derek Gaston.. Image: SNS

“He’s a top quality keeper who made some incredible saves.

“He quite rightly won a lot of Player of the Year awards. I voted for him myself!

“I’ve learned a lot being alongside him and working with Rab Douglas. I hope he feels I pushed him on.

“The opportunity to play every week at Montrose is massive.

“I don’t know the aims and ambitions yet but they have done very well in recent years.

“I’d love to help them into the Championship.”

