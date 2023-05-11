Obituary: Graham Rylance of Perth: Taught music in Dundee and played with Acker Bilk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obituary: Graham Rylance of Perth: Taught music in Dundee and played with Acker Bilk

At the age of 45 he enrolled at Napier university in Edinburgh to achieve his life's goal of becoming a music teacher

By Chris Ferguson
Former musician and music teacher Graham Rylance.
Former musician and music teacher Graham Rylance.

Retired teacher Graham Rylance of Perth, a talented musician and artist, has died aged 96.

He was a self-taught musician who joined Perth Silver Band aged 14 and went on to play with some of the biggest names in showbusiness.

Graham had a long career as an engineering foreman before entering teaching in his mid 40s.

He was based at Kirkton High School, Dundee, but taught brass instruments at various schools in the city.

Played with the stars

Outside work he played with dance bands such as the Bill Wilkie Band, Murrayshall Dance Band, appeared with Acker Bilk and turned down a tour with Kenny Ball because it would have meant being away from his family.

Graham Finlay Rylance was born in Perth in April 1927 to Isabella Rylance of Scott Street and grew up with a stepsister and stepbrother.

He was educated at Kinnoull primary and Balhousie Boys’ secondary school before beginning work as apprentice engineer with Angus Garage in Perth in 1942.

After three years he was called up for National Service and served with The Black Watch in India before returning to his old job.

Graham Rylance in his Black Watch days.

Graham was then offered a post with the Cooperative garage in Feus Road where he worked his way up to become foreman engineer and remained there for 25 years.

At the age of 45 he enrolled at Napier university in Edinburgh to achieve his life’s goal of becoming a music teacher.

After he qualified he found employment in Dundee and from his base at Kirkton High travelled widely to give lessons in brass instruments.

Graham was also was very proud to conduct his senior schools concert band at the Caird Hall and during his teaching career was asked to produce a score for the BBC.

In his leisure time, Graham was a regular playing with dance bands at Perth City Hall, The Wheel Inn and venues in Dundee and across Scotland.

Military shows

He was also a long-serving member of The Black Watch TA, an honorary member of its Perth sergeants mess, and played at the military tattoo in Edinburgh, royal garden parties and military shows across the country.

After Graham retired at aged 65 he went back to his love of art and marquetry and had a large collection of paintings displayed in his home

He also took up calligraphy which led to his doing the calligraphy for weddings at Scone Palace, and also updating an ancient scroll for a local solicitors’ company.

Graham also did Sudoku every day, learned to use Facebook, taught himself to play the keyboard and, until the age of 93, was out entertaining at Bathgate Court Sheltered Housing in Cupar and Elmwood College.

Bowler

He was a member of Perth Probus Club, played bowls for many years with Darnhall Bowling Club then when it closed he joined Bankfoot Bowling Club where he and his wife Margaret enjoyed biannual trips to Newcastle.

Graham had married Margaret in June 1949 and they had three daughters, Jennifer, Linda and June and two sons, Russell and Graham. He had 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Four years ago, Graham and Margaret celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary at Glamis with family and friends.

