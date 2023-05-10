Montrose sign keeper Cammy Gill from Angus rivals Arbroath as Stewart Petrie continues summer rebuild

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose have swooped to sign keeper Cammy Gill from Angus rivals Arbroath as Stewart Petrie continues his summer rebuild.

Gill, 25, has agreed a two-year pre-contract with Montrose after spending the season as Derek Gaston’s back-up at Lichties.

Gaston scooped a host of the club’s Player of the Year awards and was widely regarded as one of the best keepers in the Championship.

Gaston restricted Gill to just five Arbroath appearances, the last coming in a 2-0 Scottish Cup defeat to Motherwell.

Despite his limited game time, he impressed at Gayfield and has plumped for a switch to neighbours Montrose.

The ex-Dunfermline ace is highly-rated as a keeper with real potential.

Gill will hope to claim the number 1 spot at Montrose, with youngster Ross Matthews also vying for a start.

Cammy Gill keen to make impact at Montrose

Matthews penned a new two-year deal earlier this week.

And Montrose are hopeful Gill can make an impact next term, as they seek to fill the void left by departed St Johnstone loan star Ross Sinclair.

“We are so pleased that Cammy has agreed to join us,” Montrose assistant boss Ross Campbell told the club’s website.

“He comes with a high pedigree and will be a great addition to our squad.

“For various reasons, our goalkeeping situation last season was far from ideal. This will hopefully go a long way towards improving that.”

Gill added: “I’m really excited to sign for a club that a lot of people I know have spoken highly of.

“When I first spoke to the gaffer, I really liked the sound of his plans and the set-up looks great.”

Gill becomes Montrose’s third close season signing.

Ali Shrive joined last week from Heriot-Watt University with Ryan Williamson set to arrive from Falkirk after the conclusion of their Championship play-off bid.