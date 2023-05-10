Montrose sign keeper Cammy Gill from Angus rivals Arbroath as Stewart Petrie continues summer rebuild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Montrose sign keeper Cammy Gill from Angus rivals Arbroath as Stewart Petrie continues summer rebuild

Gill, 25, will join the Links Park side on a two-year deal after the expiry of his current deal at Gayfield.

By Ewan Smith
Cammy Gill has joined Montrose.
Cammy Gill has joined Montrose. Image: SNS

Montrose have swooped to sign keeper Cammy Gill from Angus rivals Arbroath as Stewart Petrie continues his summer rebuild.

Gill, 25, has agreed a two-year pre-contract with Montrose after spending the season as Derek Gaston’s back-up at Lichties.

Gaston scooped a host of the club’s Player of the Year awards and was widely regarded as one of the best keepers in the Championship.

Gaston restricted Gill to just five Arbroath appearances, the last coming in a 2-0 Scottish Cup defeat to Motherwell.

Despite his limited game time, he impressed at Gayfield and has plumped for a switch to neighbours Montrose.

The ex-Dunfermline ace is highly-rated as a keeper with real potential.

Gill will hope to claim the number 1 spot at Montrose, with youngster Ross Matthews also vying for a start.

Cammy Gill keen to make impact at Montrose

Matthews penned a new two-year deal earlier this week.

And Montrose are hopeful Gill can make an impact next term, as they seek to fill the void left by departed St Johnstone loan star Ross Sinclair.

Cammy Gill starring for Arbroath against Motherwell last season. Image: SNS

“We are so pleased that Cammy has agreed to join us,” Montrose assistant boss Ross Campbell told the club’s website.

“He comes with a high pedigree and will be a great addition to our squad.

“For various reasons, our goalkeeping situation last season was far from ideal. This will hopefully go a long way towards improving that.”

Gill added: “I’m really excited to sign for a club that a lot of people I know have spoken highly of.

Montrose assistant Ross Campbell. Image: SNS
Ross Campbell has tipped Ali Shrive to shine at Montrose. Image: SNS

“When I first spoke to the gaffer, I really liked the sound of his plans and the set-up looks great.”

Gill becomes Montrose’s third close season signing.

Ali Shrive joined last week from Heriot-Watt University with Ryan Williamson set to arrive from Falkirk after the conclusion of their Championship play-off bid.

