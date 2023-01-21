Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Angus side crash out of Scottish Cup to Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath showed incredible community spirit to get their Scottish Cup clash with Motherwell on – but couldn’t match it with a win.

The Angus side won the hearts and minds of the country with their spirited efforts in clearing the Gayfield pitch.

But a double from Mikael Mandron was enough to end Arbroath’s cup dream for another season in a 2-0 Motherwell win.

Arbroath v Motherwell Key moments

All the talk in the build-up to this game centred around the incredible efforts of the volunteers in Arbroath to ensure the game went ahead.

The big freeze saw several games called off this week – including Dundee’s clash with Dunfermline and Dundee United’s trip to Livingston.

And Arbroath left nothing to pass, calling on an army of locals to put down covers on Sunday.

Around 60 volunteers returned on Saturday morning to lift covers and sandbags and Arbroath groundsman Pete Clarke proudly declared the game ON.

🇱🇻 💪 Incredibly proud of my club @ArbroathFC & amazing community spirit in our town. Terrific effort to get the game v @MotherwellFC ON. If you haven’t got a ticket & fancy watching a game of fitba then get down to Gayfield to support the Lichties. 🎟️ https://t.co/UClu13bzaH pic.twitter.com/qrXIRDSjNe — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) January 21, 2023

It over to the Lichties players to play their part.

An impressive 4,145 crowd packed into Gayfield and Arbroath started well.

Tam O’Brien met a Yasin Ben El-Mhanni corner but his effort deflected over.

But the visitors took the lead in 26 minutes as former Dundee United star Blair Spittal slipped in Stuart McKinstry and his lay-off gave Mandron an easy tap-in.

Arbroath had a decent penalty shout turned down on 34 minutes.

Sean Adarkwa fell in the box under the challenge of Shane Blaney but referee Willie Collum waved away appeals.

Motherwell had their own spot-kick denial moments later as Cammy Gill came out to block Spittal.

Again, Collum refused and after Adarkwa curled a 20 yard effort wide, the Angus side went in 1-0 down at the break.

Gill then made an impressive double save to deny Stuart McKinstry.

But while Arbroath showed impressive battling qualities, they strugged to create at the other end.

And Mandron’s late strike clinched the win for Well.

Arbroath player ratings

Arbroath: Gill 7, Stewart 6, Hamilton 6, Little 3 (Gold 6), O’Brien 7, Bitsindou 6, Balde 7, El-Mhanni 6 (Linn 5), McKenna 6, Adarkwa 8, Dow 6 (Hilson 4). Subs: Gaston, Douglas, Gold, Hoti, Allan. Booked: Balde.

Arbroath star man v Motherwell

Sean Adarkwa looks like he could be the answer to Arbroath’s striking problems.

He was a constant menace to the Motherwell defence with some superb hold-up play.

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell’s men hadn’t tasted victory at home in since a 1-0 win over Hamilton on October 22nd.

But they were facing a Motherwell side who had, similarly, gone without victory since October.

Campbell made two changes from the team that started against Ayr United with Cammy Gill and Scott Bitsindou coming in for Derek Gaston and David Gold.

Campbell, consigned to the stands after his red card at Ayr, was forced into an early change with David Gold coming on for the injured Ricky Little.

He shuffled his pack by bringing on Bobby Linn and Dale Hilson but couldn’t find the killer instinct.

Campbell will be pleased with the attitude and commitment of his side but, ultimately, they fell short.

Man in the middle

Willie Collum took charge of this game and had two penalty claims to deal with in the first half.

There was an argument for giving both but Collum elected against them and with no VAR, there was no right of appeal.