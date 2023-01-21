Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Angus side crash out of Scottish Cup to Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Angus side crash out of Scottish Cup to Motherwell

By Ewan Smith
January 21 2023, 4.56pm
Arbroath keeper Cammy Gill blocks a Mikael Mandron effort against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Arbroath keeper Cammy Gill blocks a Mikael Mandron effort against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Arbroath showed incredible community spirit to get their Scottish Cup clash with Motherwell on – but couldn’t match it with a win.

The Angus side won the hearts and minds of the country with their spirited efforts in clearing the Gayfield pitch.

But a double from Mikael Mandron was enough to end Arbroath’s cup dream for another season in a 2-0 Motherwell win.

Arbroath v Motherwell Key moments

All the talk in the build-up to this game centred around the incredible efforts of the volunteers in Arbroath to ensure the game went ahead.

The big freeze saw several games called off this week – including Dundee’s clash with Dunfermline and Dundee United’s trip to Livingston.

And Arbroath left nothing to pass, calling on an army of locals to put down covers on Sunday.

Around 60 volunteers returned on Saturday morning to lift covers and sandbags and Arbroath groundsman Pete Clarke proudly declared the game ON.

It over to the Lichties players to play their part.

An impressive 4,145 crowd packed into Gayfield and Arbroath started well.

Tam O’Brien met a Yasin Ben El-Mhanni corner but his effort deflected over.

But the visitors took the lead in 26 minutes as former Dundee United star Blair Spittal slipped in Stuart McKinstry and his lay-off gave Mandron an easy tap-in.

Arbroath had a decent penalty shout turned down on 34 minutes.

Mikael Mandron celebrates his opening goal for Motherwell at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Sean Adarkwa fell in the box under the challenge of Shane Blaney but referee Willie Collum waved away appeals.

Motherwell had their own spot-kick denial moments later as Cammy Gill came out to block Spittal.

Again, Collum refused and after Adarkwa curled a 20 yard effort wide, the Angus side went in 1-0 down at the break.

Gill then made an impressive double save to deny Stuart McKinstry.

But while Arbroath showed impressive battling qualities, they strugged to create at the other end.

And Mandron’s late strike clinched the win for Well.

Arbroath player ratings

Arbroath: Gill 7, Stewart 6, Hamilton 6, Little 3 (Gold 6), O’Brien 7, Bitsindou 6, Balde 7, El-Mhanni 6 (Linn 5), McKenna 6, Adarkwa 8, Dow 6 (Hilson 4). Subs: Gaston, Douglas, Gold, Hoti, Allan. Booked: Balde.

Arbroath star man v Motherwell

Sean Adarkwa turned in an impressive display for Dick Campbell’s side. Image: David Young / Shutterstock

Sean Adarkwa looks like he could be the answer to Arbroath’s striking problems.

He was a constant menace to the Motherwell defence with some superb hold-up play.

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell’s men hadn’t tasted victory at home in since a 1-0 win over Hamilton on October 22nd.

But they were facing a Motherwell side who had, similarly, gone without victory since October.

Campbell made two changes from the team that started against Ayr United with Cammy Gill and Scott Bitsindou coming in for Derek Gaston and David Gold.

Dick Campbell will be pleased with the commitment Arbroath showed against Motherwell. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.

Campbell, consigned to the stands after his red card at Ayr, was forced into an early change with David Gold coming on for the injured Ricky Little.

He shuffled his pack by bringing on Bobby Linn and Dale Hilson but couldn’t find the killer instinct.

Campbell will be pleased with the attitude and commitment of his side but, ultimately, they fell short.

Man in the middle

Willie Collum took charge of Arbroath v Motherwell. Image: SNS

Willie Collum took charge of this game and had two penalty claims to deal with in the first half.

There was an argument for giving both but Collum elected against them and with no VAR, there was no right of appeal.

Tags

Conversation

