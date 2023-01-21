Dundee United verdict as Tangerines overcome early wobble to navigate University challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United overcame their University challenge.

However, the stoic students of Stirling departed Tannadice with pass marks.

Aziz Behich notched the opener against the University of Stirling on the cusp of half-time; a hammer-blow for the Lowland League outfit who had more than held their own.

With nerves assuaged and visiting legs wobbling, Jamie McGrath and Glenn Middleton found the net after the break to add gloss to the scoreline and send United into the last-16.

Key moments

The visiting students eschewed any notion of a cake-walk for United with just three minutes on the clock, with McGrath robbed in midfield before Cammy McKinley fed Jason Jarvis. The former Falkirk kid’s low effort was held by Birighitti.

If that was a warning shot, it was barely heeded by the lethargic Terrors.

Tomas Gilmour was required to clear a shot off the line following a Dylan Levitt corner, while Rory MacLeod — one of few pass-marks in mint green in the first half — fizzed a low drive just wide.

UoS, meanwhile, howled for a penalty when James Stokes hit the deck under a challenge from Behich. Referee Chris Graham was unmoved.

Nevertheless, it added to a sense of foreboding and nervousness among a sparse Tannadice home crowd.

37' // An injury break prompts something of a summit of those in mint. Sums up the half. Mulgrew and Fletcher leading the gesticulation. United 0-0 UoS pic.twitter.com/udsSWbvKUt — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) January 21, 2023

But United claimed the opener on the stroke of half-time when a deep McGrath delivery found the head of Steven Fletcher. The veteran’s knock-down was perfect for Behich to swivel and lash a super finish into the roof of the net.

MacLeod flashed a header wide after the break, while McGrath passed up a wonderful chance to double the hosts’ lead following an incisive through-ball by Levitt.

With United upping the tempo, Ben Fry made a super low stop to thwart Charlie Mulgrew’s towering header from a McGrath corner-kick.

The Terrors put the game to bed with a rare moment of true quality in the contest, courtesy of McGrath’s wonderful overhead-kick beating Fry.

UoS understandably tired in the closing stages and Middleton made it three with a fine chip over the onrushing Fry, continuing his personal hot-streak.

Star man: Aziz Behich

Few players truly stood out.

McGrath played a part in two of the three goals — a pre-assist for the opener and scoring the second — and MacLeod was bright.

However, Behich turned in a solid showing on the left wing and provided a persistent attacking threat.

His outstanding high finish prior to the interval was pivotal in assuaging the creeping sense of worry about a burgeoning shock.

Player ratings

Dundee United (3-4-1-2): Birighitti 6; Smith 6, Mulgrew 6, Graham 5; Freeman 5 (Niskanen 73, 3), Levitt 6, Sibbald 6 (Harkes 82), Behich 7; McGrath 6 (Pawlett 69, 4); MacLeod 7 (Middleton 69, 5), Fletcher 6 (Cudjoe 73, 4). Subs not used: Newman, McMann, Edwards, Watt.

Manager under the microscope

Liam Fox showed the visitors plenty of respect.

Mulgrew, Ross Graham and MacLeod came into the side — all Premiership talents — and Dylan Levitt’s return only strengthens United.

MacLeod’s selection was positive and the 16-year-old was decent.

For all Fox guaranteed they would treat UoS “like Celtic or Rangers”, if they play with the same lack of pace shown in the first-half then the Hoops will have a field day.

However, he rung the changes in the closing stages and, with United’s superior fitness proving key, Fox will simply be relieved to secure progress; ultimately all that matters.