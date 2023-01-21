Man and woman injured during St Andrews disturbance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating a disturbance in St Andrews after a man and woman were left injured.

Officers were called to South Street in the Fife town at around 10.30pm on Friday following reports of a disturbance.

A man, who is understood to be in his 70s, and woman in her early 20s were left injured following the incident but did not require hospitalisation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.25pm on Friday, 20 January, police were called to a report of a disturbance in South Street, St Andrews.

“Officers attended. A man and a woman were injured during the incident, however they did not require medical treatment.

“Police enquiries are ongoing into the disturbance.”