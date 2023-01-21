Jamie McGrath on why he’d be the last Dundee United star to underestimate University of Stirling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie McGrath is adamant he would never underestimate University footballers — because he used to BE one.

McGrath, 26, studied for a degree in Business Management at Maynooth University while playing for St Patrick’s Athletic as a fresh-faced youngster.

With the League of Ireland operating a summer schedule, his scholarship allowed him to turn out for the Uni team in the winter months — and he insists there was plenty of talent on show.

McGrath’s men enjoyed regular tussles with University College Dublin, who play in the top-flight, and reached a couple of finals.

Some of his teammates — Paul Rooney and Darragh Markey get a name-check — have gone on to play senior football in Ireland and England.

So, the Dundee United ace is expecting a battle when the University of Stirling visit Tannadice this afternoon.

“Thinking back to my Uni days, we had a very good team,” said McGrath. “I was full-time in the League of Ireland with St Pat’s — but it was a summer league.

“In the winter, as part of my scholarship, I had to play with the Uni team. I had a good few games with them.

“We got to a lot of finals and, although we didn’t win anything anything, a few boys went on to play in the League of Ireland and in England.

“We had a lot of players playing under-19 in the League of Ireland.

“So I know Saturday won’t be a walk in the park. They are going to be a fit side and, after focusing on one or two of their players, they have some danger-men as well.”

He added: “The (League of Ireland) season ended in November and we had exams near the end of December, so there was a fine balance between having a few nights out and studying for exams!

“I suppose I experienced a bit of college life — but not to the extent of some!”

Patterns

Stirling Uni are just three points off the summit of the Lowland League; a division boasting some comparatively big budgets and the cream of Celtic and Rangers’ academy talents.

They also claimed an SPFL scalp in the previous round, seeing off Albion Rovers 1-0.

“We are not going to expect it to be easy,” he added. “We will need to work on our patterns, like we do in training every week, and try to open them up.

“Looking at (footage of) them, they like to press high — but I don’t know how they will approach it against us.

“Whatever challenge presents itself, it is up to us to break them down, keep a clean sheet and progress.”