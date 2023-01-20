University of Stirling find unlikely ally in Scottish Cup mission as ex Dundee United hero plays Tannadice spy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
University of Stirling find unlikely ally in Scottish Cup mission as ex Dundee United hero plays Tannadice spy

By Alan Temple
January 20 2023, 10.28am Updated: January 20 2023, 12.56pm
Stirling Uni skipper James Berry. Image: SNS
Stirling Uni skipper James Berry. Image: SNS

Leave the preconceptions and punchlines at the door.

The notion of a rag-tag band of bleary-eyed students, still recovering from the previous night’s festivities; boots in carrier bags. There’s a certain romance to that tableau, particularly for those reliving their own “glory days” many moons ago.

However, that fanciful fiction could not be further from the truth of the University of Stirling.

By the time the final ball is kicked this season, Chris Geddes’ industrious charges will have participated in EIGHT different competitions.

Just this Wednesday — when the reader might reasonably assume all focus would be on a historic trip to Tannadice — Stirling Uni were sealing their second successive BUCS (British Universities and Colleges Sport) Premier North title with a 3-3 draw in Durham.

The others, for those keeping track, are the Scottish Cup, Lowland League, Lowland League Cup, South Challenge Cup, East of Scotland qualifying Cup, The BUCS knockout phase and Queen’s Park Shield.

Stirling Uni’s first-team will play in the region of 70 games this season, depending on success. Boss Geddes, who also oversees the under-20s, will take charge of more than 100 fixtures.

Stirling University captain James Berry. Image: George Vekic

“It’s absolutely mental,” laughs club captain James Berry, formerly of Raith Rovers. “We played 63 games in total last year and we are well on course to beat that this season.

“We don’t have a huge squad so most of the boys play every game. I’ve only missed two games this season and, like a lot of the other boys, it’s basically Wednesday-Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday for a whole season.”

“Ridiculous”

So much for the tiresome cliché of the slothful student.

Berry, in his his final year of a sports business degree, is juggling that fixture congestion with exams and ongoing work on his dissertation. Shackling Dylan Levitt sounds a doddle, by contrast.

But he would have it no other way.

“I was half-way through my last year at Raith and there were other options I could have pursued,” recalls Berry. “It was my mum who told me I should apply for Stirling University. She had looked into the scholarship option.

“Chris (Geddes, manager) got in touch and it snowballed from there.

“I don’t think young players know too much about the opportunities here, which is a shame. You could speak to everyone who graduates from here — they will say it’s the best four years they have in football.

“You meet friends for life, you get a degree at the end and you get to play a RIDICULOUS amount of football! There’s nowhere else in the country that offers that chance to young players.”

Attention

And the standard is not to be underestimated.

Stirling Uni are punching above their weight in the Lowland League, just three points off the summit and a potential crack at promotion to the SPFL — an achievement that would be truly staggering.

Not only are they up against big-spenders like Open Goal Broomhill and the cream of Celtic and Rangers’ academy, but must contend with a yearly churn of players as their top talents graduate and depart.

Boss Chris Geddes. Image: SNS

“Due to people graduating, the truth is we never quite know how good we’ll be at the start of any season,” confesses Berry. “I saw one prediction that we’d finish 14th this year — so you just use all these challenges as motivation.

The Scottish Cup tie will rightly get a lot of attention, but even how well we are doing in the Lowland League this season has surprised a lot of people and crowds have gone up.”

You can say that again.

Around 1,000 spectators will be roaring on the student underdogs at Tannadice on Saturday.

Should Stirling Uni achieve the unthinkable and emerge victorious, it would go down as one of the biggest upsets since the inception of the world’s oldest cup competition.

That is no exaggeration.

Easton’s expert advice

And they can call upon the expertise of Craig Easton, the former United favourite who coached Berry at Raith Rovers and is a regular on the Tannadice gantry for BBC Sportsound. Not a bad brain to pick.

Berry’s old Rovers coach Craig Easton

“Easty has been in touch and offered to give us some pointers ahead of the game,” smiled Berry. “Though I’m not sure I should say that. I know how highly thought of he is by the United fans and I wouldn’t want to ruin that!

“He was amazing for me. If you ask any of the boys who were at Raith at that time, they loved him. His enthusiasm was infectious.

“Even silly things like doing yoga with the boys, as well as the energy of the sessions; it was second to none. He helped me a lot.

“I grew up Rovers fan — and it’s easy to get caught up in playing for the club. There’s a lot of emotional connections there. You can beat yourself up when things don’t go too well. Easty helped to make sure I always kept that enthusiasm and enjoyed my football.”

