PODCAST: Dundee United season review special with Craig Easton, Ryan Edwards and Jim Spence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are back in Europe.

It hasn’t always been pretty, but rookie boss Tam Courts got the job done and the Arabs can dust off their passports for the first time in a decade.

Our Dundee United reporter Alan Temple helms a look back at the 2021/22 campaign — from Courts’ contentious appointment to the incredible scenes in Dingwall — in the company of former Terrors midfielder Craig Easton and Courier Sport columnist Jim Spence.

We also have an exclusive interview with Ryan Edwards as the Tannadice skipper gives his thoughts on the past 12 months.

Listen below at Podbean –

Or listen and subscribe at one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Apple Podcasts