‘Use it or lose it’: Eastern Primary parents step up efforts to save crossing patroller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

‘Use it or lose it’: Eastern Primary parents step up efforts to save crossing patroller

By Laura Devlin
May 20 2022, 3.00pm Updated: May 20 2022, 3.06pm
Eastern Primary School's parent council has launched a campaign encouraging locals to make use of the crossing patrol point at Church Street in a bid to save it from being decommissioned.
Eastern Primary School's parent council has launched a campaign encouraging locals to make use of the crossing patrol point at Church Street in a bid to save it from being decommissioned.

A Broughty Ferry parent council is urging people to use a school crossing patrol point as fears grow it could be removed.

Eastern Primary School’s parent council has launched a campaign encouraging locals to make use of the crossing patrol point at Church Street in a bid to save it.

The crossing point had been at risk of being decommissioned last year, but concerned parents highlighted numerous occasions where children in the area have narrowly avoided being hit by cars.

Dundee City Council eventually put the process on hold after the parent council launched a petition against the crossing’s removal.

Now, a review into the point is due to take place before the end of the month and local parents are keen to see footfall increase at the crossing so that it can remain in place.

The Church Street crossing that parents are being encouraged to use.

‘Use it or lose it’ campaign

The ‘use it or lose it’ campaign is the brainchild of the Eastern Primary School’s parent council and secretary Sharon Robertson hopes it will be enough to encourage families to use the crossing.

She said: “It’s an awareness thing to try and increase the footfall because we are still falling a wee bit short.

“The council said they have a required number for the footfall but they haven’t stated it. They know what they need to keep the position there and they can’t justify keeping it if it’s not being used to its full potential.”

Use it or lose it, she said, is a direct and simple message to families to get them using the crossing.

“At the end of the day, it will be our kids that suffer if it gets removed.”

The campaign poster designed by the parent council.

More important than ever

For Sharon, the Church Street crossing has grown in importance in recent weeks due to other crossing patrollers being lost nearby.

She added: “If they do take it away then it’s going to be really difficult to put up a fight to get it recommissioned.

“It’s even more important than ever because at the minute there is a vacant position on the other side as well on Camperdown Street.

“We’ve not had a lollipop man there for a few weeks because the previous one gave up his position and they haven’t been able to fill it.

“So at the moment (the Church Street crossing) is the only one for the whole school.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are continuing to work with the Parent Council on the matter.”

Eastern Primary crossing patroller granted reprieve after parents’ petition

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier