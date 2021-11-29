Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It’s about the safety of children’: Parents launch petition to save Eastern Primary crossing patroller

By Laura Devlin
November 29 2021, 6.00pm Updated: November 29 2021, 7.43pm
Councillor Craig Duncan, Sharon Robertson and Jim Cochrane are all backing the petition.

The parent council at Eastern Primary School has launched a petition urging the council to keep the local school crossing patroller.

Dundee City Council is considering having the Church Street crossing permanently removed from the school crossing patrol list and is consulting parents.

Concerned parents of pupils at the Broughty Ferry school say there have been numerous occasions where children in the area have narrowly avoided being hit by cars.

“There have been near misses”

Sharon Robertson, secretary of the Eastern Primary parent council, is one of those opposing the council’s plan to decommission the patroller.

She said: “The petition is about the safety of the children.

“There’ve been near misses down on Queen Street and up here in the last few weeks. Last week a parent came to me directly saying a car had come through when the patroller was there.

“If that happens when there’s a crossing patroller – and also lights – what would happen if that patroller got removed? It increases the risk.”

The school had been without a crossing patroller at Church Street since the beginning of the school year due to Tayside Contracts struggling to fill the post.

The crossing patroller at Eastern Primary School.

Coverage at the crossing was eventually restored earlier this month but fellow parent council member Hilary Armstrong said the absence of a patroller meant younger pupils faced an increase danger when walking to school.

She said: “It’s a high traffic area and it’s a very busy crossing, the school crosser does a fantastic job.

“The difficulty is when there is no crosser people will park on the zig zag and double yellow lines so there are no sight lines for the children to cross. It makes it more dangerous.

“My little boy is in primary five and he can walk to school alone but it’s not safe without a crossing patroller.

“The patroller is about keeping children safe and there is no price on that.”

Grove Academy concerns

Proposals to remove the crossing patroller at Eastern Primary have also concerned members of Grove Academy’s parent council, with the secondary school neighbouring the primary school.

Jim Cochrane, safety representative on the Grove parent council, said: “Both sets of pupils could be in danger.

“It’s a busy junction and it’s a concern for the safety of the kids (if the patroller was removed).”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “Consultation is still ongoing and we are asking the views of families. No decision has been made.”

