Danny Mullen v Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings: What the Opta stats tell us about Dundee’s win over Motherwell

It has been a long time since Dundee fans have been able to bask in the glow of a three-goal cushion in the Premiership.

Almost three years ago to the week, Kenny Miller notched a hat-trick in a 4-0 trouncing of Hamilton.

Before that it was December 2017 as Neil McCann’s side dispatched Partick Thistle at Dens Park by three goals to nil.

The weekend performance from James McPake’s men turned a tough fixture against Motherwell into a comfortable victory.

Danny Mullen showed he’s the main man up front right now while Luke McCowan continues to grow with confidence week-to-week.

But what are the stats behind Dundee’s best performance of the season?

Mullen v Griffiths/Cummings

Despite him putting in a good shift against Celtic in the club’s last outing, sticking with Mullen over Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings was a big call from McPake.

The latter pair have the type of pedigree most strikers would envy, with goals coming out of their ears and international caps in their closets.

But Mullen got the nod and repaid his manager’s faith in spades with a superb performance – one that matched his play-off final showing certainly.

Against Motherwell, Mullen led the stats columns for shots (3), shots on target (2) and touches inside the opposing box (7) – everything you want from your striker.

On top of that, though, the 26-year-old was involved in almost double the duels (both ground and aerial) than any other dark blue.

He may only have won nine of 34 in total and just one aerial duel of 19 but Mullen was involved in everything all around the pitch.

And comparing him to his rivals across the season, the former Livingston and St Mirren man boasts the best minutes to goal ratio of the three.

Most impressively from the table below, Mullen has won more duels than the other two despite spending significantly less time on the pitch.

For a team in Dundee’s situation, a striker who can battle as much as Mullen but also add goals is invaluable.

Luke McCowan

Winger McCowan is really coming into his own in dark blue.

So far, when the 23-year-old scores, Dundee win. That’s three goals and three victories.

His performance against Motherwell, though, set the tone for his side.

Half of Dundee’s attacks came down the left flank and only Charlie Adam (29) had more passes in the final third than McCowan (19). Motherwell’s Callum Slattery split those two with 20.

More important than any stat, however, was the opening goal; taken with composure when others might have slashed at it.

McCowan also added an assist on 26 minutes.

Defence

Saturday was Dundee’s third league clean sheet of the season and their second in three matches.

With Lee Ashcroft expected to miss the midweek clash with St Johnstone, there is concern over Dundee’s ability to keep Saints out.

His replacement Liam Fontaine, though, featured for just 36 minutes but made more clearances than any other player on the pitch (7).

He also won as many headed duels (4) as both Ashcroft and Ryan Sweeney.