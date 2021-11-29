Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Danny Mullen v Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings: What the Opta stats tell us about Dundee’s win over Motherwell

By George Cran
November 29 2021, 6.00pm
Dundee Stars Danny Mullen and Luke McCowan made a big impact against Motherwell - and Opta's stats tell the story
It has been a long time since Dundee fans have been able to bask in the glow of a three-goal cushion in the Premiership.

Almost three years ago to the week, Kenny Miller notched a hat-trick in a 4-0 trouncing of Hamilton.

Before that it was December 2017 as Neil McCann’s side dispatched Partick Thistle at Dens Park by three goals to nil.

The weekend performance from James McPake’s men turned a tough fixture against Motherwell into a comfortable victory.

Danny Mullen showed he’s the main man up front right now while Luke McCowan continues to grow with confidence week-to-week.

But what are the stats behind Dundee’s best performance of the season?

Mullen v Griffiths/Cummings

Despite him putting in a good shift against Celtic in the club’s last outing, sticking with Mullen over Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings was a big call from McPake.

The latter pair have the type of pedigree most strikers would envy, with goals coming out of their ears and international caps in their closets.

But Mullen got the nod and repaid his manager’s faith in spades with a superb performance – one that matched his play-off final showing certainly.

Against Motherwell, Mullen led the stats columns for shots (3), shots on target (2) and touches inside the opposing box (7) – everything you want from your striker.

On top of that, though, the 26-year-old was involved in almost double the duels (both ground and aerial) than any other dark blue.

Dundee striker Danny Mullen’s heatmap against Motherwell.

He may only have won nine of 34 in total and just one aerial duel of 19 but Mullen was involved in everything all around the pitch.

And comparing him to his rivals across the season, the former Livingston and St Mirren man boasts the best minutes to goal ratio of the three.

Most impressively from the table below, Mullen has won more duels than the other two despite spending significantly less time on the pitch.

For a team in Dundee’s situation, a striker who can battle as much as Mullen but also add goals is invaluable.

Luke McCowan

Winger McCowan is really coming into his own in dark blue.

So far, when the 23-year-old scores, Dundee win. That’s three goals and three victories.

His performance against Motherwell, though, set the tone for his side.

Half of Dundee’s attacks came down the left flank and only Charlie Adam (29) had more passes in the final third than McCowan (19). Motherwell’s Callum Slattery split those two with 20.

Attacking thirds for Dundee v Motherwell. Courtesy of Stats Perform.

More important than any stat, however, was the opening goal; taken with composure when others might have slashed at it.

McCowan also added an assist on 26 minutes.

Defence

Saturday was Dundee’s third league clean sheet of the season and their second in three matches.

With Lee Ashcroft expected to miss the midweek clash with St Johnstone, there is concern over Dundee’s ability to keep Saints out.

His replacement Liam Fontaine, though, featured for just 36 minutes but made more clearances than any other player on the pitch (7).

He also won as many headed duels (4) as both Ashcroft and Ryan Sweeney.

