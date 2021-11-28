Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 talking points from Dundee’s dominant display against Motherwell

By George Cran
November 28 2021, 12.00pm Updated: November 28 2021, 2.09pm
Charlie Adam, Danny Mullen and Lee Ashcroft against Motherwell.
Charlie Adam, Danny Mullen and Lee Ashcroft against Motherwell.

Dundee showed no signs of rustiness after their impromptu mid-season break as they swept aside Motherwell at Dens Park.

It was the Dark Blues’ most complete performance since their return to the Premiership with goals from Luke McCowan, Danny Mullen and Ryan Sweeney earning a 3-0 victory.

That may not have moved them out of the relegation play-off spot but the three points sent them to within a victory of seventh-placed St Mirren.

On the day the Dens Park club said goodbye to one of the all-time greats in Doug Cowie, what can we take from the dominant display?

A minute’s silence for Doug Cowie before the game.

Charlie Adam

Skipper Adam was at the heart of everything good coming from the Dark Blues.

The previous meeting between the sides saw the 35-year-old pick up an injury that kept him out for five games – in that time Dundee earned just one point and only hit the net on one occasion.

Though he said in the run-up to the game breaks are no good to him at this stage of his career, Adam was back to his best after the three-week lay-off.

Adam challenges Jordan Roberts.

He may not have scored or made a direct assist but Adam played a key role on all three goals.

The first finding McCowan with a fine pass to set off the move, the second faking to shoot and finding McCowan again via Mullen.

Then for the third he chose not to shoot from the free-kick, instead lifting the ball in for Lee Ashcroft to knock across goal for Sweeney to finish off.

A captain’s performance.

Danny Mullen

Leaving Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings on the bench for Mullen will have been questioned in some quarters.

There won’t be any questions after that performance, however.

Right up there with the best of his displays in dark blue, Mullen dominated the Motherwell backline.

The 26-year-old returned to action as Dundee beat Aberdeen last month and it’s no coincidence the team’s fortunes have improved since.

Two goals in his last two outings, that central striking spot is Mullen’s to lose, despite the quality waiting in the wings.

Lee Ashcroft

For the whole of 2021, Ashcroft has been the key member of the Dundee defence.

And in the Premiership he’s topped the league charts for blocks, aerial challenges won and sat second for clearances (numbers below from before the recent international break).

Also a major threat in opposing penalty areas, any Ashcroft absence will leave a huge hole in the Dundee side.

Unfortunately he pulled up in the second half with the game already won at 3-0.

The extent of the injury is yet to be known but it’s likely he will be missing for the key games to come.

And a big miss he will be.

Form

Despite that disaster at home to Ross County in the middle, Dundee now have three wins from their last six matches.

More recently it is two victories from their last three with clean sheets in both successes over St Mirren and Motherwell.

In the first round of fixtures, James McPake’s side picked up just seven points – after only three games of the second, they have earned six already.

Now they have the opportunity to move up the table on Wednesday with St Johnstone in town.

 

Dundee’s win over Motherwell was ‘fitting tribute’ to club legend Doug Cowie says boss James McPake