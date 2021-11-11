349 goals between them won’t stop Dundee frontman Danny Mullen relishing competition from Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings for Dens Park striking spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
349 goals between them won’t stop Dundee frontman Danny Mullen relishing competition from Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings for Dens Park striking spot

By George Cran
November 11 2021, 8.00am
Danny Mullen faces competition for his place from Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings.
Dundee frontman Danny Mullen isn’t worried about competition from international strikers at Dens Park – in fact, he relishes it.

The 26-year-old has sat out a large part of the season so far through injury.

While on the sidelines, the Dark Blues added one of the Premiership’s top goal-getters in Leigh Griffiths on loan from Celtic.

Cillian Sheridan and Alex Jakubiak may be on the long-term injury list but that still means Mullen is face-to-face with Griffiths and Jason Cummings for the striker spot.

Those last two have 24 Scotland caps between them and 349 club goals to their names.

Mullen (No 9) scores against Celtic.

Mullen, meanwhile, has a more modest tally of 65 goals from his 10 seasons as a senior pro.

But he was chosen ahead of Cummings and Griffiths to replace Sheridan against St Mirren with the other two left on the bench.

And then had the starting berth against Celtic last Sunday, scoring in the first-half to keep his side in the game.

‘Chance to prove myself’

Despite the serious competition in that position, Mullen insists it’s a challenge he will meet head on.

“I relish the chance to go and prove myself,” he said.

“It is a team game and you push each other each day in training.

“Hopefully, I can fit in alongside Leigh and when he’s not doing well to push him to do better.

“He got his first goal and will be wanting to push on from there.

Leigh Griffiths celebrates his goal against Aberdeen.

“I’m happy as long as the boys are doing well and I’m playing.

“Obviously I need to work hard to get in the team. When I get a chance, I need to take it.

“We have good players all through the squad from the goalkeepers to the strikers.

“There is quality in the team, we just need a bit of luck to get going.”

‘We went on runs last season’

He added: “When I first came to the club the manager had put a good squad together.

“There were winners in that team and we have built on it since.

“We didn’t get off to the start we wanted to this season but, hopefully, we can build confidence.

“We went on runs last season so, hopefully, we can do that again this season.”

 

